Effective: 2022-12-14 05:50:00 CST Expires: 2022-12-14 07:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 AM CST for central and southwestern Louisiana. Target Area: Acadia; Avoyelles; Calcasieu; Evangeline; Jefferson Davis; St. Landry Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Jefferson Davis, southern Evangeline, Acadia, southeastern Calcasieu, southeastern Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes through 700 AM CST At 533 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Bayou Current to 6 miles south of Basile to near Holmwood. Movement was northeast at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Opelousas, Crowley, Eunice, Jennings, Ville Platte, Church Point, Mamou, Welsh, Iowa, Simmesport, Basile, Iota, Elton, Leonville, Melville, Mermentau, Palmetto, Bayou Current, Morrow and Evangeline. This includes the following highways Interstate 10 in Louisiana between mile markers 45 and 81. Interstate 49 between mile markers 11 and 43. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

ACADIA PARISH, LA ・ 1 HOUR AGO