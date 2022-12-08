ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, IN

Masked man robs Zales Jewelers inside Tippecanoe Mall

By Ron Wilkins, Lafayette Journal & Courier
 5 days ago

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man wearing a blue surgical mask robbed the Zales Jewelers at the Tippecanoe Mall about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lafayette police.

The man did not show a weapon or even mention that he had a weapon, police said. He made threats to the employee, who gave him an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said.

The man then walked away from the store, police said.

He is described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, a black hat and the blue mask, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

Reach Ron Wilkins at rwilkins@jconline.com. Follow on Twitter: @RonWilkins2.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Journal & Courier: Masked man robs Zales Jewelers inside Tippecanoe Mall

Comments / 3

Eris1823
5d ago

I wonder what kind of threats he made. Without a weapon, I would assume there would be a panic button to alert mall security and time to do so. Hope the guy is found.

Reply
3
 

