Utah Woman Posts Her Five Guys Receipt on TikTok, Upset She Spent $74 on 'Four Hamburgers, Two Fries and Drinks'Zack LoveSalt Lake City, UT
4 Great Burger Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Pizza Places in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
4 Great Steakhouses in UtahAlina AndrasUtah State
Magic Johnson Reacts To Death Of Legendary NBA Star
The passing of former NBA star and head coach Paul Silas is a big one for the wider NBA world. For NBA legend Magic Johnson, it's particularly tragic. Taking to Twitter this afternoon, Magic offered his condolences to Silas' family. He credited Silas for his contributions to the game of basketball and for being a three-time NBA champion.
Mavs vs. Cavs Preview: Can Dallas Pass ‘Good Test’ From Well-Rounded Cleveland?
After losing two consecutive games, the Dallas Mavericks rebounded by beating the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday to tipoff their three-game homestand. Now, they'll look to string together multiple wins, as they face a tough Cleveland Cavaliers squad that currently sits third in the Eastern Conference. Cavs guard Darius Garland...
Phoenix Suns’ Monty Williams And Houston Rockets Coach Stephen Silas Share Emotional Moment
View the original article to see embedded media. The Miami Heat play the Houston Rockets Thursday, but it will continue a week of emotions for Rockets coach Stephen Silas. Silas learned his father, Paul, died Sunday. He was 79. Silas won three NBA championships during his playing career. The younger...
Lakers Rumors: Lakers Unwilling To Trade Both Picks Unless An All-Star Is Part Of Return?
Your Los Angeles Lakers have long been considered likely candidates to make some kind of win-now deal to improve the team around All-Stars Anthony Davis and LeBron James this season. On Thursday, December 15th, most players who inked contracts as free agents over the summer will become trade-eligible for the first time this season, making that the unofficial beginning of dealmaking season across the league.
Draymond Green Reveals Fan Threatened His Life at Bucks vs. Warriors Game
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green was adamant that a fan be ejected during a loss to the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night. Green could be seen talking back and forth with a fan during some free throws, but the dialogue from Green continued after the free throws, as he spoke to the refs while pointing out the fan who he'd been going back and forth with.
Brittney Griner had one request on flight home
WNBA star Brittney Griner was extremely happy to be on a plane heading back to the United States last week after spending 10 months detained by Russian authorities over a scant amount of cannabis oil. While there were many things she was likely looking forward to doing once she got home, she apparently had one Read more... The post Brittney Griner had one request on flight home appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis, LeBron James Help L.A. Stave Off Defeat In Detroit
Your Los Angeles Lakers finished their road trip with a .500 record, but they almost let one of their most winnable contests yet this year slip away in a way-too-close second half against a tanking Detroit Pistons team missing its best player, point guard Cade Cunningham. In the end, L.A....
76ers: How Did Jaden Springer Play in Return to G League?
On Monday morning, the Philadelphia 76ers assigned their second-year guard Jaden Springer to the team’s NBA G League affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats. Lately, Springer has struggled to see the floor both on the G League level and in the NBA with the Sixers. As the sophomore guard suffered a quad strain in late November, Springer was automatically ruled out for a week.
The Top 5 Plays from Tuesday’s Celtics-Lakers Game
Jayson Tatum's clutch turnaround jumper over LeBron James to force overtime and Jaylen Brown's delivering the dagger headline the breakdown of the top five plays from Tuesday's Celtics-Lakers game. Jayson Tatum's Dart to a Cutting Jaylen Brown. From the opening tip, the Celtics played with far more energy against the...
Shane Steichen Details Eagles’ Fast Starts and His Play Calling
PHILADELPHIA – If you hang at the pregame tailgate too long or take too much time doing that one last-minute errand before kickoff, chances are you’re going to arrive at your seat inside the stadium or in front of your 85-inch television screen already playing catch-up. You wouldn’t be alone, of course.
Oregon in a Late Fight for Prized QB Commit Dante Moore
We're eight days from the early signing period and it looks like Oregon could be in a late recruiting battle. Only this time it's not to land a recruit or flip him from another school--it's to make sure he stays a Duck. Over the weekend Oregon Ducks quarterback commit Dante...
‘There’s No Silos’ with Eagles’ Coaching Staff
PHILADELPHIA - In far too many NFL buildings, each side of the football is its own fiefdom. That’s not the case in Philadelphia where Nick Sirianni has quickly developed into the best young coach in the league as the steward of the 12-1 Eagles, who became the first team to clinch a postseason berth in 2022 by routing the New York Giants on Sunday.
NHL Three Stars: Tage Thompson, Charlie Lindgren, William Nylander
This is THN.com’s Three Stars of the Week, an ongoing feature in which we pick out the NHL’s three best performers of the past seven days. On to it we go:. The Maple Leafs winger got hotter and hotter as the past week unfolded: Thursday, Nylander generated one goal and two points in Toronto’s 5-0 win over Los Angeles, and Saturday night against Calgary, the 26-year-old led the Leafs’ offense with a pair of goals and five points, to give him three goals and seven points in three games this week.
Former Oklahoma QB Kyler Murray Injured
Former Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray went down Monday with what appears to be a serious knee injury. On the third play of the Arizona Cardinals’ game against New England at State Farm Stadium, Murray was running to his right, planted his right foot to cut back and went down in pain without any contact.
Geno Smith owns up to his play in Seahawks’ latest loss. But if he’s not perfect, they lose
It’s as simple as it is true right now. The way the Seahawks are getting run over in run defense and aren’t running the ball on offense, Geno Smith has to be perfect to win. The quarterback was far from that Sunday. He was a co-factor as the...
