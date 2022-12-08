Effective: 2022-12-14 05:08:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 06:15:00 CST Urgency: Immediate Severity: Extreme Certainty: Observed Instruction: TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. Target Area: Copiah; Lincoln; Rankin; Simpson The National Weather Service in Jackson has issued a * Tornado Warning for Southwestern Rankin County in central Mississippi Northwestern Simpson County in central Mississippi North central Lincoln County in south central Mississippi Central Copiah County in central Mississippi * Until 615 AM CST. * At 508 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Wesson, or near Brookhaven, moving northeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This dangerous storm will be near Wesson around 515 AM CST. Glancy around 520 AM CST. Martinsville around 525 AM CST. Hazlehurst around 530 AM CST. Hopewell around 550 AM CST. Harrisville and Whites around 600 AM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Beauregard and Georgetown. TORNADO...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN

COPIAH COUNTY, MS ・ 1 HOUR AGO