Topeka, KS

Stolen vehicle pursuit ends with arrest in Shawnee County

By Michael Dakota
KSNT News
 5 days ago

SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – A 38-year-old Topeka man is in custody and facing felony charges after fleeing from law enforcement Wednesday night in Topeka.

Miguel Pablo Ramirez (Courtesy Photo/Shawnee County Detention Center)

Miguel P. Ramirez, 38, of Topeka is felony charges, including possession of a firearm, interference with law enforcement, possession of methamphetamine, reckless driving, driving while suspended as well as other traffic charges, according to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday night, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office helped the Topeka Police Department when a report of a stolen vehicle parked near N. Kansas Avenue and U.S. Highway 24 was reported.

According to the sheriff’s department, as a deputy was approaching the car the vehicle left the parking lot at a high rate of speed. The vehicle, a 2003 Cadillac Escalade, headed east of Highway 24 and went into North Topeka.

Deadly Kansas crash claims life of 2, including 17-year-old

Authorities said the vehicle went southbound on Topeka Boulevard. Near S.W. 3rd Street deputies used spike strips to slow the vehicle.

The driver got out of the car and ran away on foot near the 1400 block of S.W. 14th Street.

He was caught after a short foot chase.

According to the sheriff’s office, Ramirez attempted to toss a handgun.

The incident is still under investigation.

KSNT News

KSNT News

