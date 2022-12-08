ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Transferring Mississippi State Running Back Dillon Johnson Takes Shot at Mike Leach

By John Macon Gillespie
 5 days ago

The Mississippi native didn't put out a typical transfer portal announcement this week.

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Dillon Johnson announced his intention to enter the transfer portal on Wednesday, taking a shot at his head coach in the process.

Johnson, a running back out of St. Joseph Catholic School (Greenville, Miss.), stated on Wednesday that Leach was glad the player was leaving the program in Starkville.

"It has been an honor to participate in this program with you all. Together, you guys have helped me build my character and skills tremendously," Johnson said. "With that being said, since I’m not very tough and Leach is glad I’m leaving, I will be entering my name into the transfer portal."

Michael Borkey of SuperTalk Mississippi tweeted a screenshot of Johnson's announcement with the caption "Uh... wow", one that Ole Miss Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin retweeted on Wednesday night.

Johnson's brother, Brice Johnson, spent time on the Rebels' roster after originally committing to the Navy Midshipmen. Following his stint in Oxford, he entered the transfer portal and joined the Houston Cougars.

Johnson has averaged 5.2 yards per carry across three seasons with the Bulldogs, but his limited role remained stagnant when receiving 89 handoffs in each of the last two seasons.

He concluded his junior year with 119 scrimmage yards in a 24-22 road upset over Ole Miss. Mississippi State finished the regular season with the FBS' second-fewest rushing yards per game (78.8).

You can follow John Macon on Twitter at @JMakeGillespie .

