Boston 25 News WFXT

FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5

U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5. The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to better protect the littlest kids amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country — at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from other respiratory illnesses including the flu.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick

The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
Popculture

Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained

Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Liquer Recall Issued

Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.
marthastewart.com

Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination

If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
Cristoval Victorial

Cheese recall due to listeria found in products

The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
foodsafetynews.com

FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food

The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
The Hill

Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
foodsafetynews.com

FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program

Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
Mashed

Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination

Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
CBS Miami

Consumer Alert: Millions of cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk

MIAMI - The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers. The recalled items, manufactured by the pricey boutique brand between January 2021 and September 2022, include laundry detergents, fabric conditioner, and cleaning products. The recall was announced on December 1. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected products may contain one of several different types of bacteria, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. The CPSC warned that people with weakened...

