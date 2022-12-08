House gives final OK to landmark bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages, sending to Biden for signature.

Democratic California state Senator Scott Wiener of San Francisco says a bomb threat was made at his home and his office Tuesday. The threats came via email to the San Francisco Standard, which forwarded them to San Francisco PD. Weiner says a person using the name Zamina Tataro threatened to bomb his Castro district home and shoot up the Senator's Sacramento office. The Standard reports a police search of the home didn't find any explosive devices. Weiner is openly gay and recently sponsored legislation to make California a sanctuary state for transgender children. He has become the target of those on the right, being labeled a "communist groomer" by Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene. According to Wiener's statement, the author of today's email threat also called him a groomer and a pedophile.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 7 DAYS AGO