Maxine Waters Fumes Over Sam Bankman-Fried Arrest: 'Disappointed'
Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas just 24 hours before the former FTX CEO was due to testify before Congress.
CNN
House January 6 committee chairman says panel 'close to putting pens down' on final report
The chairman of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol said Tuesday that the panel is "close to putting pens down" on its final report, which is slated for release by the end of this Congress.
BBC
US Capitol riot committee to make criminal referrals, chairman says
The US congressional committee investigating last year's Capitol riot will make criminal referrals to the justice department, its chairman says. Bennie Thompson, a Mississippi Democrat, told reporters the committee had agreed to take the step but was still discussing who to refer. It is expected to meet later on Tuesday...
Hutchinson calls another Trump White House bid ‘worst scenario’ for Republicans
Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson (R) said that another run by former President Trump for the White House would be the “worst scenario” for the GOP as he considers his own run for the nomination in the new year. Hutchinson said in an interview with The Associated Press on Tuesday that he would not rule out…
Dems 51-Seat Senate Majority Didn’t Last Long as 1 has Defected and a 2nd Seems Likely & Could Give GOP Senate Control
Less than 48 hours after securing a 51-seat Senate majority, 1 veteran Democratic Senator has announced their decision to abandon the party. Sources believe there will be at least 1 more.
Business Insider
After years of arguing, Congress is finally letting the US Air Force send some A-10 Warthogs to the boneyard
The defense policy bill for 2023 will allow the US Air Force to retire 21 A-10 Warthogs. The Air Force has wanted to get rid A-10s for years, but Congress has blocked it from doing so. The Air Force has another 260 A-10s in service, but lawmakers may be more...
"Corruption": Democrats sound the alarm on alleged Trump pardon bribery scheme
Former U.S. President Donald Trump at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Hilton Anatole on August 06, 2022 in Dallas, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images) This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share...
Political experts don't think the Trump Org's felony status is enough to kill Donald Trump's chances in 2024
The Trump Organization was found criminally liable for its executives' tax fraud on Tuesday, facing up to $1.6 million in penalties and felony status.
Florida lawmaker behind ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill resigns after federal indictment for money laundering
After a federal grand jury indicted Florida state Representative Joseph Harding on felony counts of wire fraud and money laundering, the Republican behind legislation derided by opponents as the “Don’t Say Gay” law has resigned from office, effective immediately.Mr Harding, who gained national attention this year as a chief sponsor of a bill signed into law by Republican Governor Ron DeSantis, is accused of defrauding the Small Business Administration to illegally obtain Covid-19-related federal loans.In a statement on 8 December announcing his resignation, Mr Harding said that while he cannot discuss the details of the allegation, “there will be...
KOKI FOX 23
Final report from Jan. 6 committee expected to be released on Dec. 21
The final report from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will be released on Dec. 21, according to Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the chairman of the committee. The United States House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack will hold a “formal presentation,” before...
Appeals court says FBI can use all documents seized in Mar-a-Lago search and ends special master review
A three-judge panel of the US Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit has reversed a Florida federal judge’s ruling that has prohibited the FBI from using nearly all documents seized during the 8 August search of former president Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club to further the criminal probe into the ex-president.In an unsigned opinion, Chief Judge William Pryor and Circuit Judges Andrew Brasher and Britt Grant wrote that Judge Cannon never had the authority to hear a civil case Mr Trump filed with the aim of stopping the use of the documents as the FBI and Justice Department investigated...
At least four Trump associates may face criminal referrals from January 6 committee
The committee investigating the January 6 insurrection is considering criminal referrals for at least four of former President Donald Trump’s associates, CNN reported on Thursday. The four individuals potentially in line for criminal referrals are former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, lawyer John Eastman, former Trump lawyer and New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani and former Department of Justice official Jeffrey Clark.All four men were involved to varying degrees in Mr Trump’s attempts to overturn the result of the 2020 election, which he lost to Joe Biden by a margin of 74 Electoral College votes. The committee...
House January 6 panel to issue criminal referrals to DoJ as tensions heighten
Targets and details of referrals in investigation of Capitol attack were not immediately clear but could follow two tracks
Litman:Trump's candidacy complicates a potential criminal case against him, but it can't protect him
Atty. Gen. Merrick Garland needn't — and shouldn't — hand off to a special counsel the criminal investigation of the former president.
Washington Examiner
A warning for the FBI and hope for the nation
The FBI has one last chance to reform itself. The Republican minority on the House Judiciary Committee released a report on Friday, Nov. 4, which runs over 1,000 pages. It damningly details cultural rot within the FBI. Its opening statement asserts the rot emanates from the top of the Bureau and the centralization of decision-making in Washington. The report includes new information from whistleblowers describing "a systematic culture of unaccountability" and specifically cites the FBI’s continuing lack of responsiveness to congressional inquiries.
Jan. 6 special counsel seeks communication records between Trump and Wayne County officials
A special counsel looking into last year’s attack on the U.S. Capitol and the probe into former President Donald Trump’s alleged mishandling of classified documents has subpoenaed local officials in Michigan. Special counsel Jack Smith requested records from Wayne County, along with cities in Arizona and Wisconsin, that...
The Hill
Here’s where three criminal probes stand as Trump enters 2024 race
Former President Trump entered the 2024 presidential race Tuesday with significant legal baggage. Though he hasn’t been charged with any crimes, Trump faces exposure from multiple probes that are expected to ramp up now that investigators’ self-imposed hiatus on overt activity ahead of the midterms has been replaced with pressure to file any charges well in advance of the 2024 election.
maritime-executive.com
FMC Members Ask Congress for More Authority Over Carrier Agreements
Two members of the Federal Maritime Commission have asked Congress to change the law to allow the FMC to block anti-competitive agreements between ocean carriers - without first going to court. At present, the FMC can't stop an alliance agreement from taking effect, at least not on its own. It...
House Jan. 6 panel to issue final report week after next: CBS News Flash Dec. 9, 2022
The House panel investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol plans to release its final report the week of Dec. 19 and will likely make criminal referrals to the Justice Department. The House voted to repeal the military's COVID vaccine mandate in passing a sweeping $858 billion defense spending measure. And newly minted one and five dollar bills were signed, for the first time ever, by women: Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and U.S. Treasurer Lynn Malerba. Their signatures will appear on bills going into circulation next year.
US News and World Report
Manhattan District Attorney Hires Senior Lawyer Who Has Probed Trump
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Manhattan district attorney has hired a former senior U.S. Department of Justice official who has investigated Donald Trump, and who may be again be called on to investigate the former U.S. president's activities. Matthew Colangelo will serve as senior counsel to the district attorney Alvin...
