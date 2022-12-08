ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXY 107.1-104.3

Issa Rae Oozes Style Goals At The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment Event

By Marsha Badger
FOXY 107.1-104.3
FOXY 107.1-104.3
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HpcRV_0jbsOOQD00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xG3hX_0jbsOOQD00

Source: Michael Kovac / Getty


Issa Rae doesn’t play fair, and we’re okay with it. The media mogul serves up looks effortlessly red carpet looks, and The Hollywood Reporter 2022 Power 100 Women in Entertainment event was no different.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pbupn_0jbsOOQD00

Source: MICHAEL TRAN / Getty


The Insecure actress hit the pink carpet in a SS 23 Herve Leger, fringed, floor-length gown. The pastel purple frock featured a perfectly draped mock neck with a v-neckline.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kBa9I_0jbsOOQD00

Source: Momodu Mansaray / Getty


She kept the accessories simple by wearing silver hoop earrings and styled her hair in a low, braided ponytail. Alongside Rae was her good friend and television bestie, Yvonne Orji. The two stylishly embraced each other on the pink carpet in color-coordinated ensembles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bgqjl_0jbsOOQD00

Source: Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty


Orji wore a dark purple blazer partnered with black and pink wide-leg printed pants. The cohesive ensembles complimented each other to a tee. Whether intentional or not, the two friends ooze red carpet bestie style goals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ezwxZ_0jbsOOQD00

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty


If our fate depended on Issa Rae style moments, we’d have eternal life. Her style team gets it – from head to toe. What do you think? Are you loving the actress in this gorgeous Herve Leger dress?

DON’T MISS…

Issa Rae Talks Entering Her ‘Mogul Era’ In Elle Magazine’s Women In Hollywood Issue

Issa Rae Teams Up With Delta Air Lines To Launch The ‘Runway Collection’

Check Out Issa Rae’s Playful Ponytail That Took Only 45-Minutes To Create!

7 Times Issa Rae’s Recent Looks Inspired Our Summer Wardrobe

Comments / 0

Related
Footwear News

Margot Robbie Elevates Ruffled Midi Dress With 6-Inch Platform Heels at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Margot Robbie graced the red carpet of The Hollywood Reporter‘s Women in Entertainment Gala today in Los Angeles. The star was dressed in dainty wear and sky-high heels for the occasion. Robbie wore a cream-colored bodycon midi dress fitted with long sleeves, a turtleneck top, and a ruffle-trimmed skirt. Speaking of the skirt, the dainty style was created with a ruched detail that gave the garment movement and dynamic visuals, diversifying the often heavily replicated style. The Australian wore her long blond locks parted in the middle, the ends emphasized with loose face-framing curls. For footwear, Robbie sported a pair of black peep-toe...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Seth Rogen pokes fun at Kim Kardashian for missing Women in Entertainment event

Seth Rogen made fun of Kim Kardashian for missing The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Breakfast where she was scheduled to be a presenter.At the star-studded gala this week, the 40-year-old comedian took the stage to present the Sherry Lansing Leadership award to Charlize Theron. During his speech, he briefly roasted Kardashian after she skipped out on the awards ceremony.“Are we going to talk about how Kim Kardashian didn’t show up? Is that going to happen?” he told the audience, via Page Six.Rogen then joked about how the reality star didn’t have a valid reason for missing out on...
Popculture

Issa Rae's HBO Max Show Canceled

Issa Rae's foray into reality television came as an executive producer and not a star of the show. Sweet Life: Los Angeles appeared on the streaming service as an HBO Max Original. After two seasons, Deadline reports it's been cancelled, with no plans to return for a third season. The show follows a group of 20-somethings in various careers in lifestyle and entertainment as they navigate business, love, and friendships living in South Los Angeles. The transition into the next phase of adulthood and the oftentimes chaotic elements that come with it was heavily explored. The show chronicled the lives of Black cast members all connected through the L.A. social scene.
hypebeast.com

