US military is creating fake Facebook and Instagram accounts to try and trick people, Meta says
The US military has been creating fake accounts on Facebook and Instagram in an attempt to trick people, parent company Meta has said.Security experts at Meta found “several clusters” of fake accounts on the platform, which posed as apparently legitimate accounts.The accounts were present not only on Meta’s own platforms but across a range of other networks, including Twitter, YouTube and Telegram, it said.They were used to push pro-Western narratives across the world, over a series of years, according to an investigation into the campaign.“Although the people behind this operation attempted to conceal their identities and coordination, our investigation found...
Meta has threatened to pull all news from Facebook in the US if an 'ill-considered' bill that would compel it to pay publishers passes
Gizmodo
Amazon, FBI.gov, and 70,000 Other Sites Are Sending Your Data to Elon's Twitter, New Research Says
In October, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion dollars. Among a variety of other assets and headaches, the deal came with one resource that’s gone under-explored: a vast data collection network spanning the sites of more than 70,000 Fortune 500 companies, government agencies, non-profits, universities, and more. Given Twitter’s history of security lapses, how safe is all that data?
Congress reportedly dropped a controversial media bill after Facebook threatened to remove news from its app in the US
Meta had a double standard for moderating high-profile users and and misled the public about it, according to a new report
An independent review found Meta's "cross-check" program to have protected celebrity figures from moderation protocols.
Michael Cohen says Donald Trump 'doesn't care' that Ivanka's family is Jewish and he will not denounce Kanye West's antisemitism
Michael Cohen told MSNBC that Donald Trump won't apologize for failing to condemn Kanye West's antisemitism even though Ivanka's family is Jewish.
Some Twitter staff were cut off after missing a Saturday deadline from Elon Musk because they didn't check emails at the weekend, report says
Some employees didn't sign Elon Musk's NDA pledge before the Saturday deadline because they weren't checking emails at the weekend, per Platformer.
Biden’s Nuclear Waste Guru Out of a Job After Alleged Luggage Theft
A Biden administration nuclear waste official, Sam Brinton, is out of a job after being accused of stealing airport luggage in two separate incidents. “Sam Brinton is no longer a DOE employee,” a Department of Energy spokesperson told The Daily Beast on Monday evening. “By law, the Department of Energy cannot comment further on personnel matters.”Brinton, who attracted attention as one of the federal government's first non-binary officials, was first charged last month for nabbing a woman’s suitcase from the baggage carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport in September. They initially denied taking the bag—which was reportedly worth more...
Teen who irked Elon Musk by tracking billionaires’ private jets says he’s been shadowbanned on Twitter
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Facebook parent Meta threatens to remove news from platform
Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc. said Tuesday it will be “forced to consider” removing news content from its platform if Congress passes legislation requiring tech companies to pay news outlets for their material. The Journalism Competition and Preservation Act, if passed, would allow news companies to collectively negotiate with social platforms over the terms on which their material appears on their sites. Meta said it would rather pull news from its platforms than “submit to government-mandated negotiations that unfairly disregard the value we provide to news outlets.” The value, Meta said in a statement tweeted by spokesman Andy Stone, includes “increased traffic and subscriptions.” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, has taken similar stands in the past. Last year, it briefly blocked news from its platform in Australia after the country passed legislation that would compel tech companies to pay publishers for using their news stories. It later struck deals with Australian publishers.
BBC
Meta threatens to remove US news content if new law passes
Google Ad Manager outage costs big websites ad sales
OAKLAND, Calif., Dec 8 (Reuters) - A Google service relied upon by many large websites to sell and display ads was down for about three hours Thursday, denying major news publishers revenue during the crucial holiday period, two sources familiar with the matter said.
Engadget
Congress axes media revenue sharing bill after pushback from Google and Meta
Elon Musk says getting booed by Dave Chappelle fans was ‘a first for me in real life,’ suggesting he’s just becoming aware of a building backlash
Musk attributed the boos to “unhinged leftists."
makeuseof.com
6 Social Media Predictions for 2023
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Social media is constantly evolving, and it can often be hard to keep up with all of the current trends. 2022 saw many changes in social media—from the rise of BeReal to the chaos surrounding Twitter. To help you stay current online, here are some of the top social media predictions for what you may see in 2023.
fitsmallbusiness.com
How to Create a Facebook Business Page in 6 Easy Steps
In this article, we walk you through the process of how to create a Facebook business page that will increase brand awareness, generate leads, and drive sales with your target market. First, create a new page, enter your business information, and upload images for your cover and profile pictures. Then, optimize and customize your page, publish it, and promote it. Follow along step-by-step to create your Facebook business account and learn tips to set your page up for success.
Former NYT columnist Bari Weiss releases ‘Twitter Files Part Two’
Former New York Times columnist Bari Weiss released the second installment of the “Twitter Files” on Thursday night, sharing images of accounts that Twitter allegedly placed on various types of “blacklists.” Weiss posted several images of what appears to be an internal Twitter system that marked certain accounts as being under various kinds of “blacklists,”…
Washington Examiner
Latest 'Twitter Files' release shows secret 'blacklist' label on conservative accounts
Twitter's practices of "shadowbanning" were revealed by a new release of Elon Musk's "Twitter Files." The latest batch of insider company information was released on Thursday evening by journalist Bari Weiss. The former New York Times columnist went into greater detail after the first Twitter Files installment last week failed to confirm the popular theory that the U.S. government played a role in censoring a story about Hunter Biden's laptop.
WRAL
The Wall Street Journal names Emma Tucker its next editor, marking first woman to head the newspaper
CNN — The Wall Street Journal on Monday named Emma Tucker as its next editor-in-chief, marking the first time the Rupert Murdoch-owned financial broadsheet will be headed by a woman. Tucker, who currently serves as the editor of The Sunday Times, another Murdoch-owned newspaper, will succeed current Journal editor...
Futurism
Inspired by Twitter's Struggles, Facebook Considers Making an App Where You Can Post Text. Wait a Second...
In the wake of Twitter's chaotic exchange of power, a number of social media platforms have thrown their hat in the succession ring. And among them, curiously, is, uh — checks notes — Facebook?. In a team meeting last month, members of the struggling Facebook-turned-Meta organization brainstormed ways...
