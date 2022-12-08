House gives final OK to landmark bill protecting same-sex and interracial marriages, sending to Biden for signature

Read full article on original website
Related
House Republican who attended his gay son's wedding voted against the same-sex marriage protection bill for a 2nd time
Rep. Glenn Thompson, carrying copies of his statement on the bill, said his gay son knows that his views on "constitutional rights" are "paramount."
BBC
Respect for Marriage Act: Why interracial marriage is also in the bill
The US House of Representatives has passed a landmark same-sex marriage protection bill that is being billed as a major breakthrough for LGBT couples. The Respect for Marriage Act already passed the Senate with a 61-36 vote last week. It now heads to US President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
AP WAS THERE: Supreme Court legalizes interracial marriage
WASHINGTON (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On June 12, 1967, the U.S. Supreme Court was wrapping up the final orders for the term. Among the cases before them was that of Richard and Mildred Loving, an interracial couple who had been sentenced to a year in jail for violating Virginia’s ban on marriage between people of different races. The question posed by the Lovings’ plight was: Did Virginia’s law violate the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment? The justices’ unanimous conclusion was — yes, it does — and it felled not only Virginia’s law, but similar laws in 15 other states.
Daily Beast
GOP Congresswoman Cries While Begging Colleagues to Vote Down Same-Sex Marriage Bill
Missouri Republican Rep. Vicky Hartzler shed actual tears as she pushed her colleagues in Congress to vote against historic protections for same-sex marriage Thursday. On the House floor, Hartzler pleaded with her colleagues to reject the bill to preserve what she perceives as “traditional” marriage. “This is yet another step toward the Democrats’ goal of dismantling the traditional family, silencing voices of faith and permanently undoing our country’s God-woven foundation,” she said. Hartzler, who has frequently attacked the gay community, helped a pro-conversion therapy group hold a forum on Capitol Hill in 2019. Despite her tears, the Respect for Marriage bill ultimately passed 258-169, with 39 Republicans joining Democrats in sending it to President Biden’s desk.
House passes bill to protect same-sex marriage, sending it to Biden's desk
WASHINGTON — The House passed legislation Thursday that would enshrine federal protections for marriages of same-sex and interracial couples. The vote of 258-169 sends the Respect for Marriage Act to President Joe Biden, who praised Congress for passing the bill and is expected to sign it into law. The Senate passed the bill last week by a vote of 61-36.
Mitch McConnell Votes Against Interracial Marriage Bill Despite Asian Wife
The Senate voted to move forward with the Respect for Marriage Act with a bipartisan majority of 62 on Wednesday.
Republican congresswoman bursts into tears after House passes Respect for Marriage Act
After it was announced on Thursday that the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act, protecting the rights of same-sex and interracial marriages, Rep. Vicky Hartzler (R-MO) made a tearful plea to her colleagues to help her in pushing back against it. In a statement made on the House floor,...
What does the same-sex marriage bill actually do? What to know after Senate passed it
The legislation’s passage marks a significant step in the decadeslong fight for marriage equality.
Chasten Buttigieg shared what marriage equality looks like after the Senate voted to protect it
The Respect for Marriage act would codify same-sex and interracial marriage into law.
Biden administration paying $75 million to move three tribes affected by climate change
Story at a glance The money will be used to help three tribes in Alaska and Washington whose homes are threatened by climate change. The three communities have experienced severe erosion that is projected to destroy critical infrastructure. Funds are being provided by the Inflation Reduction Act, the sweeping tax and climate change bill…
Bill protecting same-sex, interracial unions clears Congress
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House gave final approval Thursday to legislation protecting same-sex marriages, a monumental step in a decadeslong battle for nationwide recognition of such unions that reflects a stunning turnaround in societal attitudes. President Joe Biden is expected to promptly sign the measure, which requires all states to recognize same-sex marriages, a relief […]
Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote
WASHINGTON — The U.S. House overwhelmingly approved a marriage equality bill Thursday that would ensure same-sex and interracial couples continue holding many of the rights they have now, should the U.S. Supreme Court overturn the cases that established those constitutional protections. The measure now heads to the desk of President Joe Biden, who plans to […] The post Marriage equality bill heads to Biden’s desk following bipartisan U.S. House vote appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
House passes ‘Respect for Marriage Act’; all Arkansas representatives vote against it
The U.S. House of Representatives voted Thursday to pass historic legislation to provide federal safeguards for same-sex and interracial marriages.
Shelby, Tuberville vote ‘No’ on bill to codify same-sex, interracial marriage
The U.S. Senate passed the "Respect for Marriage Act" Tuesday — moving ahead with federal protections for same-sex and interracial marriage.
Landmark same-sex marriage bill wins Senate passage
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate passed bipartisan legislation Tuesday to protect same-sex marriages, an extraordinary sign of shifting national politics on the issue and a measure of relief for the hundreds of thousands of same-sex couples who have married since the Supreme Court’s 2015 decision that legalized gay marriage nationwide.
Boebert on Congress, LGBTQ comments, red flag law
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert joined Colorado Point of View this week for a wide-ranging exclusive interview on her priorities for the next Congress, her past LGBTQ comments and the state's red flag law.
Senate votes to pass Respect for Marriage Act
The Senate has voted to codify same-sex and interracial marriage by the passing of the Respect for Marriage Act. The bill will now head to the House for a final vote as early as next week and then will await President Biden’s signature. NBC News’ Ali Vitali reports. Nov. 30, 2022.
Moms react to viral video showing labor, delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients
Mothers are reacting to a now-deleted TikTok video that went viral showing labor and delivery nurses mocking pregnant patients.
New Mexico Democrats support gay marriage as Respect for Marriage Act passes U.S. Senate
New Mexico's Congressional delegation appeared split along party lines on same-sex marriage, as a bill to enshrine such rights in the U.S. Constitution passed the Senate Tuesday and was headed to House of Representatives for another vote. From there, should the bill pass, it will head to President Joe Biden’s desk for signature...
Indiana senator joins Democrats in allowing vote on gay marriage bill
A measure to protect both gay and interracial marriage rights nationwide passed a key hurdle Wednesday after the Senate defeated a filibuster that might have thrown a wrench into codifying the bill into law. Indiana GOP Sens. Todd Young and Mike Braun were divided Wednesday in their votes. Senators voted...
Comments / 0