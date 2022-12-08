Read full article on original website
Related
KIMT
Sunday night fire in Northwood
NORTHWOOD, Iowa – Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire Sunday night in Northwood. Just after 7 pm, the Northwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company was called to the 400 block of 10th Street N. Crews managed to contain the flames to the chimney and exterior of the building. Northwood...
KAAL-TV
No major injuries in two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester Monday morning
(ABC 6 News) – No major injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash in downtown Rochester on Monday morning. Emergency crews from the Rochester Police Department and Mayo Ambulance responded to the crash at the intersection of Civic Center Dr. NE and East Center St. around 7:00 a.m. An...
KIMT
2 with injuries following crash north of Mason City on Highway 65
MASON CITY, Iowa - Two people suffered injuries following a Saturday crash on Highway 65 in Cerro Gordo County. The sheriff’s office said it happened Saturday at 4:35 p.m. when Darla Olson, 54, of Osage, was stopped before going into the intersection at County Rd. B-20. Her vehicle was struck by Donna Gilbertson, 73, of Manly, who was southbound.
KEYC
Power restored following brief outage in greater Mankato area
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A power outage impacting around 1100 customers in the greater Mankato area earlier Tuesday afternoon. According to Xcel Energy’s outage map, the outage lasted about an hour. Customers in the area reported the power flashing a few times before finally going out. As you can...
KIMT
Texas man to stand trial for shooting up a Rochester vehicle
ROCHESTER, Minn. – A man accused of shooting at an occupied vehicle is pleading not guilty. Exavier Lloyd Porter, 32 of Fort Worth, Texas, is charged with dangerous weapons – drive by shooting toward a person. Rochester police say Porter was a passenger in a vehicle in the...
Man Who Drove Into SE Rochester Home Sentenced to Prison
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - An Austin man with a history of multiple drunk driving offenses was sentenced yesterday to more than 6-years in prison for driving while intoxicated and crashing into a Rochester home last year. 49-year-old Marcus Antwan Martin earlier entered a guilty plea to a felony DWI...
KEYC
Preparing for the weeklong winter caboodle
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The next few days of weather include sleet, snow, rain and everything in between. Mankato Police Commander Justin Neumann says slowing down on the road is one of the biggest ways to keep safe. “I mean the thing we hear from a lot of people is just it just took more time to get somewhere with you know, with travel impacts. so just you know slowing down being aware of what’s a priority in terms of your schedule and and making ultimate arrangements if necessary”
Southern Minnesota News
Woman who fled Mankato with child charged
A woman entered a Mankato residence and took a child that was not permitted to be in her custody, according to charges filed last week. Xia Xiang Conchita Plunkett, 33, faces felony counts of 1st-degree burglary and deprivation of custody of a minor in violation of a court order. Police...
Winter Weather & Wind Advisories Across Southern Minnesota Today
The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory & Winter Weather Advisory for a large portion of southern Minnesota, including Freeborn, Le Suer, Rice, Steele, and Waseca (+more) counties. Southeast winds 20 to 25 miles per hour could gust as high as 50 mph. A Winter Weather Advisory is...
KIMT
Mason City man arrested for burglarizing condominium complex
MASON CITY, Iowa - A 42-year-old man was arrested for felony burglary this weekend after he allegedly broke into condominiums. Christopher Kackley is facing charges of second-degree burglary, possession of burglar tools and possession of methamphetamine in connection to an incident in the 600 block of Briarstone Dr. Authorities said...
KIMT
Mower Co. man held on $100K bond for allegedly threatening man with knife
MOWER COUNTY, Minn. - A Spring Valley man is facing a felony assault charge for allegedly threatening a man with a knife. Kainun Thorson was arrested Saturday after he allegedly dangerously followed a man while reaching speeds around 90 miles per hour before a family member of the victim brandished a firearm to protect his family.
