If you're like nearly 70% of Americans, you likely have at least a carton of ice cream stashed away in your freezer at all times (via StudyFinds). After all, you never know when that late-night craving for a pint of Chunky Monkey will hit. While everyone has their favorite flavors of ice cream — some of the most popular in the U.S. include cookies n' cream, vanilla, and chocolate according to Food Business News — many also have their favorite brands. Right up there with Ben & Jerry's and Turkey Hill is Jeni's Ice Cream, a frozen dessert brand that began as a tiny startup by James Beard award-winning chef Jeni Britton in Columbus, Ohio in 2002 and has now expanded to grocery stores all across the country.

OHIO STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO