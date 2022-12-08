Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Tornado Watch issued for Acadia, Ascension, Assumption, Cameron, East Baton Rouge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Acadia; Ascension; Assumption; Cameron; East Baton Rouge; East Feliciana; Evangeline; Iberia; Iberville; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Livingston; Pointe Coupee; St. Helena; St. James; St. John The Baptist; St. Landry; St. Martin; St. Mary; St. Tammany; Tangipahoa; Vermilion; Washington; West Baton Rouge; West Feliciana TORNADO WATCH 587 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS LA . LOUISIANA PARISHES INCLUDED ARE ACADIA ASCENSION ASSUMPTION CAMERON EAST BATON ROUGE EAST FELICIANA EVANGELINE IBERIA IBERVILLE JEFFERSON DAVIS LAFAYETTE LIVINGSTON POINTE COUPEE ST. HELENA ST. JAMES ST. JOHN THE BAPTIST ST. LANDRY ST. MARTIN ST. MARY ST. TAMMANY TANGIPAHOA VERMILION WASHINGTON WEST BATON ROUGE WEST FELICIANA
Special Weather Statement issued for Acadia, Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Evangeline, Jefferson Davis by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson Davis, southern Evangeline, Acadia, southeastern Calcasieu, southeastern Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes through 700 AM CST At 533 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bayou Current to 6 miles south of Basile to near Holmwood. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Crowley, Eunice, Jennings, Ville Platte, Church Point, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Simmesport, Basile, Iota, Elton, Leonville, Melville, Mermentau, Palmetto, Bayou Current, Morrow and Evangeline. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 45 and 81. Interstate 49 between mile markers 11 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH
Flash Flood Warning issued for Pointe Coupee, West Feliciana by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 07:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Pointe Coupee; West Feliciana The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CST. * At 529 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Woodville, Fort Adams, Lettsworth, Dolorosa and Batchelor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams, Franklin, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:24:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 08:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Adams; Franklin; Jefferson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for East Central Adams County in southwestern Mississippi Franklin County in southwestern Mississippi Southeastern Jefferson County in southwestern Mississippi * Until 815 AM CST. * At 524 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Bude, Kirby, Hamburg, New Hope, Garden City, Union Church, Kingston, Roxie and Meadville. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Wilkinson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:29:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 07:45:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Wilkinson The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Pointe Coupee Parish in southeastern Louisiana Northwestern West Feliciana Parish in southeastern Louisiana Central Wilkinson County in southern Mississippi * Until 745 AM CST. * At 529 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Woodville, Fort Adams, Lettsworth, Dolorosa and Batchelor. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Tornado Watch issued for Amite, Clarke, Copiah, Covington, Forrest, Franklin, George by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 13:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Amite; Clarke; Copiah; Covington; Forrest; Franklin; George; Greene; Jasper; Jefferson Davis; Jones; Kemper; Lamar; Lauderdale; Lawrence; Leake; Lincoln; Madison; Marion; Neshoba; Newton; Pearl River; Perry; Pike; Rankin; Scott; Simpson; Smith; Stone; Walthall; Wayne; Wilkinson TORNADO WATCH 587 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 100 PM CST FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS MS . MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE AMITE CLARKE COPIAH COVINGTON FORREST FRANKLIN GEORGE GREENE JASPER JEFFERSON DAVIS JONES KEMPER LAMAR LAUDERDALE LAWRENCE LEAKE LINCOLN MADISON MARION NESHOBA NEWTON PEARL RIVER PERRY PIKE RANKIN SCOTT SIMPSON SMITH STONE WALTHALL WAYNE WILKINSON
Flash Flood Warning issued for Concordia by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Concordia FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL CONCORDIA PARISH AND ADAMS COUNTY At 500 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Natchez, Vidalia, Deer Park, Sibley, Slocum, Cranfield, Stanton and Acme. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Flash Flood Warning issued for Adams by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Adams FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL CONCORDIA PARISH AND ADAMS COUNTY At 500 AM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Natchez, Vidalia, Deer Park, Sibley, Slocum, Cranfield, Stanton and Acme. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Tornado Warning issued for Copiah, Lincoln, Rankin, Simpson by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-14 05:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Lincoln; Rankin; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Rankin County in central Mississippi Northwestern Simpson County in central Mississippi North central Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Central Copiah County in central Mississippi * Until 615 AM CST. * At 508 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wesson, or near Brookhaven, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wesson around 515 AM CST. Glancy around 520 AM CST. Martinsville around 525 AM CST. Hazlehurst around 530 AM CST. Hopewell around 550 AM CST. Harrisville and Whites around 600 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Beauregard and Georgetown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN
