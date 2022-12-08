The Christian County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public of another scam going around. Multiple citizens have received phone calls from someone claiming to be a Sgt. Noisworthy or a Sgt. Scott from the local department. During these conversations, the caller said that he is conducting a criminal investigation and the potential victim will be placed under arrest if they do not get a gift card with a specified amount of money and provide them the routing information.

CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO