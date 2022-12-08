Read full article on original website
whopam.com
Hopkinsville remembers those lost in 1985 Gander crash
The tragic December 12, 1985 crash of a plane carrying 248 members of STRIKE Force home from the Sinai to Fort Campbell forever strengthened the bond between the military post and its civilian neighbors and that remains evident with the annual memorial service held each year at Hopkinsville’s Gander Memorial Park.
whopam.com
Sallie Mae Galentine
(Age 56) Funeral service will be Wednesday December 14th at 12noon at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 11am till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
whopam.com
Fiscal court advances library, West Seventh St. improvement projects
In the final meeting of 2022, Christian Fiscal Court on Tuesday morning approved measures to clear the way for renovations to the Hopkinsville-Christian County Public Library and for widening of West Seventh Street. Magistrates approved first reading of an ordinance to finance the library project through the Kentucky Association of...
whopam.com
Cardies Laverner Buckner
(Age 90, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 11am at Moores Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West. Visitation will be Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 13, 2022
Patsy Colson Hutson, 73, of Murray, Kentucky, died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Jackson Purchase Medical Center, in Mayfield, Kentucky. She was born Dec. 11, 1948, in Calloway County, Kentucky, to Eury Colson and Ruby Kirk Colson. She was a retired caregiver at Brookdale of Murray, and was of...
whopam.com
J.F. Ricks
(Age 82, of Cadiz) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 1pm at Goodwin Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday from 10am till the service hour at Goodwin Funeral Home.
whvoradio.com
Band Trailer Reported Stolen In Hopkinsville
A trailer owned by the Christian County Public School System was reported stolen Saturday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say the trailer valued at $4,490 was taken off the school property on Glass Avenue Tuesday. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by unlawful taking.
whopam.com
CCSO warns public of phone scam
The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of another scam going around. Multiple citizens have received phone calls from someone claiming to be a Sgt. Noisworthy or a Sgt. Scott from the local department. During these conversations, the caller said that he is conducting a criminal investigation and the potential victim will be placed under arrest if they do not get a gift card with a specified amount of money and provide them the routing information.
whvoradio.com
Three Catalytic Converters Reported Stolen
Three catalytic converters were reported stolen on Indian Trail in Hopkinsville Friday afternoon. Hopkinsville Police say three catalytic converters were taken off of the vehicles sometime between November 25th and Friday without the owner’s consent. No arrest has been made but the report lists the charge as theft by...
whopam.com
Mary Frances Sallee James
(Age 94) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 1pm at Gamble Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Cave Springs Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Gamble Funeral Home.
WKRN
Airbag shrapnel kills person in Bowling Green
Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Another person has been killed by an exploding airbag, this time in Bowling Green. Tennessee Titans teaming up with Blood Assurance …. The Titans are joining forces with Tennessee's local blood supplier to support high school...
whvoradio.com
Name Released In Russellville Road Crash
Police have released the name of a Hopkinsville man that was injured in a wreck on Russellville Road at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Hopkinsville Saturday morning. Hopkinsville Police say a car driven by 24-year-old William Cain was on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Way...
whopam.com
PADD Board hears legislative preview at annual Christmas luncheon
For the first time since 2019, the Pennyrile Area Development District Board of Directors was able to have its Christmas luncheon and legislative preview at Pennyrile Forest State Park. While a majority of the program was focused on upcoming issues in Frankfort, Morgan Alvey with U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch...
Rapidly-growing restaurant chain set to open another new location in Tennessee
If you've had a hankering for tacos or burritos lately, you may be interested to learn that a rapidly-growing restaurant chain is opening another new location in Tennessee. Read on to learn more.
whvoradio.com
Two Charged In Connection To Hopkinsville Robbery
Two men have been charged in connection to a robbery that happened on Koffman Drive in Hopkinsville Friday night. Hopkinsville Police say a man was robbed, punched, and choked to the point of being unconscious in the area of Hopkinsville Middle School around 10 pm. 22-year-old Jaquavius Whitlock and 18-year-old...
whopam.com
Fire destroys Todd County home, no injuries reported
Fire destroyed a home on Stringtown Road Sunday night. Todd County Emergency Management Director Daniel Smith says the call came in at 2073 Stringtown just after 9 p.m. and firefighters found the home fully engulfed in flames upon arrival. No one was injured in the blaze and cause remains under...
whopam.com
WKSF Board receives $100,000 Ag. grant for construction of new livestock barn
The Western Kentucky State Fair Board has received a $100,000 grant from the Kentucky Department of Agriculture to go toward construction of a new livestock barn at the fairgrounds. Fair Board President Brad Hewell says they’ll have to raise additional money to make the project happen, it will be in...
smokeybarn.com
VIDEO: Vehicles Nearly Stacked In Springfield Rollover Crash
SPRINGFIELD TENNESSEE: (Smokey Barn News) – A three-vehicle rollover crash in Springfield left two vehicles nearly stacked on Memorial Blvd Sunday morning. The crash occurred on Memorial Blvd at Black Patch Rd just a block up from Payne Chevrolet, the first call coming into 911 at 10:19 am. LOCATION OF CRASH.
q95fm.net
Several DUI And Felony Arrests Made
Two Kentucky State Troopers made multiple DUI and felony arrests. White Plains, Ky: On Wednesday, December 7th, 2022, Troopers from Post 2 Madisonville conducted a pre-approved traffic safety checkpoint on Highway 62 at the Muhlenberg and Hopkins County line. During the checkpoint, Maurice Summers (51) of Graham, Kentucky was arrested for DUI and Drug Trafficking. Maurice Summers was lodged in the Hopkins County Jail being charged with DUI, Trafficking Marijuana, Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 2nd or greater offense (greater than 2 grams of methamphetamine), Trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree, 1st offense (drug unspecified), and multiple other traffic and misdemeanor drug offenses.
whvoradio.com
Four Injured, Three Severely Injured In Dawson Springs Road Crash
A wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County sent four people to the hospital three with severe injuries Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a car and a dump truck collided head-on at the 5000 block of Dawson Springs Road ejecting one person from the dump truck.
