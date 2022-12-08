Local News Briefs

P.A.W.S. auction set

ZANESVILLE − A Christmas auction and tag sale to benefit P.A.W.S. of Muskingum County will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Lafayette Masonic Lodge, 3867 Northpointe Drive.

Proceeds benefit the spay and neuter program. The event includes golf, family fun, girls night and spa packages, as well as Christmas decorations, Ohio State items, aquarium items, bicycles and more.

Zanesville Schools financial reports ready for review

ZANESVILLE − The unaudited general purpose financial statements ending June 30 for Zanesville City Schools and Zanesville Community High School are available for review by the public from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday to Friday at the administrative center, 956 Moxahala Ave.

Blood drives planned

ZANESVILLE − Several Red Cross blood drives have been scheduled in the local area upcoming.

Drives will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 12. 15, 19, 23 and 28 at Trinity United Presbyterian Church; 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 22 at Park National Lending Center; 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 28 at Secrest Auditorium; noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 28 at East 40 Church of Christ 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 30 at Francis Smith Center of Hallowed Hills; and noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 30 at the Harrison Township Fire Department in Philo on Dec. 30.

Drives in Perry County will be from 1 to 7 p.m. Dec. 15 at Somerset American Legion, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 23 at Perry Behavioral Health Choices in New Lexington, noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 27 at Somerset United Methodist Church and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the American Legion Hall in Junction City.

A drive in Morgan County is at noon to 6 p.m. Dec. 20 at Malta United Methodist Church in the youth building.

For more information and registration, call 800-733-2767 or go to redcrossblood.org.

Rotary Club raffle winners named

ZANESVILLE − The Zanesville Rotary Clubs have announced 12 Days of Christmas raffle winners for Dec. 7. Each winner will receive a random $25 gift card to Colony Square Mall. Winners are Roger Pettit, Hayley Brown, Toby Rogovin, Brandy Seckman, Sherry Snider, Brad McCune, Christine Drake, Sue Williamson, Dennis Hayes, Larry Snode, Sherrie DeVolld, Chris Shaw and Billy Hartley.

Ridenour appointed to commission

ZANESVILLE − Cassandra Ridenour of Zanesville has been appointed to the Reclamation Commission by Gov. Mike DeWine for a term running Dec. 7, 2022, to June 28, 2027.

Chamber luncheon on Tuesday

NEW LEXINGTON −The Perry County Chamber of Commerce monthly luncheon will be at noon Dec. 13 at Perry County Behavioral Health Activity Center, 112 S. Main St., New Lexington.

There will be a drawing for a wreath from Scott Berry of New Dimensions Travel and time to mingle and share information. Cost is $15. Reserve by Monday by calling 740-342-3547 or email pcccofc@yahoo.com.

Bankes completes master's program

ZANESVILLE − Cadelee Bankes of Zanesville recently completed a master's course of study in biology at Miami University through Project Dragonfly.

Bankes took courses on the web from MU while also participating in field studies at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden and doing projects in the Zanesville area. Her final portfolio was title "Promoting Coexistence with Ohio's Local Wildlife."