fox4kc.com

Joe’s Blog: The FOX4 Winter Forecast (FRI-12/9)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s by far the most-asked question I’ve gotten for the past month or so through emails, Facebook, Twitter: How much snow are we going to get this winter?. This is an exercise in science, gut, feelings and a bit of fun. As mentioned...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

Selecting The Perfect Christmas Tree

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Colonial Gardens grows over one million trees a year, including Christmas trees. Hear from Botanical Brian, who shares tips to take care of your tree and ways to make it festive for the holiday.
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

One dies in foggy crash on I-35 south of KC

MIAMI CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One man is dead following a crash along I-35 south of Kansas City in a dense blanket of fog. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 6:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and 223rd Rd. with reports of a crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
fox4kc.com

Price Chopper Share Your Table Sweepstakes

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Let Price Chopper do the cooking this holiday season, so you can enjoy more time with family and friends! Price Chopper offers a festive assortment of delicious, homestyle meals featuring all of your favorites. FOX4 has teamed up with Price Chopper to give one lucky...
KANSAS CITY, MO
fox4kc.com

How To Live A Healthier Lifestyle In One Book

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Denise Stegall has condensed 25 years of experience and study in nutrition, cooking, and exercise in one book, Healthy Living, Happy Life: A Practical Path to Finding The Healthy Lifestyle That Works For You. She gives Great Day KC a preview of the book and tips on how to live a happier and healthier life.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Taylor Harding on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Kansas that prepare absolutely delicious burgers every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Kansas

Photo byPhoto by Ashley Byrd on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kansas and you also happen to love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Kansas that are highly known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KANSAS STATE
bluevalleypost.com

Rise chicken and biscuit joint opening in south Overland Park

Once officially up and running, the quick-serve concept will be open from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. We’re the only local news outlet with eyes everyday on Johnson County. Subscribe and you’ll get stories like this one and much more in your inbox each day. You can...
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Evan Crosby

10 Kansas City companies that pay $25+ an hour

Kansas City, Mo. - If you are like the many workers who say that their pay isn't keeping up with inflation, it might be time for you to look for a new, better-paying job. In addition to being blessed with an unemployment rate under 3% and thousands of job openings, the Kansas City area is also home to many companies that pay over $25 an hour for a wide range of jobs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSN News

What legal weed in Missouri means for Kansas

JOPLIN, Mo. (KSNF) – On Nov. 8, voters in Missouri passed Amendment 3, essentially giving recreational cannabis a green light in the Show-Me-State. But, after Missouri marijuana laws go into effect on December 8, 2022, will legal weed in Missouri create complications for the Sunflower State, where recreational marijuana is illegal? Since cannabis is illegal […]
KANSAS STATE
fox4kc.com

Paying it forward to soccer coach who coaches kids with autism

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Everyone is talking about soccer because of the world cup and in Monday’s pay it forward, one coach is sharing his love of soccer with kids with autism. “We are paying it forward to Ryan,” Shannon Rudd said. He is a 20-year coach and a soccer coach, and he is putting together a soccer league for kids with autism and I just think that’s so special and I think he should be recognized for it.”
