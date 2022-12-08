Dark Tower Series Adaptation Eyed as Mike Flanagan's First Amazon Project Following Surprise Netflix Exit

Mike Flanagan is hitting the ground running at Amazon .

Just days after announcing that he was fleeing his longtime perch at Netflix for Amazon Studios , the man behind the Haunting franchise and Midnight Mass has revealed that one of the first projects he and producing partner Trevor Macy are eyeing is a series adaptation of Stephen King’s The Dark Tower .

“We view it as a as a series that’s going at least five seasons” followed by two standalone films, Flanagan tells our sister site Deadline . “I have an enormous amount of it worked out in my brain… I have a pilot script I’m thrilled with and a very detailed outline for the first season and a broader outline for the subsequent seasons. I think eventually, if we’re able to get it going, there are some other writers I want to fold into that process whom I’ve worked with before; I think they would be really fabulous for a very small, intimate writers room where we can continue to break it.

“The pilot script is one of my favorite things I’ve ever gotten to work on,” the auteur adds. “It’s been surreal working on that. So we’ve been floored and grateful that Stephen King trusts us with such an undertaking, something so precious to him.”

Flanagan is careful to note that this potential new iteration of Dark Tower may or may not end up at Prime Video. “We actually have those rights carved out of our Amazon deal, which doesn’t mean that they can’t or won’t get behind it at some point — you don’t know,” he explains, adding, that it’s “something we’ve been developing ourselves and are really passionate about finally getting it up on its feet at some point.”

Dark Tower was most recently adapted into a 2017 feature film starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey