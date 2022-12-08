Read full article on original website
FDA pulls last COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatment as new variants rise
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday announced it had ended emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly's monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID-19, Bebtelovimab, in light of the rising BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 variants. Photo courtesy of Unsplash. Monoclonal antibody drugs to treat COVID-19 infections are no longer available in...
CNBC
FDA pulls Covid antibody treatment because it's not effective against dominant omicron variants
The FDA, in a notice Wednesday, said bebtelovimab is no longer authorized for use because it is not expected to neutralize the omicron BQ.1 and BQ.1.1 subvariants. U.S. health officials have warned that people with weak immune systems face a heightened risk from Covid this winter, because omicron subvariants threaten to knock out antibody treatments.
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids under age 5
U.S. regulators on Thursday cleared doses of the updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than age 5. The Food and Drug Administration's decision aims to better protect the littlest kids amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases around the country — at a time when children’s hospitals already are packed with tots suffering from other respiratory illnesses including the flu.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA provides little information on new Salmonella outbreak; hundreds sick
The Food And Drug Administration is investigating a new outbreak of Salmonella Typhimurium that has sickened more than 250 people. The agency has initiated traceback efforts but has not revealed what foods or beverages are being traced. As of Nov. 17 there were 264 confirmed patients, but the FDA has...
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
Popculture
Pancake Recall: FDA's Alert, Explained
Pancake fans should pay close attention to the labels of their favorites before eating their favorite breakfast food. Last month, Phil's Power Pancake issued a recall for all of its Power Pancakes varieties because they were mistakenly advertised as "wheat free." The products did contain wheat, which could be dangerous to consumers with a wheat allergy.
Popculture
Liquer Recall Issued
Liquer drinkers in the United Kingdom are being advised to take some extra precautions before they take their next sip of their chosen drink. On Nov. 30, Marussia Beverages UK issued a recall of multiple Mozart Liqueur products that were found to contain milk, an allergen that was not declared on the label. These products pose a potentially life-threatening risk to consumers with a milk allergy.
marthastewart.com
Mushrooms Are Being Recalled All Over the Country Due to Possible Listeria Contamination
If you recently stocked up on or defrosted mushrooms for your weeknight or Thanksgiving meals, take caution: According to a new report by the Food and Drug Administration, some enoki mushrooms from Green Day Produce, Inc. have been linked to listeria contamination. The Vernon, Calif.-based company announced the recall last week, after listeria monocytogenes were detected in a retail sample analyzed and found by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD).
More mushrooms linked to listeria contamination are recalled nationwide
Green Day Produce has recalled packages of its enoki mushrooms that were sold nationwide in September and October because they could be contaminated with listeria.
FDA Says Lab-Grown Meat Is Safe to Eat—But What Is It, Exactly?
It's not technically vegan or vegetarian, for starters.
Cheese recall due to listeria found in products
The FDA (U.S Food and Drug Administration), CDC (Centers for Disease Control Prevention and state and local partners have been investigating a nationwide outbreak of listeria infections that has been connected to companies such as Brie and Camembert soft cheese products, including all of their baked branded cheeses. The company, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. of Benton Harbor, MI, and also several other retailers selling cheeses under other brands and labels have put out a recall announcement as well. It is strongly recommended to throw away any cheese products connected to those brands and to not purchase any cheeses for the meantime until it is announced that it's safe to do so. On September 30, 2022, Old Europe Cheese, Inc. voluntarily began to recall its cheese products packaged to multiple brands of Brie and Camembert cheeses produced at their Michigan facility. Two more recalls where done by these companies, one on October 5, 2022 and the other on October 28, 2022. Furthermore, the recall that initially only covered 6 states expanded to a more broader announcement from other commonly known retailers and cheese brands.
U.S. FDA authorizes bivalent COVID shots for kids as young as 6 months old
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The U.S. health regulator has authorized COVID-19 shots from Moderna (MRNA.O) and Pfizer (PFE.N) and its partner BioNTech (22UAy.DE) that target both the original coronavirus and Omicron sub-variants for use in children as young as 6 months of age.
foodsafetynews.com
FDA steps up controls on imported cheese, cantaloupe, seafood and some canned food
The Food and Drug Administration is continuing its use of import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed. Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. (To sign up...
Panel recommends leadership overhaul at FDA food program
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) needs major restructuring to put a single person in charge of its food safety program, according to an outside review of the agency commissioned in the wake of the infant formula crisis. The FDA has come under fire from lawmakers and food safety advocates for the way it handled…
foodsafetynews.com
FDA Commissioner, vested groups respond to report on inner workings of FDA food program
Reactions to yesterday’s report on the inner workings of the food side of the Food And Drug Administration were cautiously optimistic. The commissioner of the agency was less than specific in his response to the report. Commissioner Robert Califf commissioned the report from the Reagan-Udall Foundation for the FDA...
Frozen raspberries have been recalled in 9 states after FDA testing found hepatitis A
FDA testing found hepatitis A in James Farms Frozen Raspberries from Chile, causing Exportadora Compramar of Ecuador to recall of 1,260 cases of the raspberries.
Lidl Is Recalling Its Favorina Advent Calendar Over Potential Salmonella Contamination
Foodborne illnesses cause an estimated 48 million people a year to fall ill in the United States, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Around 1.35 million people in the U.S. get sick due to Salmonella, which are bacteria found in the intestines of both animals and people. About 26,500 cases require hospitalization and 420 cases end in death, per the CDC. Understandably, the risk of salmonella exposure has caused Lidl to recall Favorina Advent Calendars voluntarily. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the recalled calendars contain chocolates with a creamy filling and weigh 8.4 ounces.
USDA issues alert for summer sausage possibly contaminated with plastic
The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for summer sausages recently sold by Paradise Locker Meats over possible plastic contamination.
Consumer Alert: Millions of cleaning products recalled over bacteria exposure risk
MIAMI - The Laundress brand of detergent and household cleaning products has recalled about eight million products because of the possible presence of bacteria that could pose a health risk to consumers. The recalled items, manufactured by the pricey boutique brand between January 2021 and September 2022, include laundry detergents, fabric conditioner, and cleaning products. The recall was announced on December 1. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the affected products may contain one of several different types of bacteria, many of which are environmental organisms found widely in soil and water. The CPSC warned that people with weakened...
FDA Report Faults Agency’s Food Unit for Leaderless Dysfunction
The Abbott Nutrition baby formula plant in Sturgis, Mich., May 20, 2022. (Sarah Rice/The New York Times) The Food and Drug Administration’s food division has no clear leadership, avoids bold policy or enforcement actions, and fosters a culture that doesn’t adequately protect public health, according to a report issued Tuesday by an agency-related group.
