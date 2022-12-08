Expert Advises Parents How to Keep Students Safe from ‘Improper Relationships’ with Comal ISD Teachers

AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).

AUSTIN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO