ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Philly's 'Boy In The Box' Identified After 65 Years: Police

By Mac Bullock
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HcVVm_0jbsJyZy00
"The Boy in the Box," found dead in a box in north Philadelphia in 1957, has been identified by investigators after 65 years. Photo Credit: NCIC

A boy found dead in a box 65 years ago in Philadelphia has been identified as Joseph Augustus Zarelli, city police announced at a press conference on Thursday, Dec. 8.

Dubbed "The Boy in the Box" or "America's Unknown Child" after his body was found stuffed in a bassinet box along Susquehanna Road in February 1957, the boy's case was one of the oldest unsolved murders in Philadelphia history, according to the department.

Zarelli was born in 1953, and police say they have identified his parents. Officials said they were able to identify the boy by comparing his DNA samples to those logged in genealogical databases.

Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said the case is still an active homicide investigation, and that detectives are still working to identify his killer.

Retired Det. Sgt. Bob Kuhlmeier previously said that the cause of death was blunt force trauma, according to CBS3.

A recent DNA sample linked the boy, between ages 4 and 6, to a family in Delaware County, NBC10 reports.

to follow Daily Voice Delaware and receive free news updates.

Comments / 26

dixie
5d ago

How horrible this young boy was treated. Regardless how long ago this happened and how old the person or people did this put them in jail. No one should get away with what happened and the beating he received and then thrown out like trash. I hope whoever did this to an innocent child pays in the after life as well.

Reply
13
guest57
5d ago

Such a sad story. Condolences to the parents. So those genealogy sites like 23 & me and Ancestry are being used by police to solve crimes. When doing those tests it didn’t say that authorities can use the site and our DNA to track down people.

Reply(16)
7
CrpsSurvivor
5d ago

At least they found out his name! That is a start! He’s no longer the boy in the box.

Reply
11
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Philadelphia

1 Dies, Teen Hurt in Double Shooting on Northeast Philly Street

One person died and a teen was injured as more than one dozen gunshots were fired in Northeast Philadelphia's Frankford neighborhood overnight. The gunfire took place just after 3:45 a.m. Monday at Jackson and Kennedy streets, Philadelphia police said. A male -- who police didn't reveal the age of --...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 found dead in garage of Paulsboro, NJ home

PAULSBORO, N.J. (CBS) -- The Gloucester County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the deaths of two people at a home in Paulsboro, New Jersey, on Tuesday. The men were found dead in a garage, victims of what could be carbon monoxide poisoning.In the small, hardworking blue-collar town of Paulsboro, investigators responded to what appears to be a tragic accident."Normal people just working and trying to get ready for the next day," Tyrone Campbell said. "A freak accident."Chopper 3 was over the unit block of Monroe Street around 11:15 a.m. Tuesday after investigators say two men were found dead inside this garage."Someone...
PAULSBORO, NJ
Daily Voice

Trio Charged In Berks Teen's Fatal Shooting, DA Says

Three people were arrested in connection with the deadly shooting of Berks County teen in Reading earlier this year, authorities announced. Police were dispatched to Brookline Park on Meade Street and MacArthur Avenue just before 8 p.m. on March 14, as Daily Voice reported. There, officers found multiple gunshot victims,...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Man Trafficked Guns In Montco, DA Says

A Philadelphia man faces multiple felony charges after police say he trafficked guns throughout Montgomery County over the last two years. Kareem Reed, 23, was arrested Monday, Dec. 5, and held at the county lockup in lieu of a $99,000 bail bond, said District Attorney Kevin R. Steele in a statement.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Carbon Monoxide Kills Pair In Gloucester County: Report

Two people in South Jersey were found dead of what authorities believe was carbon monoxide poisoning on Tuesday, Dec. 13, NJ Advance Media reports. The bodies were apparently found in a home on Monroe Street in Paulsboro. An official cause of death awaits completion of an investigation by the medical...
PAULSBORO, NJ
CBS Philly

4 churches in Philadelphia area to close, archdiocese says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Archdiocese of Philadelphia says four local churches are closing. Sacred Heart Church in Phoenixville, Saint Philip Neri Church in East Greenville, Holy Trinity Church in Old City and Saint Peter Claver Church in Center City will close.  The archdiocese says these churches won't be used for worship any more starting Jan. 23.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Shore News Network

Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary

PHILADELPHIA, PA – A child’s piggy bank was just one of many items stolen from a Philadelphia home last week. Police are now asking the public to help identify a commercial burglary suspect who robbed a homeowner of their valuables. The Philadelphia Police Department reported that on December 4, at 2:30pm, an unknown person forced their way into the rear door of a residential property on the 31xx block of Montgomery Ave. While inside the suspect took a TV, safe, jewelry, phone, piggy bank and clothing. The suspect was operating a dark color Ford Fusion with damage to the rear The post Philadelphia police said this man even stole a child’s piggy bank during home burglary appeared first on Shore News Network.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
426K+
Followers
62K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy