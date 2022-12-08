ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The most searched Christmas movies in New York

By Harrison Gereau
 5 days ago

ALBANY, N.Y. ( WTEN ) — From the sparkling Rockefeller Center Christmas tree to the Rockettes of Radio City Music Hall, New York City epitomizes holiday spirit. But when it’s time to relax, a holiday movie is an obvious go-to.

Using Google Trends to solidify its methodology, EmpireStakes.com analyzed the most searched Christmas movies by New York residents over the past five years.

The ultimate New York City holiday season event guide

The iconic “Home Alone,” starring Macaulay Culkin and Joe Pesci, topped the list with 35% of New Yorkers showing interest. Not far behind was the animated holiday classic, “The Polar Express,” which garnered interest from 20%.

Will Ferrell’s legendary performance in “Elf” came in third with 16% interest. The everlasting “A Christmas Story,” starring Peter Billingsley and Melinda Dillion, finished just a percentage point below third, with 15%. Rounding out the top five was “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” with 14% interest.

