Masked man robs Zales Jewelers inside Tippecanoe Mall

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A man wearing a blue surgical mask robbed the Zales Jewelers at the Tippecanoe Mall about 6:15 p.m. Wednesday, according to Lafayette police.

The man did not show a weapon or even mention that he had a weapon, police said. He made threats to the employee, who gave him an undisclosed amount of merchandise, police said.

The man then walked away from the store, police said.

He is described as wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue pants, a black hat and the blue mask, police said.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Lafayette police at 765-807-1200 or leave an anonymous message at the We Tip Hotline at 800-782-7463.