Eddie Murphy and Nia Long Test Jonah Hill's Love For Their Daughter in Awkward 'You People' Teaser

Netflix has shared a teaser for You People, Kenya Barris‘ feature directorial debut starring Jonah Hill, Lauren London, Eddie Murphy and Nia Long. In the tense yet comedic teaser, Hill’s character Ezra Cohen meets with the parents of London’s Amira Mohammed, played by Murphy and Long, at the famed Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles to ask for their daughter’s hand in marriage. The conversation goes off the rails almost immediately as Murphy and Long’s parental instincts kick in almost immediately, leaving Ezra in an awkward position as he attempts to convince them that “mixed race people” — namedropping Malcolm X — “are really awesome” and that their intimate life isn’t intimate enough for them to currently have a baby. The official logline reads, “A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences in this comedy from Kenya Barris.”
Variety

Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures

MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
ComicBook

New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
Bossip

Beloved Dancer And 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead At 40

Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss, the longtime DJ on Ellen Degeneres’ talk show, has died at the age of 40. According to reports from TMZ, the death appears to be a suicide. Law enforcement sources told the publication that Stephen’s wife Allison Holker–who he met during their time on So You Think You Can Dance–ran into an LAPD station on Tuesday. She was said to be frantic because she said her husband left home without his car, which she said that wasn’t like him.
netflixjunkie.com

Twitter Slams Kate Middleton as Old Video Resurfaces Proving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are Right About Interviews

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are causing havoc in the royal circle with their accusations against the Palace. Sussexes made a big claim in their Netflix show about not being allowed to tell their true story in the United Kingdom. They also revealed how their famous engagement interview from 2017 was like an “orchestrated reality show.”
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Babylon’ Trailer Sees Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt Get Tangled in Hollywood Debauchery

Margot Robbie makes a scene as a 1920s Hollywood bombshell actress in the latest trailer for Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, which dropped on Monday. “We are going to be more than they ever bargained for,” Robbie’s character declares at one point in the trailer to Diego Calva, who plays Manny Torres, a Latino character in Hollywood’s silent era. More from The Hollywood ReporterRyan Coogler, Margot Robbie and Sarah Polley to Be Honored by SFFILMEric Roberts on His 700 (and Counting) Screen Credits: "I'm One of The Luckiest Guys in Hollywood"Tim Allen's Mistakes Jeopardize Christmas in 'The Santa Clauses' Trailer Her sparkler-infused partying sits alongside Pitt’s...
netflixjunkie.com

No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
HipHopDX.com

Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’

Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
Rolling Stone

SZA and Keke Palmer Leave Bowen Yang Tongue-Tied in ‘Saturday Night Live’ Promo

Standing beside SZA and Keke Palmer is enough to overwhelm anyone, but especially Saturday Night Live’s Bowen Yang. In the latest promo clip for the Dec. 3 episode hosted by first-timer Palmer with SZA returning for her second stint as musical guest, the comedian even manages to forget his own name. Yang introduces himself first as Brown Yang, then Bowen Yung, then Brown Yung – moving further and further away from his actual name. An increasingly concerned SZA watches, bemused, as Yang goes on to identify himself as Cohen Yang and Andy Cohen. “I’m worried about you, Bowen,” she offers. But...
Footwear News

Kenan Thompson & Kel Mitchell Reunite in Loafers & Chelsea Boots at People’s Choice Awards 2022

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell got reunited at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif. tonight. The annual ceremony celebrates the biggest names in entertainment— with Kenan Thompson serving as the host for the second year in a row. Thompson was sharply suited for the affair, arriving in a dark velvet tuxedo jacket, which he coordinated with white button-down shirt and blue pleated trousers. The “Saturday Night Live” star completed his look with a satin bow tie and shiny black leather loafers. Mitchell put his own spin on a sophisticated style moment for the event....
SANTA MONICA, CA
FOXY 107.1-104.3

FOXY 107.1-104.3

408
Followers
1K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

The real sound of the Triangle

 https://foxync.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy