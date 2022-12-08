Albany investigations recover guns and narcotics
ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Albany detectives conducted two separate investigations on Southern Boulevard the morning of December 7. Detectives recovered three loaded handguns as well as various narcotics.
The first investigation occurred around 10:05 a.m. on December 7. Detectives executed a search warrant at 168 Southern Boulevard in reference to an ongoing investigation. Detectives report they recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun from inside the residence.
Charges for Lawrence Badi, 33 of Albany
- Second degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Third degree criminal possession of a weapon
The second investigation happened around 7:30 p.m., where detectives executed a separate search warrant at 58 Southern Boulevard in reference to a separate narcotics investigation. Detectives report they found both a 9 mm handgun and a .45 caliber handgun along with a large quantity of crack cocaine, fentanyl and heroin.
Charges for Tahshiron Gaddy, 31 and Rauwshan Richardson, 33
- Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a weapon
- Two counts of third degree criminal possession
- Two counts of second degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of third degree criminal possession of a controlled substance
- Two counts of second degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia
Police report all three were arraigned in Albany City Criminal Court and remanded to the Albany County Jail.
