Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The wealthiest person in Kansas City is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKansas City, KS
10 ways to save $10+ on everyday purchases in Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Kansas City organization is offering $50 million in grants.Ash JurbergKansas City, MO
Lottery ticket worth $4.2 million sold at Missouri gas stationKristen WaltersMissouri State
4 Great Burger Places in KansasAlina AndrasKansas State
Related
Tri-City Herald
Jon Gray: Rangers Rotation ‘As Good’ As Astros, Mariners
Texas Rangers starting pitcher Jon Gray is already excited to get back to spring training next year, given the moves that have been made this offseason. The Rangers hope the signings of Jacob deGrom and Andrew Heaney, the trade for Jake Odorizzi and retaining Martín Pérez will give the Rangers a significant upgrade when it comes to their starting rotation.
Tri-City Herald
Former Dodger All-Star Signs with NL West Rival
The free-agent feeding frenzy continued on Tuesday, and this time the beneficiary was an old friend. Right-handed pitcher Ross Stripling, whom the Dodgers traded to the Blue Jays in 2020, signed a two-year deal with the Giants. This is great news for Stripling, who will make more in 2023 than...
Tri-City Herald
Guardians Set To Sign Free Agent Catcher Mike Zunino
According to Ken Rosenthal of the Athletic the Guardians are in agreement with 32-year-old free agent catcher Mike Zunino. Robert Murray MLB writer for FanSided reports Zunino's contract for the 2023 season is 1-year for $6 million dollars. Zunino should provide Cleveland with high-quality defense they are looking for behind...
Tri-City Herald
Dodgers News: MLB Writer Expects Justin Turner to Remain With LA
The Dodgers have been pretty much silent so far this offseason. They’ve suffered a ton of losses — most notably with Trea Turner, Tyler Anderson and Cody Bellinger, among others — and very minimal gain. Outside of bringing back Clayton Kershaw, there hasn’t really been anything to write home about.
Tri-City Herald
The Guardians Missed Out On Sean Murphy, What’s Next?
The Sean Murphy trade saga is finally over. After weeks of rumors, speculations, and mock trades, Murphy ended up as a member of the Atlanta Braves in a three-team deal. The Guardians were one of the teams that were connected to Murphy all the way back to the last trade deadline, but they were never able to get a deal done with Oakland.
Tri-City Herald
New York Mets Interested in Superstar Carlos Correa
Just when you thought they were done spending, Steve Cohen has reeled Mets fans back in. According to The Athletic, the Mets are showing interest in Carlos Correa. As the report went on to mention, Correa would likely play third base alongside his good friend and fellow native of Puerto Rico in shortstop Francisco Lindor.
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Keidron Smith, Cornerback, Kentucky Wildcats
Copyright ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. By Darin Alexander Baydoun Sports Illustrated Las Vegas Raiders News, Analysis and More.
Tri-City Herald
Bills vs. Miami: Tyreek Hill Could Be OUT for Saturday Showdown?
The Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins will meet in their rematch, the crucial AFC East matchup this weekend likely adding a great deal of clarity to who's who in the division ... and maybe in the playoff race. But will one of the NFL's fastest and best players be a...
Tri-City Herald
‘There’s No Silos’ with Eagles’ Coaching Staff
PHILADELPHIA - In far too many NFL buildings, each side of the football is its own fiefdom. That’s not the case in Philadelphia where Nick Sirianni has quickly developed into the best young coach in the league as the steward of the 12-1 Eagles, who became the first team to clinch a postseason berth in 2022 by routing the New York Giants on Sunday.
Tri-City Herald
Bears Rookie DB Starters No Longer in NFL Protocol
The Bears will have two rookie starters back for their secondary to face the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday at Soldier Field. Bears coach Matt Eberflus on Monday said safety Jaquan Brisker and cornerback Kyler Gordon would return after almost a month away with concussions. Brisker and Gordon both went into...
Comments / 0