‘Shocked And Appalled’: Miley Cyrus Grossed Out By Dad Billy Ray’s Engagement To 34-Year-Old Aussie Singer
Miley Cyrus has been fuming about her dad Billy Ray getting secretly engaged to his 34-year-old Aussie singer lover Firerose and has yet to call to congratulate him, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com first reported, Miley, 29, and her dad have been estranged ever since her mom Tish filed for divorce earlier this year. An insider revealed the pop star was not impressed after finding out Billy Ray was in a relationship with someone young enough to be her sister. Billy Ray recently proposed to Firerose weeks after she moved into his Tennessee pad. The cradle-robing romance has grossed out...
iheart.com
Miley Cyrus Stuns In New Photo From 30th Birthday Party
Miley Cyrus looked stunning at her 30th birthday party. The singer turned three decades old on November 23rd and she took to social media on Sunday, November 27th, to share a sweet photo from the celebration. The photo shows Miley giving the camera a big smile while a cake with frosting, rainbow sprinkles, and chocolate bars sticking out of the top is also pictured right below her.
How Rich Is Miley Cyrus?
She rose to fame as Disney star Hannah Montana, but Miley Cyrus has created an identity of her own. The multitalented singer has impressively mastered television, film and music. The Future of...
Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special
It may not even be Thanksgiving yet, but Dolly Parton and Miley Cyrus are ready to ring the new year.... The post Dolly Parton, Miley Cyrus Fans Are Going Wild Over Their Outfits for Their New Year’s Eve Special appeared first on Outsider.
Rare John Lennon-Yoko Ono Issue of Rolling Stone Headed to Auction for Charity
On December 8, 1980 — just hours before he was murdered by a deranged fan near the entranceway to his New York apartment building — John Lennon welcomed photographer Annie Leibowitz into the home so she could take his photo for the cover of Rolling Stone. “The session took place in a bright, sunny room overlooking the park,” Yoko Ono recalled in 2004. “We were feeling comfortable because it was Annie, whom we respected and trusted, so John seemed not to have any problem taking off his clothes.” The image of a naked, vulnerable Lennon curled up next to a...
Simone Ashley Stuns In See-Through Top
Simone Ashley is revealing a lot as she covers British Vogue. The 27-year-old Bridgerton actress is one of four television stars spotlighted in the magazine’s December 2022 issue (the others being Elizabeth Debicki, Sienna Miller, and Yasmin Finney). On the cover, she bares some skin in a see-through ensemble, and in the story, she also reveals little-known details about her personal life, such as her experiences with bullying and racism, leaving home at 17, and a bit of juicy info about her current boyfriend. Read on for the details.
Keith Urban Left Feeling 'Deflated' As His Vegas Residency Is Eclipsed By 'Blockbuster' Success Of Garth Brooks' Sin City Show
Keith Urban's residency in the bustling Las Vegas is already being overshadowed by the success of Garth Brooks' Sin City show, RadarOnline.com has learned, as insiders claim it has left Urban feeling "deflated." The 13-time CMA winner recently announced he will be rocking the stage at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood for 16 nights with his Keith Urban: The Las Vegas Residency show come spring 2023.Urban will launch the shows on March 3 with the first gigs running through March 18. He will return to the venue between June 16 and July 1 to put on more performances. "Keith thought...
Vogue
Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties
Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Delish
See Miranda Lambert Shut Down The CMA Red Carpet In Form-Fitting Lace Gown
Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History Miranda Lambert Will Go Down in Country Music History. This year's CMA Awards certainly wasn't Miranda Lambert's first rodeo, but that doesn't mean she didn't pull out all the stop as if it was. The 14-time CMA recipient had quite the...
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Tish Cyrus Dating ‘Prison Break’ Star Dominic Purcell Amidst Ex Billy Ray’s Engagement
Tish Cyrus went public with her new man on Nov. 27, more than seven months after filing for divorce from Billy Ray Cyrus. On her Instagram story, Tish, 55, shared a photo of her in the embrace of another – who she tagged as Dominic Purcell. “Thanks for the cute photo, [Vijat M],” Miley Cyrus’s mother wrote. In the subsequent IG Story, Tish shared a quote – “In God’s perfect timing, everything will turn out right!” – while adding, “Sometimes that’s hard to believe but it is so TRUE.”
Miley Cyrus Puts On A Show In A Sexy Cut-Out Jumpsuit
The star shares her stage looks as she performs in Mexico.
TikTok Content Creator Flaunts Mexican Culture Through ‘Inappropriate’ Outfit
In a world where we all find ourselves in different places at different times based on career paths, work demand or marriage, cultural diversity cannot be overemphasized. Many people lose their identity when they go through the aforementioned process, while some mask their culture to blend into their new environment.
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Miley Cyrus Shut Down In Attempts To Reconnect With Ex-Husband Liam Hemsworth Three Years After Divorce
Miley Cyrus has extended an olive branch to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth, three years after their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources, the 30-year-old pop star has tried “several times” recently to reach out to Lian, 32, but she’s been “snubbed” at every turn. “Miley wants to do some emotional healing and had hoped she and Liam could find a way to be friends again,” spilled the source. “But Liam won’t even return her calls and has let her know through others he doesn’t want any contact with her.” Miley recently purchased an $8 million mansion in Malibu...
Pete Davidson Telling Friends EmRata Is ‘The Girl Of His Dreams’: His Mom Is Excited To Meet Her (Exclusive)
“After spending Thanksgiving together and then going to the New York Knicks game together, it is more than obvious to anyone who knows Pete Davidson that he is completely into Emily Ratajkowski,” a source close to the Saturday Night Live alum tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete, 29, and EmRata, 31, went public with their long-rumored romance on Nov. 27 by sitting courtside for the Knicks game, less than a week after the two attended a Friendsgiving together. Though Pete has been romantically involved with some high-profile women – from Ariana Grande to Kate Beckinsale to Kim Kardashian – this new romance might be endgame for Staten Island’s favorite son.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
Billie Eilish Is Soaking Wet In A See-Through Knit Dress
Billie Eilish's fashion journey has evolved over the years from oversized red carpet fits, covered up in her music videos, to gradually feeling comfortable in her skin and showing some skin. She takes this into the business side of her life and poses for a sexy photoshoot to announce the...
Dwayne Johnson Holds Daughters in His Arms While Watching Wife Lauren Hashian Sing the National Anthem
"I could literally feel their proud energy and vibration for their mama singing - they felt it," Dwayne Johnson wrote alongside a video of the special moment Dwayne Johnson is proud of his family. The Jungle Cruise actor posted a heartfelt clip of him holding daughters Jasmine, 6, and Tiana, 4 — whom he shares with Lauren Hashian — while his wife performed the National Anthem on Sunday at SoFi Stadium ahead of the NFL match between the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks. Alongside the video he shared...
