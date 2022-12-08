ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo man indicted for fatally stabbing his girlfriend

By Julia Soluri
 5 days ago
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Thursday that a Buffalo man was indicted on one count of second-degree murder.

Police said 67-year-old James Allen and his girlfriend 44-year-old Yashika Page were involved in a verbal altercation inside their home on Cambridge Avenue on November 4, 2022. Allen allegedly stabbed Page in the abdomen with a kitchen knife during the argument and then engaged in a physical altercation with an adolescent man.

According to the district attorney's office, Page was taken to ECMC and died November 11, 2022.

Allen was previously charged with one count of second-degree assault, one count of third-degree assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child, and one count of second-degree harassment. Allen was later arraigned on one count of second-degree murder.

Allen is scheduled to return for a pre-trial conference on January 5, 2023. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

If you or a loved one have or are currently experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines are available:
National Domestic Violence Hotline : 800-799-7233
New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence : 1 (800) 942-6906
Erie County Child and Family Services : 716-884-6000
Family Justice Center : 716-558-7233

mayray247
5d ago

This guy threw his life away.Just retired from VA .What the hell was he thinking when he stabbed that woman.Sge is gone and he is going to loose everything.Jesus.

