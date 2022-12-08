Read full article on original website
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
Wrestling: No. 3 Ohio State downs Kent State 32-9The LanternColumbus, OH
Cleveland Jewish News
Families ‘Meet the Latkes’ at Mandel JCC Chanukah event
In celebration of Chanukah, the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood hosted its “Meet the Latkes” family event Dec. 4 in Stonehill Auditorium. The event, which was based on the book of the same name by Alan Silberberg, included a story time of the book, crafts like marshmallow, LEGO and cookie menorahs, a sensory bin, a bounce house and basketball game. Light snacks and latkes were served at the free event.
Cleveland Jewish News
Celebrate a b’nai mitzvah with an activity- and entertainment-filled bash
A b’nai mitzvah celebration is an unforgettable night for many. To create the most memorable party, having personalized, interactive entertainment certainly helps. Two local entertainment options, Games Done Legit and Rock The House Entertainment Group share advice for those planning such bashes. Games Done Legit, based in Cleveland, has...
Cleveland Jewish News
Cleveland Ballet’s ‘The Nutcracker’ Dec. 15
Cleveland Ballet, in partnership with the Kimpton Schofield hotel, will host “A Night Out at the Theater” with a showing of “The Nutcracker” at 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Playhouse Square’s Connor Palace at 1615 Euclid Ave. in downtown Cleveland. Included in the rate per night of stay at the Kimpton Schofield is a night at the theater, a $50 food and beverage credit at Betts Restaurant and valet parking.
Cleveland Jewish News
Senior living residences prepare for Chanukah festivities
During the holidays, many senior living facilities make it a priority to ensure that their residents experience a sense of home and tradition. For Chanukah, this means providing them with the services and activities they have known throughout their lives and offering the opportunity for their families to join in on the festivities.
Cleveland Jewish News
JDN, Mandel JCC launch childhood development program
A partnership between two community organizations, the JDN Early Childhood Center in Shaker Heights and the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood, has resulted in the creation of a new therapeutic childhood development program. Spearheaded by JDN Early Childhood Center director Suzanne Appel, the program was funded by a grant...
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Ohio
Welcome to Flavortown.
cleveland.com
Best dessert shops in Cleveland, according to Tripadvisor
CLEVELAND, Ohio – There is no sweeter way to end a meal -- or a long day at work -- than with a decadent dessert. It doesn’t matter whether you are craving a cannoli, a fudgy brownie topped with smooth ice cream, or a creamy creme brulee, Northeast Ohio has a lot to offer when it comes to tasty treats. So go ahead and forget the calories and indulge your sweet tooth.
Cleveland Jewish News
Schecter, Barry
Barry H. Schecter, beloved husband of the late Barbara (nee Gede), born Dec. 21, 1949, passed away Dec. 12, 2022. Loving father of Jessica (Michael) Kane and Aaron (Amanda) Schecter. Devoted grandfather of Theodore Kane, Benjamin Kane, Hudson Schecter and Ryleigh Schecter. Dear brother of Rosalie (Arnie) Felberbaum. Cherished son of Mildred and the late Leo Schecter.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
'Griswold House' Christmas light display in Ohio echoes popular holiday movie
WADSWORTH, Ohio - A home in Wadsworth, Ohio, nicknamed "the Griswold House" did not fail to delight locals on November 25, as it revealed once more a holiday lighting display echoing the beloved movie National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation. In footage by Clifton Franks, homeowner and host Greg Osterland can...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bikur Cholim receives new wheelchair accessible van
Gloomy skies and cold temperatures couldn’t stop Bikur Cholim of Cleveland’s supporters from celebrating the organization’s new wheelchair-accessible van at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Dec. 11 at one of Bikur Cholim’s guest homes in Cleveland Heights. Held at the Dessler Guest Home on Shannon Road, the new...
CLE Metroparks captures bobcat on camera; first modern county sighting in years
A camera in the Cleveland Metroparks captured historic photos recently, showing a bobcat prowling through the underbrush. It's the first modern sighting of a bobcat in Cuyahoga County since 1850.
