Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Miami
Croatia Coach Ejected Right Before Messi's World Cup Goal
Croatia assistant coach Mario Mandžukić was sent off the field ahead of Lionel Messi's record-breaking goal in the World Cup semifinals, which gave Argentina a 1-0 lead. Although it is not clear, it is presumed that Manzukic got ejected for arguing with a ref or was dismissed by head coach Zlatko Dalić.
NBC Miami
Argentina vs. Croatia: Live World Cup Semifinal Updates
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Argentina was ready for the moment on Tuesday, defeating Croatia 3-0 in the World Cup Semifinals. Lionel Messi (one goal, one assist) and Julián Álvarez (two goals) led the...
NBC Miami
Argentina and Lionel Messi's History in the World Cup Final
Argentina last won the World Cup on June 29, 1986. One year later, almost to the day, Lionel Messi was born. So, not only has La Albiceleste not won during Messi's tenure with the team, they haven't won during the Argentine star's lifetime. That all could change Sunday when Argentina...
Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara
LAAYOUNE, Western Sahara — (AP) — After the final whistle of every match Morocco won in its history-making World Cup run, crowds poured out of homes and cafes in the biggest city of Western Sahara, celebrating for hours. The revelers included some Sahrawi people, members of an ethnic...
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
NBC Miami
Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show. Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout. Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from...
Secret to Argentina's run to the World Cup final: More than just Messi
LUSAIL, Qatar — At the end of the semifinal symphony that he had conducted, after the bear hugs and amid the instant euphoria, Lionel Messi shuffled into place. He had just been named the "man of the match," the star of a show that lifted Argentina into a World Cup final. But as celebrations took shape, he became merely one of 26. He threw his right arm around Rodrigo De Paul and his left around Nicolás Tagliafico. He blended in as Argentine players, shoulder-to-shoulder in a straight line facing their fans, bounded up and down, rejoicing and singing.
NBC Miami
Lionel Messi to Tie Record for Most Career World Cup Matches in 2022 Semifinal
Lionel Messi is two wins away from his first World Cup title, but he is already set to make history in the semifinals. The 35-year-old will appear in his 25th career World Cup match when Argentina faces Croatia in Tuesday’s showdown, tying him with Germany’s Lothar Matthäus for the most ever by a male player.
Telecoms bosses see need for consolidation in Italy mobile sector
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) Pietro Labriola, who leads Italy's biggest telecoms group, said on Wednesday that the Italian mobile market needed consolidation.
Eastern bloc tourism experiment too successful – archive, 1972
This was the week when thousands of Poles had been hoping to do their Christmas shopping for the first time in the better-stocked shops of East Berlin. But it was not to be. Eleven months after the start of a unique scheme whereby two communist states in eastern Europe – Poland and the German Democratic Republic – dropped their customs barriers for individual tourists, the experiment has been shelved.
Inflation, uncertainty fuel new gold rush at ancient Austrian Mint
VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Austrian Mint, one of the world's oldest and biggest producers of gold bullion coins, is unable to keep up with demand as people rush to find a safe haven for their money amid surging inflation and economic fears caused by war in Ukraine.
European Film Promotion Unveils 2023 Shooting Stars; ITV Orders ‘Waco’, ‘Nolly’ & ‘Stonehouse’ Docs & Newen Connect’s ‘Women At War’ Feted With Unifrance Export Prize – Global Briefs
European Film Promotion Unveils 2023 European Shooting StarsBelgian actress Joely Mbundu, co-star of Luc and Jean-Pierre Dardenne’s Cannes 2022 feature Tori And Lokita, is among the eight rising talents selected for the 2023 edition of European Film Promotion’s European Shooting Stars initiative. The selection also includes Italy’s Benedetta Porcaroli, seen recently in Venice Horizons 2022 title Amanda, and Norway’s Kristine Kujath Thorp, who previously made her mark in Fanny, The Burning Sea and Ninjababy, and also won praise for her performance in Cannes Certain Regard 2022 selection Sick of Myself. The other spotlighted titles comprise Alina Tomnikov (Finland), Leonie Benesch (Germany), Yannick Jozefzoon (The Netherlands), Judith State(Romania), Gizem Erdogan (Sweden) and Kayije...
NBC Miami
London Suffers IPO ‘Drought' as Fund Raising Plunges by 90% This Year
LONDON — Funds raised by companies listing in London plunged by more than 90% this year, according to new research. Analysts said the market had cooled due to weak economic growth forecasts, rising interest rates and wariness around the performance of British firms. Year-to-date, 40 firms have floated on...
Comments / 0