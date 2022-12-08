ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Click2Houston.com

Sources: Texans signing QB Jeff Driskel to 53-man roster

HOUSTON – The Texans are signing veteran quarterback Jeff Driskel to their active roster from their practice squad, according to league sources. The Texans are maintaining their two-quarterback system heading into Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. “I thought it was effective,” Texans coach Lovie Smith said...
Click2Houston.com

Source: Texans waiving running back Eno Benjamin

HOUSTON – The Texans are placing former Arizona Cardinals running back Eno Benjamin on waivers, according to a league source. Benjamin was previously claimed off waivers from the Cardinals, and Rodgers was previously with the Green Bay Packers. A former seventh-round draft pick from Arizona State, Benjamin was used...
Click2Houston.com

Murray's injury is the worst part of Cards' loss to Patriots

GLENDALE, Ariz. – The Arizona Cardinals stagnated offensively, had two turnovers that led to touchdowns and struggled against New England's pass rush. That wasn't even the worst part of their 27-13 loss to the Patriots on Monday night. Quarterback Kyler Murray was carted off the field after going down...
