Colorado Springs, CO

9NEWS

Woman found murdered in Centennial hotel room

CENTENNIAL, Colo. — The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said on Wednesday that it was investigating the homicide of a 33-year-old woman in a Centennial hotel room last week. On Dec. 2, staff at a hotel in the 9600 block of East Easter Avenue called authorities when they found an...
CENTENNIAL, CO
9NEWS

RTD permanently ends C and F light rail

LITTLETON, Colo. — The Regional Transportation District (RTD) said it will permanently discontinue the C and F light rail lines beginning Sunday, Jan. 8. The ending of the rail lines is listed as part of RTD's January service changes, which also include updates to regional and FlexRide bus routes.
DENVER, CO
