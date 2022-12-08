Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Mentor's Project shares love and hospitality with Christmas party, gifts for the homeless
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Mentor's Project (MP), First Presbyterian Church, and Christ Church celebrated those who are homeless. On Tuesday, MP hosted a Christmas party in First Presbyterian's fellowship hall, decked out with Christmas lights, candy cane table accent trees, and more Christmas-spirited décor. Guests enjoyed food, beverages,...
wgxa.tv
Warner Robins native Miss Georgia awarded scholarship for humanitarian efforts
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Miss Georgia, Warner Robins native Kelsey Hollis, has been awarded even further honors in recognition of her philanthropic efforts. She was awarded the Social Impact Scholarship for her work in autism awareness, acceptance, and inclusion. That gets her $1,500 in scholarship assistance and was awarded...
wgxa.tv
United Way of Central Georgia and healthcare providers to partner as part of Pink Promise
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- United Way of Central Georgia is partnering with Atrium Health Navicent and Houston Healthcare to make breast cancer screenings and treatment available to uninsured and underinsured women in 15 counties across the Midstate as part of United Way's Pink Promise United initiative. “Houston Healthcare is excited...
wgxa.tv
P&Z: Full House Tavern violated permit; New business signs, personal care homes
When a 42-year-old man was shot outside Full House Tavern early Monday morning, the restaurant was in violation of zoning laws, said Macon-Bibb County Planning & Zoning Executive Director Jeff Ruggieri. P&Z inspectors “routinely go by” the business and had previously discovered what Ruggieri described as a packed parking lot...
wgxa.tv
World's largest indoor pickleball facility, amphitheater, coming to Old Macon Mall
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- One by one, Bibb County Commissioners piled in and pulled off to start Macon Bibb's revitalization tour of the 'Old Macon Mall.'. Mayor Lester Miller is leading the charge in looking ahead to big developments for the county. He commented, "I can't wait to have the ribbon cutting...this time next year we'll have events at the amphitheater, and with pickleball, we've started already. Shortly after that, we'll have new voting here at the board of elections,"
wgxa.tv
Sheriff: Missing Jones County man found safe
UPDATE (12:22 p.m.) - The Jones County Sheriff's Office reports Godfrey has been found safe. JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Law enforcement in Jones County is searching for a man they say is missing. In a post on Facebook, the Jones County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help in...
wgxa.tv
Man arrested in Fort Valley for burglary, assault, and gun crimes
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Fort Valley Police put out a BOLO in a Facebook post leading to the arrest of Keldrick "Butter" McCrary, who was wanted in connection to a smash-and-grab burglary among other crimes. Officers thank the public and Byron Police for help in capturing McCrary. McCrary is...
wgxa.tv
The 85 South Show is coming to Macon Summer 2023
MACON, Ga. -- Comedy Troupe 85 South is coming to Macon for some summertime laughs. On July 30th, DC Young, Karlous Miller, and Chico Bean take to the stage at the Macon Coliseum as part of the 85 South Show Live Tour. Their improv, freestyling, and roasting skills on the...
wgxa.tv
Person found dead in Thomaston Road parking lot has been identified
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The Bibb County Sheriff's Office is reaching out to the public for help identifying a body that was found shot to death in a parking lot on Thomaston Road on Friday. Deputies describe the victim as being a male with brown skin and waist-length braided extensions....
wgxa.tv
New apartments approved in Macon amid concerns from locals
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- A new apartment complex is being built on Riverside Drive and developers are moving forward with another complex in West Macon. Overlook Pointe will be the new name. The complex will be along Thomaston Road. Ron Brown says his wife isn't a fan because it will...
wgxa.tv
Deputies: Man shot outside Macon bar late Sunday night
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A shooting outside a Macon bar is under investigation. In a media release, the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says their deputies were called to Full House Tavern on Bloomfield Road just after 3 a.m. Monday. When deputies arrived, they found a 42-year-old man who had been shot. He's in critical condition.
wgxa.tv
Victim of early October shooting dies two months later
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- The victim of a shooting that took place on Rice Mill Road back in October has died. According to Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones, 48-year-old Craig Page died on Monday morning from injuries he sustained from a shooting on October 3rd. According to WGXA records, Page...
wgxa.tv
Monroe Co. Superintendent is leaving after thirty years as an educator
Monroe County Superintendent Dr. Mike Hickman is retiring at the end of the 2022 -2023 school year. Dr. Hickman is in his thirtieth year as an educator and spent much of his personal and professional life in Monroe County. Hickman leaves the school system after serving as Superintendent since 2015...
wgxa.tv
Dooly County Schools celebrate improvement after state removes them from attention list
DOOLY, Ga. (WGXA)- Dooly County schools were celebrating Monday after the district was removed from the CSI list by the Georgia Department of Education. CSI schools are among the lowest-performing schools that represent the lowest 5% in the state, or a graduation rate at or below 67 percent, but Monday marked Dooly County Schools being officially removed from the list.
wgxa.tv
Huey Magoo's opens new location in Warner Robins
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Rapidly growing chicken chain Huey Magoo's has opened its new location on Lake Joy Road in Warner Robins. “We are so excited about opening our first Huey Magoo’s and especially bringing it to our hometown first,” say franchisees, the Rosales family. “We can’t wait for Houston County to try our chicken and fall in love. We want to bring a superior product to Houston County and top-notch customer service to our hometown for everyone to enjoy.”
wgxa.tv
18 Middle Georgia schools identified by state leaders as needing additional support
ATLANTA, Ga. (WGXA) - Georgia's Department of Education announced Monday a list of 18 Middle Georgia schools that have been identified as needing additional support. Under the federal Every Student Succeeds Act (ESSA), states are required to identify schools in need of additional support. In Georgia, the schools are identified using the categories of Comprehensive Support and Improvement (CSI) and Targeted Support and Improvement (TSI). This year, 116 schools were identified for Comprehensive Support & Improvement and 59 were identified for Targeted Support & Improvement. Schools were last assessed for CSI and TSI in 2019 after Georgia received a waiver of school identification requirements due to data limitations resulting from the pandemic.
wgxa.tv
Woman wanted in Bibb County for fraud connected to brother's life insurance policies
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A Georgia woman is wanted for charges in Bibb County connected to fraud involving her brother's life insurance policies. According to Georgia's Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King, 59-year-old Rachel Haynes convinced her terminally ill brother to sign two life insurance beneficiary change forms, that when completed, would remove his daughter and granddaughter from the policies. Haynes was able to convince her brother to list her as the new beneficiary of what she believed was a $30,000 life insurance policy. Haynes' brother passed away just six days after the forms were submitted. However, his doctors had previously determined Haynes' brother lacked decision-making capacity due to his medications.
wgxa.tv
Pedestrian dies after being hit by two vehicles in Bleckley County
UPDATE (6:21 P.M.) -- Georgia State Patrol has confirmed that the victim has been identified as Chedeline St Louis of Stone Mountain. BLECKLEY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- A pedestrian was killed after being hit by two separate vehicles in Bleckley County. According to Georgia State Patrol, the person was standing...
wgxa.tv
Northside High Head Football Coach resigns
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA) -- Head Coach Chad Alligood has resigned from his duties at Northside High School. In a letter from his office, posted to Facebook, he expresses his gratitude and says that his dream became a reality when he took the position in 2020. No reason has been...
