In a video message to fans on Instagram, Celine Dion revealed a diagnosis of a rare neurological disorder called ‘Stiff-Person Syndrome.’. According to the singer, the disorder only affects around one million people across the globe–making it extremely rare. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know this is what’s been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” Celion Dion shares in her video message. “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life, sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

5 DAYS AGO