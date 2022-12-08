Read full article on original website
The Request Dwayne Johnson Had For Lorne Michaels Before Hosting SNL For The First Time
Before hosting Saturday Night Live for the first time in 2000, Dwayne Johnson had one specific request for creator Lorne Michaels.
2023 Golden Globes TV Predictions: Best Drama Actor
The Hollywood Foreign Press Association bestows the Golden Globe Awards annually on NBC (with the exception of last year) in both film and television. This article focuses on Gold Derby’s predictions in the race for Best TV Drama Actor, where recent champions include Jeremy Strong (“Succession”), Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”) and Brian Cox (“Succession”). Historically, five men share the category record with two wins apiece: Ed Asner (“Lou Grant”), John Forsythe (“Dynasty”), Jon Hamm (“Mad Men”), Hugh Laurie (“House”) and Telly Savalas (“Kojak”). Who will prevail during the upcoming Tuesday, January 10 ceremony? Scroll down to see our 2023 Golden Globes...
tvinsider.com
Martin Short & Steve Martin to Co-Host ‘SNL’ Again After 36 Years
Saturday Night Live is welcoming back two legends, as former fan-favorites and current Only Murders in the Building costars Martin Short and Steve Martin are teaming up to host the December 10 episode. It’s the first time that two stars have hosted together since veteran cast members Tina Fey and...
Golden Globes history in the making: Judd Hirsch (‘The Fabelmans’) would be oldest winner ever
Forty-two years after receiving his only film acting Golden Globe nomination for “Ordinary People,” Judd Hirsch is back in the Best Supporting Actor conversation thanks to his brief yet powerful performance as Uncle Boris Schildkraut in “The Fabelmans.” If the 87-year-old does earn his overall ninth Golden Globe notice for his work in the Steven Spielberg film, he will be the third oldest performer ever recognized by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which would put him one step away from making history as the oldest acting Golden Globe winner of all time. The current record for oldest acting Golden Globe champion...
John Malkovich’s Affair With ‘Dangerous Liasons’ Co-Star Michelle Pfeiffer Led to His Divorce
John Malkovich is normally fairly private, but he has spoken about his relationship with 'Dangerous Liasons' co-star Michelle Pfeiffer.
When are the Golden Globes nominations announced?
The Golden Globes are back – not that it ever really went away. One year after the long-running awards ceremony was left without a televised event or the level of public attention befitting an 80-year-old institution, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association will once again host a lavish Hollywood party to honor the best in film and television. The 2023 Golden Globe Awards – back on NBC after being dropped in 2022 due to controversy around the group – will kick off awards season with an evening ceremony on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 – days before the 2023 Critics Choice Awards...
Tracee Ellis Ross, Erika Alexander, Sterling K. Brown, Issa Rae Join Jeffrey Wright in Cord Jefferson’s Directorial Debut for MGM’s Orion Pictures
MGM’s Orion Pictures has acquired worldwide distribution rights to Emmy-winning writer Cord Jefferson’s untitled feature directorial debut, starring Emmy winner Jeffrey Wright. Produced by MRC and Rian Johnson and Ram Bergman’s T-Street Productions, the film is based on the novel “Erasure” by Percival Everett. Jefferson (“Watchmen,” “Maser of None”) also adapted the screenplay. “As longtime fans of Cord, we are thrilled to be a part of his feature film debut and for the opportunity to share his vision with global audiences,” said Alana Mayo, president of Orion Pictures, in a statement announcing the acquisition. “His adaptation of Everett’s biting novel...
Golden Globes: Nine Awards Strategists Weigh In About Ceremony’s Upcoming Return to TV
On Jan. 10, 2023, the Golden Globe Awards will return to NBC after a year off the air. But will a host, talent and viewers return too? The Globes’ parent organization, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, became highly polarizing in the wake of Feb. 2021 Los Angeles Times reporting about demographical and ethical issues within the group of journalists for media outlets based outside of the United States. Over the 21 months since then, the HFPA implemented a new code of professional and ethical conduct, added six Black members and was acquired by Eldridge Industries, which turned the organization into a...
Popculture
Golden Globes 2023 Return Officially Has Host
The Golden Globes are officially coming back in 2023, and, now, the awards show has its host. As Us Weekly noted, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the organization that puts on the Golden Globes, announced that comedian Jerrod Carmichael would be the host for the 2023 ceremony. It was originally announced in May that the HFPA would be bringing back the Golden Globes to television after a one-year hiatus.
Who Should Take Over ‘SNL’ After Lorne Michaels? Don’t Ask Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph (Video)
Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph artfully dodged the question of who should succeed Lorne Michaels on “Saturday Night Live” during a Tuesday guest spot on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”. Appearing via Zoom, the comedians and “Baking It” co-hosts asked their fellow “SNL” alum to hit them...
