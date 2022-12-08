ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manatee County, FL

Mysuncoast.com

Sheriff hopes someone will recognize vape shop burglar

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to identify the suspect responsible for two armed burglaries at two locations of a vape store in unincorporated Sarasota. On Dec. 5 and 8, two separate Ignite Vapors stores on Bee Ridge Road in Sarasota were burglarized. The...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WFLA

Bicyclist killed by hit-and-run driver in Pasco County

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run crash that left a bicyclist dead in Pasco County. According to the Highway Patrol, a 46-year-old Port Richey woman was riding her bicycle on the sidewalk along Little Road and went into the intersection of Little Road and Flint Street, where she was […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Man has his arms full during pelican rescue

PINELLEAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Birds in Helping Hands stays busy protecting birds across the Suncoast, but they definitely and literally had their arms full last week. This rescue happened at the Jetty at Ft. DeSoto in Pinellas County. Rescuer Aiden Mikail arrived on scene for a report of two pelicans hooked together on the jetty. Aiden scaled the jetty and grabbed both pelicans, carrying them to safety.
PINELLAS COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Death investigation underway in Tampa after body found

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Tampa Police are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the water Tuesday morning. Dispatch received a call of a body near the Davis Island Bridge. Tampa Police Marine Units recovered the body of an unidentified man that was floating under the bridge...
TAMPA, FL
fallriverreporter.com

Southeastern Massachusetts woman officially charged after being held without bond in death of Sheriff Deputy

Charges were officially filed Monday for a southeastern Massachusetts woman held without bond after a fatal crash that killed a 23-year-old Sheriff Deputy. Late last month, Deputy Christopher Taylor was fatally struck by a motorist while conducting a traffic stop on I-75 near mile marker 163 in Punta Gorda, Florida. Life-saving measures were given on the scene by Good Samaritans and later by Taylor’s brothers and sisters in green. Deputy Taylor was trauma transported to Punta Gorda ShorePoint Health and regrettably succumbed to his injuries.
PUNTA GORDA, FL

