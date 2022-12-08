Read full article on original website
Related
What Alcohol Goes in Eggnog?
When the holidays hit, it’s time to stock the fridge with eggnog. This creamy, nutmeg-sprinkled drink is a must this time of year. But if you’re serving up this treat at your holiday party or just sitting by the fire after a long day of Christmas shopping, you may be craving a little extra in your cup. That’s when you ask yourself what alcohol goes in eggnog anyway?
Maker’s Mark Adds 2 Limited-Edition Bourbons to Wood Finishing Series
It seems the latest release in Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series has led to a little confusion, or even consternation, among some whiskey fans, so let’s clear it up here. These two new bourbons, simply called BRT-01 and BRT-02, are inspired by flavors particular areas of the Maker’s Mark rackhouses (warehouses where the barrels are […]
Mashed's Exclusive Survey Uncovered Ice Cream Lovers' Preferred Flavor At Jeni's
If you're like nearly 70% of Americans, you likely have at least a carton of ice cream stashed away in your freezer at all times (via StudyFinds). After all, you never know when that late-night craving for a pint of Chunky Monkey will hit. While everyone has their favorite flavors of ice cream — some of the most popular in the U.S. include cookies n' cream, vanilla, and chocolate according to Food Business News — many also have their favorite brands. Right up there with Ben & Jerry's and Turkey Hill is Jeni's Ice Cream, a frozen dessert brand that began as a tiny startup by James Beard award-winning chef Jeni Britton in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 and has now expanded to grocery stores all across the country.
Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Dropping Its First Plant-Based Spread
The demand for plant-based foods has risen exponentially in recent years, with a 54% increase in sales from 2018 to 2021, according to the Good Food Institute. Furthermore, the plant-based foods market as a whole was worth around $7.4 billion in 2021, which was a 6% increase from plant-based food sales in 2020. It seems that companies of all sorts are tapping into the ever-growing plant-based food market, with Panda Express introducing a plant-based version of its orange chicken, Daiya creating plant-based flatbreads, Smashburger welcoming plant-based shakes, and Coffee Mate releasing plant-based coffee creamers.
winemag.com
Behold the Michelada, the Beer Cocktail That Rules Brunch
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. Hailing from Mexico, the michelada...
Best Christmas Beers to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
The holidays are upon us. Maybe you live somewhere blanketed by snow, and the wintry sheen makes the holiday lights look even brighter. Or perhaps you have a decorated palm tree in your yard, and there isn't a hint of snow in the forecast. Either way, you’re probably in a festive mood, which means Christmas […]
Punch
The New Vocabulary of Beer
“Crispy boi,” “mlíko pour,” “gusher.” The rapid evolution of craft beer over the past two decades has necessitated an entirely new language to describe it. Here, a non-exhaustive guide to the modern lexicon. The days of simply deciding between an IPA and a lager...
Comments / 0