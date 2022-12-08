PINELLEAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Birds in Helping Hands stays busy protecting birds across the Suncoast, but they definitely and literally had their arms full last week. This rescue happened at the Jetty at Ft. DeSoto in Pinellas County. Rescuer Aiden Mikail arrived on scene for a report of two pelicans hooked together on the jetty. Aiden scaled the jetty and grabbed both pelicans, carrying them to safety.

