Warren County, NC

Why are flags in NC at half-staff this Thursday and Friday?

By Ashley Anderson, Chloe Rafferty
 5 days ago

WARRENTON, N.C. (WNCN) — All U.S. and North Carolina flags in the Tar Heel state will fly half-staff at state facilities Thursday and Friday, according to the North Carolina Department of Administration.

File Image (Photo By Getty Images)

Thursday morning, Gov. Roy Cooper issued an order for these flags to fly at half-staff to honor Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Angel Deleon.

Warren County deputy Jose Angel DeLeon. (Courtesy Warren County Sheriff’s Office)

Deleon was killed in a crash over the weekend while responding to a call, Cooper announced Tuesday.

PREVIOUS: Warren County mourns loss of deputy killed in vehicle fire and detention officer

Cooper said Deleon served with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office since June 15, 2021.

As part of his order, Cooper said flags at state facilities will fly at half-staff from Thursday morning until Friday at sunset.

He encourages other individuals, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties, and other government subdivisions to also fly their flags at half-staff during that time.

“Our hearts are with the loved ones of Warren County Sheriff’s Deputy Jose Deleon who was killed in a car crash while in the line of duty over the weekend,” the governor said. “We’re grateful for his life and for officers who risk their lives everyday to keep us safe.”

