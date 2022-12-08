Read full article on original website
Related
Soccer-Moroccans face World Cup flight cancellations, excitement undimmed
RABAT/DOHA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Hundreds of Moroccan soccer fans desperate to reach Qatar to watch their team become the first from an Arab or African country play in a World Cup semi-final were left stranded on Wednesday as Morocco's airline scrapped several extra flights.
Morocco airline cancels flights to Qatar ahead of World Cup semifinal against France, leaving fans stranded
Royal Air Maroc has canceled its scheduled flights to Qatar Wednesday, leaving fans hoping to travel there for the France-Morocco World Cup match stranded, reports say.
Soccer-Security guard at Lusail World Cup stadium dies after serious fall
Dec 14 (Reuters) - A security guard at the World Cup's Lusail Stadium in Qatar died on Tuesday after suffering a serious fall while on duty, tournament organisers the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy, said on Wednesday.
Ken DeLand’s final movements and last message revealed after American student, 22, goes missing in France
AN AMERICAN student missing in France was last seen on store security days after his final messages to his family. Ken DeLand Jr. has not been heard from since November 27 when he messaged his loved ones on WhatsApp. The 22-year-old's phone last pinged three days later on November 30,...
Comments / 0