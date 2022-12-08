Read full article on original website
Motorcycle passenger dies after crash in Pasco County
A motorcycle passenger died in a crash on Tuesday afternoon, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
St. Pete yacht owner convicted of obstructing probe after deaths during charter
TAMPA, Fla. (WWSB) - The owner of a St. Petersburg-based charter yacht company has been found guilty of trying to mislead the Coast Guard after an incident where a passenger and crew member died during a charter in 2017. A federal jury found Patrick Dines, 74, guilty of endeavoring to...
Woman killed by gun in drug-littered Sarasota inn
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after police connected him to the death of a woman at a Sarasota Inn. According to a press release, EMS responded to a welfare check at the Cabana Inn when they found two non-responsive people on Dec.12. When they arrived, a...
Charges officially filed against woman accused in DUI crash that killed deputy
30-year-old Cassandra Smith faces five charges according to the Charlotte County court docket, including DUI involving death.
Tattoo helps identify body found in St. Pete retention pond
Detectives said they have identified a body that was found in a retention pond in St. Petersburg Monday.
Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
SWAT team responds to a barricaded person in Bradenton, police say
A SWAT team is responding to a barricaded person in Manatee County, according to the Bradenton Police Department.
Waste Management drivers rescue Florida man trapped under golf cart for hours
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — An 83-year-old Port Charlotte man who was trapped under a golf cart for several hours was rescued by an unlikely duo — two Waste Management workers. According to a release from the company, driver Alex Galarza and assistant driver Paulino Ortega were driving along their regular route Monday when they noticed […]
Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Pasco County
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County. According to the Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Port Richey woman was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was […]
Man has his arms full during pelican rescue
PINELLEAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Birds in Helping Hands stays busy protecting birds across the Suncoast, but they definitely and literally had their arms full last week. This rescue happened at the Jetty at Ft. DeSoto in Pinellas County. Rescuer Aiden Mikail arrived on scene for a report of two pelicans hooked together on the jetty. Aiden scaled the jetty and grabbed both pelicans, carrying them to safety.
Charlotte County retired K-9 dies after battling illness
After a short battle with illness, Titus was laid to rest leaving behind his family and K-9 partner on December 5, 2022.
Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning. Dispatch received a call of a body near the Davis Island Bridge. Tampa Police Marine Units recovered the body of an unidentified man that was floating under the bridge...
Tampa police find body floating under Davis Islands Bridge
The Tampa Police department announced a death investigation Tuesday that is taking place near the Davis Island Bridge.
Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy
Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
Manatee County inmates show off green thumbs with traditional Christmas plant
PALMETTO, Fla. - Inmates in Manatee County are learning a new set of skills that may help them once their time is served by growing and selling poinsettias. At the Manatee County Jail there's a greenhouse filled with colorful Christmas poinsettias. "We've been coming here for the last six years...
Report: FBI investigating after woman's body found wrapped in trash bag off Florida coast
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — Reports indicate a woman's body was found off the coast of Pinellas County, Florida this weekend. According to the Tampa Bay Times, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard District 7 said the body was discovered by a good Samaritan Saturday about 13 miles west of Egmont Key.
Body Found In St. Petersburg Retention Pond Identified As Missing Tampa Man
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Detectives identified the body found Monday in the retention pond near I-275 and Gandy Blvd, as Jamie Leon Hobdy, 42, of Tampa. A family member had reported him missing, and detectives were able to match a distinguishing tattoo to identify him.
75-year-old motorcyclist killed while merging onto I-75 in Pasco County
All southbound lanes of I-75 were blocked near Dade City after a crash.
‘That dog should’ve been taken’: Tampa 8-year-old mauled by neighbor’s dog
A Tampa mom said her 8-year-old daughter was mauled by a neighbor's dog over the weekend. It happened in Tampa’s Old Seminole Heights neighborhood. The victim's family said the dog is still with its owners, and they say that's not good enough.
Divers recover body in St. Petersburg retention pond
Police in St. Petersburg are investigating a body that was discovered in a retention pond Monday near the intersection of I-275 and Gandy Boulevard.
