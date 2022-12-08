ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
Car damaged in Fairview Park road rage incident, police say

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Strongsville woman’s car was damaged during a road rage incident on Dec. 6. The woman told the police she was driving to work around 8:45 a.m. on I-480 before the Clague Road off-ramp when there was a road rage incident with a gray Mazda.
Parma police target porch pirates with bait packages

PARMA, Ohio -- A year after first introducing its Project S.T.O.P. (Stop Theft of Packages) program targeting porch piracy, the Parma Police Department is once again pursuing thieves stealing delivered packages from front porches, front doors and apartment complex mailrooms. “We’re putting out a bait package with a GPS system...
