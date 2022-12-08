Subject and Officer names released in Mt Pleasant Officer Involved Shooting

(Mt Pleasant)The individual involved in the December 3 Officer Involved Shooting has been identified as 33-year-old Samantha Shumaker.

Officers of the Mt Pleasant Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to reports of a domestic abuse incident where a male reported being held at gunpoint by Shumaker. During the incident, Shumaker was observed brandishing a handgun in the direction of the male and in the direction of law enforcement. Shumaker refused the officers orders to put the weapon down. Shumaker received a gunshot wound to her arm and was immediately provided on-scene first aid. Shumaker was transported to the Henry County Medical Center via ambulance and later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics.

The name of the Deputy involved in the Officer Involved Shooting is Deputy Carlos Lopez, Henry County Sheriff’s Office. Lopez has two years, eight months of law enforcement experience. Deputy Lopez has cooperated and has been interviewed by the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation. Deputy Lopez will remain on Critical Incident Leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be forwarded to the Henry County Attorney’s Office for review.

No further information will be released at this time.