High Winds, Ice, Snow Accumulation Possible in SE Minnesota This Week
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Forecasters at the National Weather Service are monitoring a winter storm system they say is capable of bringing strong winds and possibly light ice accumulations to southeast Minnesota. Monday morning’s forecast indicates a system capable of producing freezing rain, rain, a wintery mix and snow could...
cgcounty.org
Cerro Gordo County Sheriff's Office
Want to avoid in person contact? Did you know you can start a police report online?. We are the primary law enforcement agency for all rural areas in Cerro Gordo County as well as Plymouth, Rock Falls, Dougherty, Swaledale, Thornton and Meservey. Departments & Contact Information. Division Hours Phone/fax. Gun...
Warrant Issued For Arrest of Rochester Area High School Principal
Wabasha, MN (KROC-AM News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the principal of a Rochester area high school. The warrant, filed today in Wabasha County Court, charges 37-year-old Grant Klennert with three counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct involving children. The charges against the Hayfield High School Principal stem from an investigation that began in October when Wabasha County investigators first met with and interviewed one of the three alleged victims in the case.
Urgent and Easy Request From Olmsted County Sheriff in Minnesota
Grab a Shovel And Help Save Lives in Minnesota, Wisconsin, and Illinois. Seconds count when it comes to putting out fires and saving lives! In the state of Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin, Mother Nature has given us a new blanket of snow which is making it harder to fight fires and save lives fast enough due to fire hydrants that are hiding under the white stuff.
KEYC
Winter storm to impact area with rain, freezing rain, sleet, ice, and snow
The winter storm has moved in and will bring in a bag of mixed precipitation today, mainly rain chances Wednesday and snow showers by Thursday, leading to travel impacts and business/school closures likely at times. Today will start with a mix of precipitation across southern Minnesota from rain to snow...
KAAL-TV
Area business donates 17k in toys
(ABC 6 News) – A local bar and grill was able to collect more than 17 thousand dollars’ worth of toys for its Toys for Tots drive. This donation is a combined effort by the Rock Road Bandits and Carr’s bar in Racine. ABC 6 News reporter...
KIMT
RPU in the process of fixing crucial component to Silver Lake Dam
ROCHESTER, Minn.-Rochester Public Utilities said it is fixing the Silver Lake Dam's hydraulic lifter and should be completed by Dec. 16. Tony Benson, who is the communications coordinator for RPU, said the company had to drawdown the lake's water by five feet in order to repair the lifter, which controls the lift gates.
KEYC
WINTER STORM: Rain, freezing rain, wind and snow this week
Get ready for a wild week of weather! A powerful and slow moving storm system will bring all types of winter precipitation in multiple waves starting late tonight and continuing through Friday, possibly into Saturday. The first wave will start late tonight into Tuesday morning with a mix of rain, freezing rain and snow. As temperatures warm into the mid 30s on Tuesday, precipitation will change to all rain, which could be heavy at times. For Mankato and locations to the south, precipitation will likely stay in the form of rain through Tuesday, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Rain could be heavy with a half inch to an inch of rain possible during this time. It will also be very windy with gusts to 40+ mph likely Tuesday and Tuesday night. Temperatures will drop into the low 30s Tuesday night, so periods of freezing rain or icy conditions will be possible. North and west of the Mankato area it will be slightly colder, which means that there will likely be more ice and snow with the rain. We will get a break from the rain and wind Wednesday, although off and on showers will still be possible. By late Wednesday, temperatures will begin to drop and rain showers will change back to freezing rain and snow. Wave two will begin as colder temperatures move in Wednesday night, causing rain to change to all snow, which will continue, off and on, through Friday, possibly into Saturday. As of now, it looks as though a widespread 3 to 6 inches of accumulation is possible across much of our region. It’s still too early to be certain regarding snow totals, so that 3 to 6 inch forecast could change. Keep in mind that the system is still developing over Nevada and will move in over the next 24 to 36 hours. Check the weather and check it often because this forecast will change depending on where this system ultimately tracks. We are right on the rain snow line, and small movements in the system could make a big difference. Stay tuned… We will keep the updates coming.
Heavy snow brings multiple crashes to southern Minnesota roads
Heavy snow has impacted roads in southern Minnesota Friday morning, causing multiple vehicle spinouts, crashes and jackknifed semis. A snowstorm passed through the state Thursday night into Friday morning, with totals coming in higher than expected. While some parts near the Iowa border were expected to see a maximum of 6 inches, there are localized reports of 8 inches and more in some areas.