Critics Choice Award Nominations: Abbott Elementary and Better Call Saul Lead 2023 TV Nominees — See Full List
TV nominees for the 28th Annual Critics Choice Awards were announced on Tuesday, and ABC breakout Abbott Elementary led the pack with six nominations. In addition to a nod for Best Comedy Series, Abbott Elementary notched nominations for five of its cast members: Quinta Brunson (Actress in a Comedy), Chris Perfetti and Tyler James Williams (Supporting Actor in a Comedy), and Janelle James and Sheryl Lee Ralph (Supporting Actress in a Comedy). AMC’s Better Call Saul was close behind with five nominations, while Starz’s Gaslit, FX’s Reservation Dogs and Paramount+’s The Good Fight each earned four nods. Nominations for the film categories will...
Golden Globes Return To NBC Still Tainted By Tinseltown’s Distrust Of HFPA
With the Golden Globes nominations set for Monday, Hollywood has a big decision to make when it comes to the beleaguered Hollywood Foreign Press Association: Is it time to forgive the organization for its corrupt past, lack of diversity and paid members just so everyone can booze it up again at the Beverly Hilton? Related Story Jerrod Carmichael To Host 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards Related Story Sierra Teller Ornelas & Marcos Luevanos Developing Comedy Series 'Amigos' At NBC Related Story 'Chicago Med': How Brian Tee & Yaya DaCosta Exit NBC Drama Series As far as the current regime of the HFPA is concerned, everyone in town...
Daniel Craig’s Benoit Blanc will be 16th film character to inspire multiple Golden Globe nominations
Nearly three decades into his acting career, Daniel Craig earned his first Golden Globe notice for his lead performance as eccentric detective Benoit Blanc in the 2019 mystery movie “Knives Out.” Although he was defeated in this Best Film Comedy/Musical Actor race by Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”), his portrayal of Blanc may still be honored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association since the character’s story has now continued in “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” Even a nomination for the sequel would make him only the 16th performer to receive multiple Golden Globe mentions for playing a single film character. Three years...
Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphy Endure Awkward Culture Clash in Trailer for Kenya Barris Comedy ‘You People’
Netflix released its first look at Kenya Barris’ directorial debut You People on Monday, teasing what’s in store for the modern rom-com starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill, Nia Long and Lauren London. Co-written and produced by Barris and Hill, the film follows a new couple, Ezra Cohen and Amira Mohammed, played by Hill and London respectively, who meet after he accidentally gets into her car. While initially shocked by his request for a date, the two quickly bond and consider taking their relationship to a more serious level. More from The Hollywood ReporterAmy Robach and T.J. Holmes Temporarily Pulled From...
NBC Bay Area
‘Octavia's Day!' Oscar-Winner Octavia Spencer Gets Hollywood Walk of Fame Star
A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled Thursday honoring Octavia Spencer for a film acting career that has gone from a one-line role to stardom and three Oscar nominations, including winning for best supporting actress in 2012. Will Ferrell and Allison Janney joined Spencer at the 11:30...
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Anchors Trailer To Lauren London & Jonah Hill Comedy ‘You People’
Dr. Dre‘s “What’s The Difference” has been featured in the teaser trailer to the new Netflix film You People, starring Lauren London and Jonah Hill. The trailer, released Monday (December 5), finds Hill opposite his girlfriend’s parents — played by Eddy Murphy and Nia Long — inside of Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles. The instrumental to Dr. Dre’s 1999 single plays in the background as Hill awkwardly tries to get the parents’ blessing to ask their daughter for her hand in marriage.
buzzfeednews.com
Jerrod Carmichael Will Host The Golden Globes As It Comes Back To TV Following Accusations Of Racism, Sexism, And Unethical Practices
Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael will host the 80th Golden Globe Awards, which return to air on NBC on Jan. 10. “We’re so excited to have Jerrod Carmichael host the historic 80th Golden Globe Awards,” Hollywood Foreign Press Association President Helen Hoehne said in a statement. “His comedic talents have entertained and thrilled audiences while providing thought-provoking moments that are so important in the times we live.”
hotnewhiphop.com
Netflix Drops Teaser For “You People,” Starring Eddie Murphy, Jonah Hill & Nia Long
Lauren London, La La Anthony, and Deon Cole will also be featured in the Netflix comedy film. Netflix’s latest comedy film is on its way, and it boasts a star-studded cast. You People features Eddie Murphy, Nia Long, Jonah Hill, Lauren London, and more, with plans to debut very soon.
Harrison Ford Says Reuniting with Mosquito Coast Costar Helen Mirren for 1923 Was a 'Pleasure'
The pair, who appeared together in the 1986 film directed by Peter Weir, opened up about working with one another again at the 1923 premiere in Los Angeles on Friday After first appearing on-screen together 36 years ago, Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren are back at it for the Yellowstone franchise's latest offering, 1923. The Yellowstone prequel series sees the actors reunite decades after Peter Weir's 1986 film The Mosquito Coast. As Ford, 80, explained at the Hollywood Legion Theater Post 43 series premiere on Friday evening, his respect...
ComicBook
Scarlett Johansson to Star in First TV Series in Her Career
Black Widow star Scarlett Johansson is set to star in her career-first television series. According to Deadline, Johansson will star in and executive produce Just Cause, based on the 1992 John Katzenbach novel of the same name. The thriller limited series is from writer Christy Hall with Johansson's Three Pictures and Warner Bros. TV. It's been given a straight to series order for Amazon's Prime Video.
