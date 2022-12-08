MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- One by one, Bibb County Commissioners piled in and pulled off to start Macon Bibb's revitalization tour of the 'Old Macon Mall.'. Mayor Lester Miller is leading the charge in looking ahead to big developments for the county. He commented, "I can't wait to have the ribbon cutting...this time next year we'll have events at the amphitheater, and with pickleball, we've started already. Shortly after that, we'll have new voting here at the board of elections,"

