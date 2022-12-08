Read full article on original website
College football bowl game predictions, picks by proven computer model
The college football bowl schedule is here and now it's time to make our picks and predictions for the final games of the 2022 season. What can we expect from the bowl games this year? This postseason, we turn to FPI to guide us in making our own picks for the biggest matchups. Football Power Index ...
Dallas Area Schools Advance to State Finals
The Dallas area will have three teams competing for UIL state football championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week. Duncanville (6A-I), DeSoto (6A-II), and South Oak Cliff (5A-II) — all within 12 miles of each other in the southern section of Dallas County — each captured semifinal wins over the weekend.
Six stories that explain Lions coach Dan Campbell
Public impressions about Campbell center on his passion and personality. But to those who know him best, there is much more.
Cowboys vs Texans | Week 14 Preview
The Dallas Cowboys host in-state rivals the Houston Texans on Sunday in the latest Governor’s Cup game. The two teams have not met in the regular season since 2018 when Houston defeated Dallas 19-16 in overtime. Dallas holds an overall lead in the series with three wins and two losses dating to the first meeting between the teams in 2002.
