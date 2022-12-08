ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ypsilanti, MI

MLive.com

Michigan State LB Carson Casteel enters transfer portal

Carson Casteel is looking for a new school. The Michigan State redshirt freshman linebacker entered the transfer portal, a program spokesman confirmed on Tuesday afternoon. Casteel, 6-foot-2 and 222 pounds, didn’t play while taking a redshirt as a true freshman last year and didn’t record any statistics while appearing in eight games this year. He played 48 special teams snaps and didn’t log any on defense, according to Pro Football Focus.
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State basketball mailbag: Roster questions, freshman thoughts and more

EAST LANSING – I didn’t have much time to study, but I’m going to be taking my final exam now anyway. It’s final exams week at Michigan State, so it’s time for me to take my own version of that: a Spartans basketball mailbag. I asked Spartans fans for some questions this week and they responded with queries about roster management, the Spartans’ starting point guard, and of course the possibility of football players making the move to basketball:
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Wisconsin TE transfer Jaylan Franklin commits to Michigan State

Michigan State is replacing one Big Ten tight end transfer with another. Jaylan Franklin, a tight end transfer from Wisconsin, will play for Michigan State in 2023, he announced on Tuesday. Franklin recorded two catches for 40 yards in 2022. He played in 63 snaps over 10 games, according to...
EAST LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Michigan State lands commitment from TE transfer Ademola Faleye

Michigan State just landed its first offseason addition from the portal. Ademola Faleye, a tight end transfer from Norfolk State, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. He entered the portal in November with two seasons of eligibility remaining and was in East Lansing for an official visit last weekend. Norfolk State is an FCS program in Virginia.
EAST LANSING, MI
The Spun

College Sports Announcer Has Reportedly Been Fired

A college sports announcer has reportedly been fired. According to a report by the Toledo Blade, the voice of the school's athletic teams has been let go. Brent Balbinot, the voice of the Toledo Rockets, has been fired, per the report. "He flew on the men’s basketball charter to last...
TOLEDO, OH
MLive.com

Jonesville celebrates Tom Dunn for 300th win

JONESVILLE -- Tom Dunn was recognized following Tuesday’s girls basketball game for a milestone he hit last week. The Comets girls basketball coach won his 300th career game when they beat Homer 45-39 on Friday. Jonesville recognized the accomplishment by presenting Dunn with a basketball and a sign recognizing the milestone.
JONESVILLE, MI
MLive.com

Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball

Saginaw High hosts Grand Blanc in boys varsity basketball. Saginaw High’s boys varsity basketball team warms up before a high school varsity boys basketball game between Grand Blanc and Saginaw High in Saginaw on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022. Grand Blanc won with a final score of 69-37.Get Photo. 2...
GRAND BLANC, MI
9&10 News

MI Man Pleads No Contest to Killing Cooper’s Hawks with Shotgun

MACOMB TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A Detroit-area man faces probation and $4,500 in reimbursement to the state after three young Cooper’s hawks were fatally shot during his dispute with a tree removal company. Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources said Friday that 65-year-old Arthur Anderson pleaded no contest earlier...
DETROIT, MI
The Flint Journal

Offensive gay phrase found in yearbook at Michigan college prompts new warning

ALBION, MI - An offensive phrase was found in the Albion College yearbook, prompting officials to scramble to put a warning near the front page. The Albionian, the college’s yearbook, was released to hundreds of students the week of Dec. 5. Soon after, students submitted complaints about a phrase written by a recent graduate that is viewed by some as derogatory toward gay men.
ALBION, MI
MLive.com

Pistons owner Tom Gores donates 10,000 toys to Michigan families

DETROIT -- When Tom Gores bought the Detroit Pistons in 2011, he vowed that the organization would be impactful in the Detroit community -- a promise he’s kept. Gores’ philanthropic efforts continued Tuesday at Detroit’s Eastern Market during the first of two holiday giveback events.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police investigating after decomposed body found in field

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are investigating after a decomposed body was found in an empty field. Police are currently in the block of Burgess, near Lahser and Grand River. Police initially received a call for a person down in the field, and on arrival, they located a decomposed...
DETROIT, MI
100.7 WITL

A Michigan City Ranks as Worst College Town in America

Michiganders take great pride in their colleges. And of course, living in Lansing we've got one right next door (Michigan State University). We love our Spartans and our Wolverines and our Chips and everyone else. However, that doesn't mean that every college town is great, or that there aren't some that are better than others. And according to WalletHub, there is a definite ranking of where those Michigan college towns fall on the list of "2023's Best College Towns & Cities in America".
FLINT, MI

