Read full article on original website
Related
kmmo.com
BOONVILLE CITY COUNCIL APPROVES BUST OF CIVIL RIGHTS LEADER C.T. VIVIAN AT MORGAN STREET PARK
The Boonville City Council approved a bust at Morgan Street Park for civil rights leader C.T Vivian, who was born in Boonville, during a recent meeting. City Administrator Kate Fjell stated that the bust of Vivian would be placed on the one remaining pedestal at the park. Vivian helped found...
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN APPROVE CONTRACT FOR SOCIAL MEDIA SERVICES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen approved a contract with PageFreezer for services related to social media during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman says PageFreezer maintains records of the city’s website, which is required under state statute. Klussman said the board approved the contract with the company.
kmmo.com
CONCORDIA BOARD OF ALDERMEN DISCUSS WATER RATES
The Concordia Board of Aldermen discussed ordinances related to water rates during its meeting on Friday, December 9. City Administrator Dale Klussman recommended postponing any action to set water rates for Concordia customers to further discuss options at a future meeting. The board will continue discussion on Concordia water rates...
kmmo.com
ROADWORK SCHEDULED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTY DECEMBER 12-18
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of December 12-18. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -The ramp from Route 10 to...
kmmo.com
DONALD KNIPMEYER
Donald K. Knipmeyer, 71, of Sweet Springs, MO, died Monday, December 12, 2022, at Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Sweet Springs with Pastor Alan Mueller officiating. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Thursday at the church. The family request no flowers and memorials be made to family choice in care of Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home. An online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
kmmo.com
WILLIAM “BILL” MEYER
William “Bill” Meyer, age 92, of Gilliam, died Monday, December 12, 2022. A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, December 16 at St. Mary Catholic Church in Glasgow. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, December 15 at Friemonth-Freese Funeral Home, with rosary to follow at 7 p.m.
kmmo.com
DORIS HAYES
Doris Hayes, 88, of Pilot Grove, passed away Saturday, December 10th, 2022 at Katy Manor. She was born on March 8th, 1934, in Bunceton, MO, the oldest daughter of Henry and Ethel (Smith) Frieling. Doris married Don Shumate on November 26, 1955 and he preceded her in death on May...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY DIVISION OF FIRE SAFETY INVESTIGATES FATAL FIRE IN SALISBURY
The Missouri Division of Fire Safety (DFS) has received a request from the Salisbury Fire Department to investigate a residential fire in Salisbury. Two people were killed in the fire. The Salisbury Fire Department received a call to respond to a fire at 207 West Third Street in Salisbury at...
kmmo.com
TWO INCIDENTS OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY BEING PASSED IN SALINE COUNTY
Two incidents passing counterfeit money occurred in Saline County recently. The Saline County Sheriff’s Department responded to the Pyro City Fireworks Outlet in regard to two purchases being made by two individuals on Thursday, December 8, 2022. Descriptions of two unidentified subjects were reported. The money was seized by the Sheriff’s Department. The investigation is ongoing.
kmmo.com
JAMESTOWN MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY DRUG POSSESSION IN COOPER COUNTY
A Jamestown man has been charged with a felony in Cooper County after a traffic stop on Thursday, December 8, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, a Cooper County Sheriff’s Deputy conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Colton Adams. Adams stated to the deputy that he and female passenger T. H. Adams were traveling to Columbia. During questioning, Colton Adams began to exhibit nervous behavior and refused to consent to a search of the vehicle.
kmmo.com
COLUMBIA MAN CHARGED WITH HARASSMENT IN COOPER COUNTY
A Columbia man has been charged with a felony for harassment after an incident in Boonville on November 13, 2022. According to a probable cause statement, Andre Lee entered a store in Boonville and began harassing a specific employee inside. Lee began cussing and threatening the employee’s boyfriend. Lee also began to follow the employee throughout the store, causing her to hide in the store’s office until Lee left. Lee reportedly entered the store to specifically find the employee.
Comments / 0