Woman arrested for allegedly fighting employees at The Juicy Seafood, damaging window: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police said they arrested a woman after she got into a fight with employees at The Juicy Seafood and damaged a window outside the restaurant Sunday afternoon, according to a release from the MPD.

Renee Ramm, 44, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief. Ramm was released on the same day.

Officers were called to 4671 Airport Boulevard at around 5:54 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 1 in reference to a “disorderly” call. Ramm was arrested and taken into custody on scene.

Through an investigation, officers said they determined Ramm was involved in a “physical altercation” inside The Juicy Seafood “after becoming irate with the employees.”

Ramm damaged the building while she was outside, according to MPD. News 5 went to the restaurant Monday afternoon and it seems to be a window was nearly shattered.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.