Read full article on original website
Related
These are the most common COVID symptoms currently being reported, study finds
Some of the "traditional" symptoms associated with COVID are becoming less prevalent, a new study found.
WLTX.com
No, vaccinated people are not more likely to die from COVID-19 than unvaccinated people
COVID-19 was the third leading cause of death in the U.S. in 2021 after heart disease and cancer, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in April. Recently, some people online have questioned the COVID-19 vaccine’s ability to prevent virus-related deaths. Citing an article published in the Washington Post on Nov. 23, many people have claimed that vaccinated people are now more likely to die from the virus than those who are unvaccinated, contradicting longstanding public health guidance.
EverydayHealth.com
Measles Outbreak Risk Is Rising as Vaccination Rates Drop, CDC Says
Measles vaccination rates fell to the lowest level in more than a decade during the COVID-19 pandemic, complicating efforts to prevent outbreaks, according to a new report from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Globally, a record high of nearly 40 million children missed a measles vaccine...
‘True but inaccurate:’ Here’s why more people who die of COVID-19 are vaccinated
“It’s a true but inaccurate statement,” said Dr. David Weber, an infectious disease specialist at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine.
More deaths among vaccinated Americans not a reason to avoid vaccines, experts say
A recent Washington Post headline about vaccinated Americans comprising the majority of COVID-19 deaths has been shared widely on social media to suggest that getting vaccinated is worthless. “Vaccinated people now make up a majority of covid deaths,” read the headline of the Nov. 23 article. It has since been...
Why 1 doctor is more concerned with flu than COVID this winter
Doctors are used to seeing the flu spike this time of year. But this time, COVID-19 and RSV have joined the fray.
FDA authorizes bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children under 5
The FDA on Thursday approved the use of updated COVID-19 vaccines for children younger than 5, three days after Pfizer-BioNTech applied for an emergency use authorization.
Pfizer Asks FDA to Approve Tweaked COVID Booster as Third Shot for Kids Under 5
MONDAY, Dec. 5, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- Infants and young children could soon receive an updated COVID-19 vaccine as part of their three-dose series. Pfizer Inc. on Monday asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to have the vaccine that targets the Omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5 replace the third dose in the series for children aged 6 months through 4 years old. Children in that age group would still receive two doses of the original COVID vaccine prior to the Omicron-targeted dose.
CDC says Jynneos vaccine offers strong protection against mpox
The Jynneos smallpox vaccine offers strong protection against mpox infection after one or two doses, according to a study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
McKnight's
CDC: RSV hospitalizations soar among seniors while vaccine remains on horizon
The hospitalization rate for seniors with respiratory syncytial virus, also known as RSV, is 10 times higher than usual for the season, according to a report by CNN, citing federal data. With no vaccine yet approved, certain older adults are especially at risk of infection and poor outcomes. The news...
Column: COVID boosted anti-vaccine propaganda. Now measles and other childhood diseases are on the march
The anti-vaccination movement grew stronger during the COVID pandemic. The result is a surge in measles and other preventable diseases.
The flu can be a big deal for children. Here's why
Laura Tejeda had been up watching her 7-month-old daughter Zoelis' breathing all night this past November. She had been to a local hospital near the family's home earlier in the day, concerned about a fever and Zoelis' breathing being off, but had been sent home. In the middle of the night, Tejeda watched Zoelis' chest tighten, and she knew she had to act. She got in a taxi from the Bronx to New York Presbyterian Hospital in Manhattan, where a nurse took one look at Zoelis and brought her straight to the back.
COVID-19 booster for youngest kids gets federal approval
The omicron-fighting COVID-19 vaccine is now approved for children ages 6 months and older, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said Thursday. Children under age 5 previously weren’t permitted to receive the bivalent booster. “We encourage parents and caregivers of those eligible to consider doing so — especially as...
cdc.gov
CDC Expands Updated COVID-19 Vaccines to Include Children Ages 6 Months through 5 Years
Following FDA action, today CDC expanded the use of updated (bivalent) COVID-19 vaccines for children ages 6 months through 5 years. Children ages 6 months through 5 years who previously completed a Moderna primary series are eligible to receive a Moderna bivalent booster 2 months after their final primary series dose. Children ages 6 months through 4 years who are currently completing a Pfizer primary series will receive a Pfizer bivalent vaccine as their third primary dose.
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Pfizer Requests Updated Vaccine Authorization; Flu Shots Match Season’s Strains; AL Medicaid to Lift HCV Sobriety Mandate
Pfizer requested authorization for its bivalent COVID-19 vaccine for children aged younger than 5 years; most flu viruses from samples are similar to strains chosen by officials for this year's updated vaccines; Alabama Medicaid agreed to end a longstanding policy allowing refusal to pay for antiviral treatment for hepatitis C in patients with a substance use disorder.
mcknightsseniorliving.com
COVID-19 vaccinations: ‘It’s about the people we live around,’ expert says
Although experts expect that the United States will see an increase in COVID-19 infections and cases throughout the winter, they are optimistic that vaccines, antiviral medications and natural immunity have the power to tamp down increases in mortality and hospitalizations. Short of a new variant, “we should be in a...
Are vaccines available for Strep A and scarlet fever?
Nine children in the UK have died in recent weeks as a result of an outbreak of Group A Streptococcus, a potentially deadly bacterial infection more commonly known as Strep A.The bacteria, Streptococcus pyogenes, can linger in the throat and on the skin and cause many different illnesses if transmitted through sneezing or physical contact, including impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.While the vast majority of infections prove relatively mild, the bacteria can also sometimes cause a life-threatening illness known as invasive Group A Streptococcal (iGAS) disease. Symptoms include high fever, severe muscle aches, localised muscle tenderness and redness...
WebMD
Flu, RSV Infecting Children at Staggering Rates
Dec. 1, 2022 – There has been no ebb in the flurry of respiratory illnesses infecting America’s youngest children. More pediatric wards across the country are announcing crises as beds reach capacity, the pediatric death toll jumped significantly in the past week, and sometimes children are being infected with more than one virus at a time.
CDC Encourages Masking, Other Precautions as Respiratory Viruses Surge
With respiratory viruses surging, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering adding new metrics into its guidelines for certain health recommendations, like masking. But for now, the agency is encouraging everyone, particularly those at high community levels for COVID, to mask up and take added precautions in the lead-up to the holidays.
EverydayHealth.com
Worsening Measles Outbreak Threatens Unvaccinated Kids
A worsening measles outbreak in Ohio has so far sickened more than five dozen children, offering the latest evidence that low vaccination rates during the pandemic pose a serious risk to kids’ health. Since the beginning of November, 64 measles cases have been confirmed in children and teens in...
Comments / 0