Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Packs of Homeless Dogs in Montana Need Our Help
Social media is a gem- if you use it wisely. With the age of the internet and social media at our finger tips, it’s easy to get lost in “the highlight reel” of people’s lives. But if we use social media to spread awareness and help others in need, it’s a great tool to get information. I was scrolling through Instagram and noticed photos of extremely skinny dogs eating a deer carcass. Gnarly... And sad.
Clueless Arizonan Thinks Winter in Billings Might Kill Them?
Reddit has become one of my favorite internet time wasters. It's not as toxic as Twitter, pleasingly less-polished than Instagram, and way more entertaining than Facebook. A recent question in the r/Billings thread had me cracking up. A person from Arizona asked if they would die from the cold while visiting Billings in December. It reads,
Billings couple hopes sober homes will help put addicts back on track
Two of the homes are for men only, one is for women only, and the fourth is for families dealing with addiction.
Billings middle schoolers tie blankets for homeless youth, cancer patient
A beautiful gesture Monday saw a group of middle schoolers donate tie blankets to benefit the youth homeless population in Billings, as well as a Magic City 9-year-old battling cancer.
Billings man tracks down stolen truck using Life360 app
“I decided to come back to this location he stopped at and that’s where I found my truck in the alley being stripped in the process,” Tim Payne said.
KULR8
Homicide Victim Joseph Little’s Family Speaks Out
BILLINGS, Mont. -- The Yellowstone County Coroner identified the victim of a homicide at an apartment on 28th Street West as a 38-year-old Billings man, Joseph Little Senior. Little senior was discovered in the apartment by his family members. The homicide of Joseph Little has left his family with so...
Common Illness Caused By… Montana Weather?
If you feel ill every time a storm hangs above your town in Montana, you are not alone. It's snowing as I write this atop the Double Tree Hotel in downtown Billings. I feel pressure in all of my joints, especially my jaw and neck. I suffered for years without answers. Doctors chalked it up to being dehydrated or having low blood sugar, but that’s not the case at all. You may think I’m super sensitive, or it’s all in my head. 😐 But I finally got answers.
Volunteer Meals Needed for Sober Beginnings Fire Victims [Billings]
A fire destroyed the Sober Beginnings Home in Billings and the victims need our help. People love hot, home cooked meals. We all do. After the Sober Beginnings home burned down last week, we did an article on the clothing items needed for these guys. Keep spreading the word to friends and family, and all donations can be brought to SureStay in Billings.
KULR8
Woman missing after confrontation with ex-boyfriend has been found
BILLINGS, Mont. - A woman has been reported as missing after she was removed from a residence during a domestic disturbance incident. The Billings Police Department says Shanyel StrangeOwl, 30, was reportedly removed by an ex-boyfriend on Dec. 8. A Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Strange Owl says it...
A Big Holiday Staple in Billings Has Officially Ended
If you've been in Billings for a good amount of time, one of the staples of the holiday season in our city was the annual sighting of Santa Claus flying in the sky. As a child, it was super awesome to see, because it only increased my belief in Santa and my parents loved it because I made sure to go to bed right away so that the same Santa would come to the house and drop off my gifts. However, the visual of Santa in Billings will not exist this year.
KULR8
Student arrested after Billings Senior High shooting threat on social media
BILLINGS, Mont. - A student was arrested after another student reported a social media post of a threat to shoot up Billings Senior High, according to police. The Billings Police Department posted on social media the threat was substantiated, and the student was arrested, charged with intimidation and remanded to Youth Services.
yourbigsky.com
West bound I90 near Billings blocked because of accident
I90 CLOSURE ALERT: According to the 511-road alert report map, the vehicle collision is just east of Junction US 87 North near Billings. That’s Exit 452 so if you travel that stretch of highway try to find an alternative route Tuesday morning. Temperatures are still bitter cold at 14...
yourbigsky.com
What it takes to have a snow day in Montana
It is every child’s dream to be able to stay home from school because of snowy weather. But a lot goes into having a snow day in schools across Montana. Yourbigsky asked several Montana school systems to see their regulations and standards for having a snow day. Superintendent Greg...
KULR8
Crash blocking I-90 EB driving lane near Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - A crash is blocking the I-90 eastbound driving lane east of Billings Tuesday. Montana Department of Transportation's 511 road map shows the crash is located 1.50 miles west of Junction Interstate 94-Exit 456, at mile-marker 457.5. Road conditions are scattered snow and ice.
$1M bond set for Billings woman charged with satanic 'initiation' murder
Nina Mel Cochran, 32, appeared for arraignment in Yellowstone County District Court and pleaded not guilty to deliberate homicide.
yourbigsky.com
Black ice and blowing snow road conditions in Billings
The NWS said all motorists should expect hazardous travel conditions across portions of the area through late Wednesday night. The greatest impacts will be across north-central Wyoming and southeast Montana. In Billings Monday evening, temps dropped into the teens and roads quickly became snow covered and icy around town. The...
Billings, Have You Seen This New Holiday Soda? It’s SUPER WEIRD
Normally, there are tons of different styles of food and drink that get released around the holidays that are basically experiments. One of the weirdest ones I remember was the White Chocolate Peppermint flavored Pringles. It was absolutely disgusting. This year is no different, and I got to try one of the weirdest creations I've ever seen. I have some things I wanted to say about this super weird soda.
Billings Christmas Trash Pickup- What You Need to Know
Solid Waste Division of Billings Public Works is offering us lovely residents, a week of EXTRA trash pickup. During the service week of Christmas residents can set out all the extra packaging and wrapping paper that piles up. Here's what to do:. Bag or box your “Extras” and set them...
49 YO Billings Man Arrested Overnight For Shooting Gun In The Air
According to the Billings Police Department Twitter:. Overnight, around 2:17 AM, BPD responded to reports of a male shooting a gun in the air. 49-year-old Billings Man Shelton Smith was arrested for Criminal Endangerment, Resisting Arrest, and Obstructing. Billings Police recovered the firearm, and nobody was injured. As more information...
Billings police ID suspect in South Side homicide
Nina Cochran, 32, is being held in Park County, Montana, after she was pulled over and arrested by a Montana Highway Patrol trooper following a Dec. 1 traffic stop.
103.7 The Hawk
Billings, MT
2K+
Followers
5K+
Post
723K+
Views
ABOUT
103.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Billings, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0