Arlington proposes countywide 20 mph school zones halfway through year two of Vision Zero
Arlington is proposing to lower speed limits near schools across the county to 20 mph as the county’s second year of Vision Zero enters the rear-view mirror. This Saturday, the Arlington County Board is set to hear a proposal to expand these slow zones to all schools, after many people said they felt safer walking, biking and driving in 13 school zones where the speed limit has already dropped to 20 mph.
An AI debates Missing Middle housing ahead of tonight’s Planning Commission meeting
Arlington Planning Commission is set to discuss Missing Middle housing in a blockbuster pair of meetings this week. The first is happening tonight at 7 p.m., in the County Board room at Arlington County government headquarters (2100 Clarendon Blvd). County staff are set to give a presentation before the floor is opened to public comment from dozens of speakers.
Just Reduced Properties in Arlington
Each week, “Just Reduced” spotlights properties in Arlington County whose price have been cut over the previous week. The market summary is crafted by Arlington Realty, Inc. Maximize your real estate investment with the team by visiting www.arlingtonrealtyinc.com or calling 703-836-6000 today!. Please note: While Arlington Realty, Inc....
A nativity scene went missing from a church in South Arlington
(Updated at 4 p.m.) Two weeks before Christmas, someone has apparently stolen a nativity scene from a church in the Barcroft neighborhood. But the pastor of Our Savior Lutheran Church (825 S. Taylor Street), Wayne Fredericksen, is turning the other cheek. “My focus is fresh hope and fresh encouragement,” he...
ARLnow Daily Debrief for Dec 13, 2022
Good Tuesday evening, Arlington. Today we published 6 articles that were read a total of 7220 times… so far. The following are the most-read articles for today — Dec 13, 2022. 📅 Upcoming events. Here is what’s going on Wednesday in Arlington, from our event calendar.
JUST IN: Toxic gas from batteries was released into Ballston Metro station this summer
A hazardous materials situation at the Ballston Metro station over the summer likely exposed riders to toxic gas from batteries. That’s according to a report at this afternoon’s Washington Metrorail Safety Commission meeting. As detailed in WMSC’s Twitter thread, the incident happened the evening of Thursday, Aug. 11...