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument in Public Square: Landmarks in The Land
CLEVELAND — In the heart of Public Square, many Clevelanders and visitors have likely noticed the Soldiers' and Sailors’ Monument, Cuyahoga County’s Civil War Monument. While the outside, adorned with statues representing the Artillery, Cavalry, Infantry, and Navy may be eye-catching, the inside holds more information and artifacts dedicated to remembering those involved in the war.
Cleveland Jewish News
Tolchinsky, Allen
Allen “Al” I. Tolchinsky, 75, of Burton, died Dec. 12, 2022, at UH Geauga Medical Center in Claridon Township. Born Oct. 10, 1947, in Cleveland, to Sanford and Fay (nee Klein) Tolchinsky. Al was a beloved Industrial Arts Teacher for 30 years, serving Crestwood, Berkshire, Newbury, Lakewood and retired from Madison School Districts.
Frosting the Snowman ... and other sugar cookie secrets for the holidays
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Sugar cookie cutouts are one of my favorite holiday treats. Making them sparks the imagination and engages creativity. They can be as simple or as complicated as I want. When my sons were single digits, the cookies were simple; they were a blank canvas jumbled with colored sugars and sprinkles. As they aged, trees were green and snowmen white. Now that they’re grown, I have the time to learn the best techniques for royal icing. (But do I have the patience?)
Cleveland Jewish News
Diversity Center honors McNair, Mihaljevic
Darrell L. McNair and Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic were honored at the Diversity Center of Northeast Ohio’s 68th Annual Humanitarian Award Celebration was held Dec. 6 at the downtown Cleveland Hilton Hotel. McNair is president and CEO of MVP Group of Companies and Dr. Tomislav Mihaljevic is CEO and president...
Ohio Man Uses 25,000 Christmas Lights, Turns Home Into The Griswold House
"I dedicate this house to the Griswold Family Christmas."
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you're looking for a great meal to start your day, you can't go wrong with this restaurant in Parma. Check out their eggs benedict, which is covered with their homemade hollandaise sauce; Mediterranean omelet, which is filled with spinach, onions, tomatoes, black olives, and feta cheese; and banana split waffle, which features a Belgian waffle covered with strawberry topping, blueberry topping, whipped cream, banana, and walnuts. You can also build your own omelet and fill it with a variety of ingredients such as ham, tomato, sausage, spinach, mushroom, broccoli, jalapenos, gyro meat, corned beef, chorizo, and more. If you're really hungry, go for their Ultimate Feast, which has two eggs, two bacon strips, two sausage links, your choice of roasted redskin or garlic herb potatoes, and your choice of two hotcakes or French toast.
'I'm going to miss it': Longtime florist in Rocky River to call it quits
A beloved, longtime florist in Rocky River has decided to hang up his pruning shears and retire, bringing an end to his family’s flower and gift shop after 77 years of operation.
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes and you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is by no means exhaustive!). This place in Cleveland's Tremont neighborhood is a local favorite due to its delicious food. Check out their aptly-named best chicken sandwich, which comes on a toasted bun and has a juicy fried chicken breast, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onion, and cheddar cheese. You also should check out their epic fried chicken sandwich, which has a buttermilk fried chicken thigh, Swiss, creamy slaw, and candied jalapenos. Customers also say they serve some of the best chicken and waffles in the city on the weekends. Their chicken and waffles feature a delicious fried chicken breast and a homemade cinnamon-sugar glaze. You can also get their fried chicken with French toast and order a fried chicken breast or thigh as a side.
Cleveland Jewish News
Lee Fisher inducted into Cleveland Business Hall of Fame
Three Cleveland leaders were inducted into the 2022 Business Hall of Fame at a Nov. 10 event at the Union Club in downtown Cleveland. This year’s inductees included Lee Fisher, dean and the Joseph C. Hostetler-BakerHostetler Chair in Law at the Cleveland State University College of Law; Matt Kaulig of Kaulig Companies; and Deborah Z. Read of Thompson Hine. The event also included the 2022 Community Leader of the Year awards, which recognized Michelle Carandang of Keep the Lakes Great; Kurt Russell of Oberlin City Schools; Ron Soeder of the telos leadership foundation; Ramonita Vargas of the Spanish American Committee; and Sean Watterson of the Cleveland Arts Prize and Happy Dog.
