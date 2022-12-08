Read full article on original website
Related
Families warned to check Christmas trees for clumps and remove them immediately
People are being warned to check their Christmas trees for strange 'lumps' after one man made a horrifying discovery lurking in his tree. The Facebook user took to social media to warn others after he found a strange, walnut sized clump in his tree. With the start of December marking...
This Christmas Tree Color Is on the Rise
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s about time to break out the tinsel, bring down boxes of ornaments, and decorate the pièce de resistance of Christmas decor: the tree.
If you see this lump on your Christmas tree, your home is about to be invaded by bugs
Before bringing that pine tree into your home this holiday season, you may want to check it for this one specific lump. One of the most beloved Christmas traditions is putting up a Christmas tree in your home and decorating it. But if you're a person who gets a real pine tree every year you need to watch out for stealthy bugs. This walnut-sized brown lump on a pine tree may seem like a growing pinecone or a mess of branches, but it's actually a praying mantis egg. Praying mantises are a type of insect known for eating pretty much...
Beware: Strange, Brown Clumps on New England Christmas Trees Are Filled With Praying Mantis Eggs
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. If you haven't yet, it's time to check your tree for small, brown clumps and lumps that resemble pinecones. Whether you've decorated your tree yet or not, take the time to search, because it's easy for them to blend in unless you know what you're looking for.
iheart.com
Caring for your “live” Christmas tree
Choosing to have a ‘live’ Christmas tree serves a dual purpose. Not only is it your tree indoors during the Holidays, it eventually becomes a part of your landscape for many more years to come! Here’s how to help make your decision to chose a ‘live’ Christmas tree successful, by following our “2, 7 to10, 2, Plant it” routine!
This Christmas Tree Is Made Out of Flowers and It's Absolutely Stunning
We've never seen anything like this before…
The 8 best artificial Christmas trees we tested and reviewed
High-quality artificial Christmas trees look close to the real thing. These are the best of 2022, including prelit and flocked options.
How To Stop Your Christmas Tree From Dropping Needles
There's nothing like the sight and smell of a live Christmas tree. Ensure your tree stays healthy and retains its needles by following these guidelines.
dcnewsnow.com
Best pre-lit Christmas tree
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Purchasing a tree with Christmas lights built into the tree gives you more time to spend with your family this holiday season because there won’t be a mess of sap and pine needles to clean after setup. These trees are made with different styles and colors of lights and can come in various sizes. When purchasing a pre-lit Christmas tree, consider the style and number of lights as well as the Christmas tree size.
The 11 Best Outdoor Christmas Lights of 2022
The Yiqu LED Christmas String Lights are great for decorating your home’s exterior because they’re extremely versatile and reasonably priced.
The 18 best Christmas bedding sets for a cozy festive bedroom
Decorate your room this winter with some ultra-festive Christmas bedding. Here are some cozy sets to match every style
purewow.com
Get Ready: Your Dream Wayfair Christmas Tree Deals Are Here (But Not for Long)
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. With Christmas less than three weeks away, you're most likely making a list and checking it twice. Maybe you've done...
How Early Is Too Early to Put Up Christmas Decorations?
Christmas is just around the corner, and for many households that means decking out your home (inside and out) with your favorite holiday decor. There are countless ways to show your holiday cheer, from massive yard inflatables to modest ornaments. One debate that seems to pop up this time of...
How Long Does It Take To Grow A Christmas Tree? A Lot Longer Than You Think
The holidays are finally here, which means your kids have shifted from their typical incessant questions to more seasonal ones. Gone is "Why is the sky blue?" only to be replaced with "How old is Santa Claus?" Or, if your holiday traditions include making a fir or spruce look festive, "How long does it take to grow a Christmas tree?" And even though you probably don't have plans to create a DIY pick-your-own situation, it's nice to have an answer fired up and ready for when your kid asks.
Shipping deadlines for holiday shopping are quickly approaching
Shipping deadlines are quickly approaching, and experts are warning that people should start to wrap up their holiday shopping now to get gifts in time for Christmas.
How to be more sustainable – and save money – with your Christmas wrapping
Waste is a big concern for many households – be it financial waste, or just throwing things away when we could be finding ways to be more sustainable. Yet still, year on year, many of us are still covering gifts in disposable wrapping paper (which is often not even recyclable).Why do we do it? Well, because it looks nice, plus wrapping up gifts is a tradition and it would feel weird not to.“Each Christmas, we get through an estimated 227,000 miles of wrapping paper in the UK – that’s enough to wrap around the earth eight times,” says Thomas Panton,...
Comments / 0