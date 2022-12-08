ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

BBC

US Capitol riot committee to make criminal referrals, chairman says

The US congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot will make criminal referrals to the justice department, its chairman says. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told reporters the committee had agreed to take the step but was still discussing who to refer. It is expected to meet later on Tuesday...
WISCONSIN STATE
The Independent

Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering

After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
FLORIDA STATE
KOKI FOX 23

Final report from Jan. 6 committee expected to be released on Dec. 21

The final report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released on Dec. 21, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold a “formal presentation,” before...
The Independent

Appeals court says FBI can use all documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search and ends special master review

A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has reversed a Florida federal judge’s ruling that has prohibited the FBI from using nearly all documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to further the criminal probe into the ex-president.In an unsigned opinion, Chief Judge William Pryor and Circuit Judges Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant wrote that Judge Cannon never had the authority to hear a civil case Mr Trump filed with the aim of stopping the use of the documents as the FBI and Justice Department investigated...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

At least four Trump associates may face criminal referrals from January 6 committee

The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four of former President Donald Trump’s associates, CNN reported on Thursday. The four individuals potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.All four men were involved to varying degrees in Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden by a margin of 74 Electoral College votes. The committee...
ILLINOIS STATE
Washington Examiner

A warning for the FBI and hope for the nation

The FBI has one last chance to reform itself. The Republican minority on the House Judiciary Committee released a report on Friday, Nov. 4, which runs over 1,000 pages. It damningly details cultural rot within the FBI. Its opening statement asserts the rot emanates from the top of the Bureau and the centralization of decision-making in Washington. The report includes new information from whistleblowers describing "a systematic culture of unaccountability" and specifically cites the FBI’s continuing lack of responsiveness to congressional inquiries.
OHIO STATE
The Hill

Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race

Former President Trump entered the 2024 presidential race Tuesday with significant legal baggage. Though he hasn’t been charged with any crimes, Trump faces exposure from multiple probes that are expected to ramp up now that investigators’ self-imposed hiatus on overt activity ahead of the midterms has been replaced with pressure to file any charges well in advance of the 2024 election.
maritime-executive.com

FMC Members Ask Congress for More Authority Over Carrier Agreements

Two members of the Federal Maritime Commission have asked Congress to change the law to allow the FMC to block anti-competitive agreements between ocean carriers - without first going to court. At present, the FMC can't stop an alliance agreement from taking effect, at least not on its own. It...
CBS News

House Jan. 6 panel to issue final report week after next: CBS News Flash Dec. 9, 2022

The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19 and will likely make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The House voted to repeal the military's COVID vaccine mandate in passing a sweeping $858 billion defense spending measure. And newly minted one and five dollar bills were signed, for the first time ever, by women: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Their signatures will appear on bills going into circulation next year.
US News and World Report

Manhattan District Attorney Hires Senior Lawyer Who Has Probed Trump

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney has hired a former senior U.S. Department of Justice official who has investigated Donald Trump, and who may be again be called on to investigate the former U.S. president's activities. Matthew Colangelo will serve as senior counsel to the district attorney Alvin...
MANHATTAN, NY

