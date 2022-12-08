Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Jaelin Llewellyn discuss his knee injury, future with Michigan basketball
ANN ARBOR -- Jaelin Llewellyn has been down this road before. The pain. The uncertainty. The fight to return to the game he loves. For the second time in his college basketball career, Llewellyn has suffered a major injury. “It’s not what I wanted from this year,” he said on...
MLive.com
Michigan State LB Carson Casteel enters transfer portal
Carson Casteel is looking for a new school. The Michigan State redshirt freshman linebacker entered the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, didn’t play while taking a redshirt as a true freshman last year and didn’t record any statistics while appearing in eight games this year. He played 48 special teams snaps and didn’t log any on defense, according to Pro Football Focus.
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball mailbag: Roster questions, freshman thoughts and more
EAST LANSING – I didn’t have much time to study, but I’m going to be taking my final exam now anyway. It’s final exams week at Michigan State, so it’s time for me to take my own version of that: a Spartans basketball mailbag. I asked Spartans fans for some questions this week and they responded with queries about roster management, the Spartans’ starting point guard, and of course the possibility of football players making the move to basketball:
MLive.com
Jackson roundup: Jackson beats J-Dubs at Albion
The Jackson boys basketball team beat Lansing Sexton 82-69 on Tuesday at Albion College in the Carl Lee Memorial Invitational. Savon Campbell led the Vikings with 20 points.
MLive.com
Phoenix Glassnor’s big moments lead De La Salle basketball to 62-52 win over Saginaw Heritage
WARREN -- De La Salle coach Gjon Djokaj said before the game against Saginaw Heritage on Tuesday night that his young players needed to continue to step up. After graduating two starters and losing another to injury from last year’s state championship team, big shoes needed to be filled.
MLive.com
Wisconsin TE transfer Jaylan Franklin commits to Michigan State
Michigan State is replacing one Big Ten tight end transfer with another. Jaylan Franklin, a tight end transfer from Wisconsin, will play for Michigan State in 2023, he announced on Tuesday. Franklin recorded two catches for 40 yards in 2022. He played in 63 snaps over 10 games, according to...
MLive.com
Milan native Michael Furtney returning to Wisconsin football after having change of heart
It didn’t take long for Michael Furtney to have a change of heart and stick it out at Wisconsin. The senior offensive lineman and former Milan standout announced Monday that he was withdrawing his name from the transfer portal and staying put with the Badgers after entering the portal a week earlier.
Michigan State's 2023 recruiting class suffers 7th decommitment
Michigan State football has lost another commitment from its 2023 recruiting class on Sunday, this time in three-star Detroit (Mich.) Martin Luther King offensive lineman Johnathan Slack. Spartan Tailgate's Corey Robinson reported that Slack's decommitment from MSU was a mutual decision by both parties. Slack was one of the longest-tenured...
UM-MSU hockey series ends with full line brawl in Ann Arbor
While the rivalry between Michigan State and Michigan has always burned hot, the temperature has been turned up even more of late due to the post-game events inside the Michigan Stadium tunnel following the Oct. 29 football game between the rivals. This past weekend, the in-state rivals met on ice...
MLive.com
Michigan’s second crack at College Football Playoff: What’s different in 2022?
Act like you’ve been there before. It’s an old saying often cited in sports, and it applies to Michigan as it prepares for the College Football Playoff. Unlike last year’s team, these Wolverines won’t have to act. Michigan will play in a national semifinal on New...
MLive.com
Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye
Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired
A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
MLive.com
Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win
JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
MLive.com
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball
Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball. Saginaw High’s boys varsity basketball team warms up before a high school varsity boys basketball game between Grand Blanc and Saginaw High in Saginaw on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Grand Blanc won with a final score of 69-37.Get Photo. 2...
MI Man Pleads No Contest to Killing Cooper’s Hawks with Shotgun
MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young Cooper’s hawks were fatally shot during his dispute with a tree removal company. Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday that 65-year-old Arthur Anderson pleaded no contest earlier...
10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit
Barbershops have become a place for serious discussions on the latest news and current events. For some, talking to your barber can even be therapeutic. The post 10 Unique Black-Owned Barber Shops in Detroit appeared first on BLAC Media.
Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning
ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
MLive.com
Pistons owner Tom Gores donates 10,000 toys to Michigan families
DETROIT -- When Tom Gores bought the Detroit Pistons in 2011, he vowed that the organization would be impactful in the Detroit community -- a promise he’s kept. Gores’ philanthropic efforts continued Tuesday at Detroit’s Eastern Market during the first of two holiday giveback events.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America
Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
