Donald K. Knipmeyer, 71, of Sweet Springs, MO, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sweet Springs with Pastor Alan Mueller officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. The family request no flowers and memorials be made to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.

SWEET SPRINGS, MO ・ 13 HOURS AGO