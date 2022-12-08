ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

New area code (730) coming to southern Illinois next year

By Joey Schneider
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06gFzU_0jbsVDX300

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Officials are planning to activate a new area code next year in southern Illinois.

Illinois will move forward with the 730 area code next year, which will accompany the existing 618 area code that includes much of the Metro East. Currently, the 618 area code covers parts of 37 counties in Illinois, including Alton, Belleville, Cairo, Carbondale, Centralia, East St. Louis, Edwardsville and Marion.

According to the Illinois Commerce Commission, the 730 area code is meant to address the decreasing availability of new ‘618’ numbers within the region. The first number with the new area code will not be activated until after July 7, 2023. Future customers with a 730 area code will be required to dial ten digits to make a phone call.

The Illinois Commerce Commission says numbers currently using the 618 area code will not change, nor will the coverage area or costs of a call.

The 618 area code is one of the original 86 area codes in the United States, assigned by Bell Laboratories in 1947. It has not undergone any substantive changes to its boundaries since then, leading to plans for a 730 area code.

For more information on the upcoming change, click here .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Illinois gas tax set to increase in January

(WTVO) — Prices are down at the pump, but Illinois’ gas tax is about to go up. A three-cent increase will go into effect on January 1. It was delayed six months by Governor JB Pritzker as part of an election year relief package aimed at combating inflation. The hike will bring the state’s total […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

New Illinois laws take effect Jan 1, 2023 after carjackings increase 767%

(WTVO) — Three new laws that take effect on Jan. 1, 2023, are aimed at preventing vehicle thefts and carjackings. The first law makes it illegal to possess anything that unlocks or starts a car–other than a key fob– without permission of the owner. Such devices are considered burglary tools, the law states. Another law ensures that carjacking victims […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Hearings begin for Illinois assault weapons ban

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Illinois lawmakers are considering legislation that would ban the sale and ownership of assault-style weapons. Their first hearing got underway in Chicago on Monday. An Illinois House panel heard testimony on the “Protect Illinois Communities Act,” a bill that would ban assault weapons, high-capacity magazines and rapid-fire devices. It would also […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I legally marry my cousin in Illinois?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Does Illinois allow first cousins to legally marry? We know it may be a burning question for some readers, but the answer may surprise you. According to Inside Edition, President Franklin Roosevelt and his wife, Eleanor, were fifth cousins once removed, and Albert Einstein and Charles Darwin also married their first […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Walgreens, CVS agree to $10B settlement

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Walgreens and CVS will pay $10 billion in a settlement over accusations that the companies contributed to opioid addiction. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the settlement on Monday. It stems from accusations that pharmacies downplayed the risks of addiction and did not stop pills from being diverted for illegal use. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Biden spreads cheer at ‘Toys for Tots’ event

(WTVO) — President Joe Biden and the First Lady spread some holiday cheer on Monday. They helped sort presents for children at a “Toys for Tots” event in Virginia. The U.S. Marine Corps Reserve hosted the event, which marked the program’s 75th year. Marines and volunteers have sent nearly 630 million toys to over 280 […]
VIRGINIA STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

32K+
Followers
17K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy