Anglers are catching sheepshead, snook, jack crevalle, and flounder near the Sebastian Inlet. The fishing is good in Sebastian, Florida. One important note is that snook season closes Thursday night at midnight. All snook have to be a minimum of 28 inches before they can be kept, and a maximum of 32 inches. Only one per person is allowed. Please obey the regulations.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 19 HOURS AGO