Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
How the Magic and Wonder of Nela Park's Christmas Lights Stirs Fond Childhood MemoriesTMannCleveland, OH
Minor Temperature Changes in Cleveland, Ohio; Weather Stays WarmerBryan DijkhuizenCleveland, OH
Looking for Pies in Ohio? You Should Check Out the Pies from This Bakery in AmherstIsla ChiuAmherst, OH
3 Places To Get Breakfast in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Related
cleveland19.com
Driver crashes into Cleveland home after chase with Parma police
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A police chase ended with a crash into a home in Cleveland’s Old Brooklyn neighborhood Tuesday morning. Parma police said officers were called to the American Red Cross in the 5500 block of Pearl Road around 8 a.m. for a suspicious car parked in their lot.
Police pursuit ends with stolen Hyundai crashing into basement of Parma home
A Hyundai Elantra alleged to be stolen by a 17-year-old male crashed into a home in the 4500 block of Wetzel Avenue in Cleveland Tuesday morning after a police pursuit, according to Parma police.
See the damage: Teen arrested after allegedly crashing stolen car into house
A 17-year-old has been arrested after stealing a car, leading police on a chase and crashing into the basement of a Cleveland home Tuesday morning.
Man arrested in fatal utility vehicle hit-and-run in Geauga County
An arrest has been made after a fatal hit-and-run vehicle crash on November 12 in Geauga County.
Elyria police investigate attempted luring after bus stop incident
Elyria City Schools posted an alert on its Facebook page after a student was reportedly approached by a car at the bus stop Friday.
Snooping teens arrested for criminal trespassing and theft: Broadview Heights Police Blotter
On Nov. 13, police were dispatched to an Edgerton Road address regarding a breaking-and-entering call. An arriving officer observed three teenagers -- two boys and one girl -- running from the building and getting into a tan Ford SUV. The teenagers admitted to just looking inside the abandoned building; however,...
Woman mistakenly reports kidnapping of her three children: Beachwood police blotter
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Suspicion: Chagrin Boulevard. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
cleveland19.com
Bratenahl police charge Euclid woman with OVI after crash involving police cruiser on I-90 (video)
BRATENAHL, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Euclid woman is now charged with OVI after crashing into an unoccupied Bratenahl police cruiser and a second vehicle on I-90 early Saturday morning. Bratenahl police said a total of seven vehicles were involved in three separate crashes. The first accident was a roll-over...
cleveland19.com
Car damaged in Fairview Park road rage incident, police say
FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 35-year-old Strongsville woman’s car was damaged during a road rage incident on Dec. 6. The woman told the police she was driving to work around 8:45 a.m. on I-480 before the Clague Road off-ramp when there was a road rage incident with a gray Mazda.
Resident concerned after witnessing amateur garbageman at work: Strongsville Police Blotter
On Nov. 25, a confused passerby called police after observing the driver of a black sedan going down Deer Path Drive, picking up trash and dumping it into his vehicle. An arriving officer was unable to locate the amateur garbageman. Drunken driving: Prospect Drive. On Nov. 25, police were dispatched...
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for daughter accused of stabbing parents at their North Ridgeville home
NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - The 34-year-old Lakewood woman accused of stabbing her mom and dad at their North Ridgeville home last week remains in jail after a judge set her bond at $240,000 in Elyria Municipal Court Monday. Emily Deese is charged with felonious assault and attempted murder. The...
Windows shot out at restaurant: Brunswick Hills Township Police Blotter
The owner of a Pearl Road restaurant reported finding two windows shot out with a BB gun at 8:41 a.m. Dec. 2. He said this is the second such incident in a week, and he suspects a former employee. Police were investigating at the time of the report. Domestic violence:...
Akron woman driving motorcycle killed in Springfield Township crash, Ohio State Highway Patrol says
AKRON, Ohio — Troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) are investigating a two-vehicle crash that took the life of an Akron woman on Tuesday in Springfield Township. According to a release from the OSHP, the crash happened at the intersection of Krumroy Road and Sypher Road at...
Grandparent scam leads to out-of-state arrest: Gates Mills Police Blotter
Police from an agency in Rhode Island reported Dec. 8 that they had arrested a man involved in a scam in which the suspect pretended to be a grandchild in need of bail money. In April, a resident of the village had reported being scammed out of $11,000 in such an incident. The money had been sent to an address in Rhode Island, which led to the arrest of the suspect.
Parma police target porch pirates with bait packages
PARMA, Ohio -- A year after first introducing its Project S.T.O.P. (Stop Theft of Packages) program targeting porch piracy, the Parma Police Department is once again pursuing thieves stealing delivered packages from front porches, front doors and apartment complex mailrooms. “We’re putting out a bait package with a GPS system...
Fearful of crime involving child, man falls for online scam: Highland Heights Police Blotter
A man, 44, reported Dec. 2 that he was being extorted out of money online after having a conversation on Facebook that became sexual in nature. He said he sent the supposed woman photos of his private parts and she then said she was a child and that she would report him if he did not pay $70,000.
Truck knocks down electrical wires: Medina Police Blotter
Police responded to a call at 9:58 a.m. Dec. 10 that a truck driver had struck telephone lines when making a turn. Police reported that a juvenile had struck a car with a stick, causing damage, at 3:37 p.m. Dec. 9. Traffic crash: South Elmwood Avenue. A driver was cited...
Woman held at gunpoint in standoff at Akron home; 3 in custody
AKRON, Ohio — A 20-year-old woman is safe after three masked men broke into her East Akron home and held her at gunpoint, leading to a standoff with police and eventually ending with the capture of the suspects. Bryan McCosky, 34, Rikki Rudd, 33, and Alvin Brown, 19, are...
Underage drunk driver arrested with open Crown Royal bottle in BMW: North Royalton Police Blotter
On Nov. 20, police observed a speeding blue BMW with darkly tinted windows traveling on Royalton Road. When told that he had been traveling 45 mph in a 25 mph zone, the driver, who smelled like booze, was surprised. He also acted nervous. Perhaps that’s because there was an open...
Men get into fight over lawn care: Brunswick Police Blotter
A man was arrested for criminal trespassing at 7:55 p.m. Nov. 10 after police were called to a residence for a fight involving two men. The men were found fighting in a roadside ditch. Both sustained minor injuries. The argument reportedly began over lawn maintenance. Noise: Abington Court. Police cited...
WKYC
Cleveland, OH
37K+
Followers
14K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Northeast Ohio local newshttps://www.wkyc.com/
Comments / 3