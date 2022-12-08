Expert Advises Parents How to Keep Students Safe from ‘Improper Relationships’ with Comal ISD Teachers

Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
8-year-old brings loaded handgun, knives to SCUCISD elementary school; Schertz PD investigates
SCHERTZ, Texas – Schertz police are investigating after a third-grade student brought a loaded handgun and two knives to Rose Garden Elementary School in the Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City Independent School District. Principal Sarah Reed reported the details to parents in a letter on Tuesday. The gun was discovered at about...
Elementary student found in possession of gun, two knives on campus
SCHERTZ, Texas — A student was found with a gun after showing it to another student during lunch Tuesday morning, officials said. Around 11:40 a.m., Schertz Police responded to the elementary school after receiving reports that an 8-year-old had a gun on campus. Police took the gun and found two knives.
Converse ISD softball coach arrested, accused of indecency with a child
CONVERSE, Texas — A Converse ISD softball coach on Tuesday was arrested for indecency with a child by contact. On Monday, Converse Police met with the parents of a student who said an inappropriate relationship was going on involving their child and softball coach, 24-year-old Miranda Sandoval. During an...
Texas teacher accused of having improper relationship with student, SAPD says
San Antonio police have arrested a high school teacher accused of having an improper relationship with a 16-year-old student.
Bailey Middle School student identified as teen who died from 'traumatic injury' on Nov. 23
AUSTIN, Texas — The 13-year-old that died in late November from a "traumatic injury" in South Austin was identified as a Bailey Middle School student. On Nov. 23 at 8:10 p.m. at the intersection of West Slaughter Lane and Wolftrap Drive, a teenager died after having CPR performed on them in the street by medics from the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services (ATCEMS).
KSAT 12
O’Connor students may have also been exposed to tuberculosis case at Brandeis HS, Metro Health says
SAN ANTONIO – O'Connor High School has been found to have a direct link to a case of tuberculosis at another Northside Independent School District high school, the San Antonio Metropolitan Health District said Friday. Earlier this week, NISD officials alerted parents that a student at Brandeis High...
Dragon picked for Long Creek High School mascot
The board meets again Jan. 9 at 6 p.m. in the NBISD administration building, 1001 N. Walnut Ave., New Braunfels. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The New Braunfels ISD board of trustees voted unanimously Dec. 12 in favor of the dragon as the mascot of Long Creek High School. The current class...
Assclown Alert: Creating a dangerous atmosphere with Texas' anti-LGBTQ+ lawmakers
As the increasing threats against drag shows suggest, the Texas GOP's anti-LGBTQ+ rhetoric has consequences.
Community works together to stop thieves who broke into 23 cars, officials say
CASTROVILLE, Texas — The community of Castroville along with law enforcement worked together to apprehend two alleged thieves from San Antonio who broke into 23 vehicles and stole two trucks, according to a release from the City of Castroville. On Dec. 8 around 4:30 a.m., Castroville Police started taking...
Hays County Corrections Officer shoots, kills prisoner at hospital
Officials say the inmate was shot while running through the emergency room.
Hays County corrections officer on leave after fatal officer-involved shooting at hospital in Kyle
A Hays County Corrections officer was placed on administrative leave Monday after reports of an officer-involved shooting at a hospital in Kyle, the Hays Co. Sheriff’s Office confirmed in a news release Monday.
KSAT 12
Help UT Health San Antonio name its new Medical Center hospital
SAN ANTONIO – *This article was published in partnership with UT Health San Antonio. The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio is asking for the public's input to name its multi-specialty and research hospital that is under construction in the Medical Center. Ground was broken...
Suspect in custody after shooting at law enforcement, Blanco County says
Blanco County law enforcement responded Monday to a report of an aggravated assault in the 6700 Block of Middle Creek Road.
Surveillance video shows teen overdosing on fentanyl in Hays CISD parking lot
The moment a teenage boy overdosed on fentanyl outside a Hays CISD campus was all caught on camera.
San Antonio's 'shit sandwich cop' working as a police officer again, this time in Floresville
Officer Matthew Luckhurst's rehiring was the centerpiece of an investigation into Texas' lax and fragmented oversight of police licensing.
mycanyonlake.com
‘Heavy Lifting’ Scheduled at Resolute Hospital as Rebranding Begins
'Heavy lifting' begins 9 a.m. Thursday at Resolute Hospital, 5555 Creekside Crossing, New Braunfels as Baptist Health System in San Antonio rebrands the facility. Huge cranes and aerial lifts will hoist new signs onto the building, now called Resolute Baptist Hospital. Four new signs range in size from 33-feet-wide...
KSAT 12
Man arrested after attacking girlfriend for refusing to lend him $200, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 69-year-old man is behind bars after San Antonio police said he attacked his girlfriend at her South Side home for refusing to lend him $200. Albert Lazarine is charged with injury to elderly - bodily injury. He was arrested Sunday, Dec. 11, according to Bexar County court records.
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
San Antonio police deny online rumor of serial killer loose in the city
SAPD officials said they have found "no factual basis on these claims."
Road rage incident leads to assault in Pflugerville, court records show
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — An arrest warrant was issued for a man who was accused of assaulting another man in a road rage incident in Pflugerville last week, court records said. Around 8 a.m. last Thursday, the Pflugerville Police Department was dispatched to an active disturbance near the area of E. Pecan Street and […]
