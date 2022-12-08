ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

dallasexpress.com

Dallas Area Schools Advance to State Finals

The Dallas area will have three teams competing for UIL state football championships at AT&T Stadium in Arlington this week. Duncanville (6A-I), DeSoto (6A-II), and South Oak Cliff (5A-II) — all within 12 miles of each other in the southern section of Dallas County — each captured semifinal wins over the weekend.
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Cowboys vs Texans | Week 14 Preview

The Dallas Cowboys host in-state rivals the Houston Texans on Sunday in the latest Governor’s Cup game. The two teams have not met in the regular season since 2018 when Houston defeated Dallas 19-16 in overtime. Dallas holds an overall lead in the series with three wins and two losses dating to the first meeting between the teams in 2002.
HOUSTON, TX

