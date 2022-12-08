ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

The Spun

Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star

The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Tri-City Herald

Mavs vs. Cavs Preview: Can Dallas Pass ‘Good Test’ From Well-Rounded Cleveland?

After losing two consecutive games, the Dallas Mavericks rebounded by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday to tipoff their three-game homestand. Now, they'll look to string together multiple wins, as they face a tough Cleveland Cavaliers squad that currently sits third in the Eastern Conference. Cavs guard Darius Garland...
DALLAS, TX
Tri-City Herald

Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?

Your Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered likely candidates to make some kind of win-now deal to improve the team around All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James this season. On Thursday, December 15th, most players who inked contracts as free agents over the summer will become trade-eligible for the first time this season, making that the unofficial beginning of dealmaking season across the league.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Tri-City Herald

Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was adamant that a fan be ejected during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Green could be seen talking back and forth with a fan during some free throws, but the dialogue from Green continued after the free throws, as he spoke to the refs while pointing out the fan who he'd been going back and forth with.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Comeback

Brittney Griner had one request on flight home

WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Tri-City Herald

76ers: How Did Jaden Springer Play in Return to G League?

On Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned their second-year guard Jaden Springer to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Lately, Springer has struggled to see the floor both on the G League level and in the NBA with the Sixers. As the sophomore guard suffered a quad strain in late November, Springer was automatically ruled out for a week.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday’s Celtics-Lakers Game

Jayson Tatum's clutch turnaround jumper over LeBron James to force overtime and Jaylen Brown's delivering the dagger headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Lakers game. Jayson Tatum's Dart to a Cutting Jaylen Brown. From the opening tip, the Celtics played with far more energy against the...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Shane Steichen Details Eagles’ Fast Starts and His Play Calling

PHILADELPHIA – If you hang at the pregame tailgate too long or take too much time doing that one last-minute errand before kickoff, chances are you’re going to arrive at your seat inside the stadium or in front of your 85-inch television screen already playing catch-up. You wouldn’t be alone, of course.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

Oregon in a Late Fight for Prized QB Commit Dante Moore

We're eight days from the early signing period and it looks like Oregon could be in a late recruiting battle. Only this time it's not to land a recruit or flip him from another school--it's to make sure he stays a Duck. Over the weekend Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Dante...
EUGENE, OR
Tri-City Herald

‘There’s No Silos’ with Eagles’ Coaching Staff

PHILADELPHIA - In far too many NFL buildings, each side of the football is its own fiefdom. That’s not the case in Philadelphia where Nick Sirianni has quickly developed into the best young coach in the league as the steward of the 12-1 Eagles, who became the first team to clinch a postseason berth in 2022 by routing the New York Giants on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Tri-City Herald

NHL Three Stars: Tage Thompson, Charlie Lindgren, William Nylander

This is THN.com’s Three Stars of the Week, an ongoing feature in which we pick out the NHL’s three best performers of the past seven days. On to it we go:. The Maple Leafs winger got hotter and hotter as the past week unfolded: Thursday, Nylander generated one goal and two points in Toronto’s 5-0 win over Los Angeles, and Saturday night against Calgary, the 26-year-old led the Leafs’ offense with a pair of goals and five points, to give him three goals and seven points in three games this week.
Tri-City Herald

Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured

Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury. On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.
OKLAHOMA STATE

