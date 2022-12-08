Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beloved Illinois grocery store set to close this monthKristen WaltersDongola, IL
This house in Perryville, Missouri is interesting because it's over 100-years-oldCJ CoombsPerryville, MO
The beauty in the uncommon sight of a shoe tree--there's one in several states including Missouri from early 2000CJ CoombsPerryville, MO
3 Great Burger Places in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
Related
southernillinoisnow.com
Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death
The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
x95radio.com
Handgun stolen in Centralia found during Mt. Vernon arrest
MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday by Mt. Vernon police on multiple firearms charges. According to Jefferson County State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun, a Mt. Vernon police officer stopped Codie Jenkins was formally charged in court Tuesday with Class X felony armed violence and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a person ineligible for a FOID.
KFVS12
Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer
Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
KFVS12
Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
wjpf.com
One arrested after Jackson County house fire
CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
westkentuckystar.com
Massac deputy, Illinois transportation worker honored for heroism
A Massac County Sheriff's deputy and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker were honored by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their heroic actions last May. IDOT employee Steve Miller had located a man along I-24 with a medical issue. Deputy Summer Dixon responded to the call for assistance. As the two spoke with the man, the man suddenly threw himself over the railing of the bridge.
southernillinoisnow.com
30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash
A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
wish989.com
Early Sunday Incident in Carbondale Leads to Two Arrests
CARBONDALE – Two people were arrested following an early Sunday morning incident in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, around 2:20 a.m., officers were in the 200 block of West Main Street monitoring a large crowd at bar closing when they saw a fight break out. As officers moved through...
southernillinoisnow.com
Police Beat for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022
A 20-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two counts of burglary and vehicle theft conspiracy following his arrest on Monday. Nyree Dugans of Cormick Street is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. No other details are yet available. 32-year-old Sierra Stokes of South Mine in...
KFVS12
Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.
A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Work began Monday on an intersection in Sikeston, Mo. Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks for Toys For Tots. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Jackson organization is doing their...
wish989.com
Weekend Home Burglary in Rural Franklin County Leads to Three Arrests
BENTON – Three people were arrested in connection with a home burglary that happened Saturday afternoon in rural Franklin County. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a report about the burglary in progress at 3 p.m. Deputies quickly responded and met with...
westkentuckystar.com
Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois
A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
KFVS12
Jackson County man facing arson charges
Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau. Sikeston is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special Christmas style village. Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. How to dispose of a real Christmas tree. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. How to dispose of a real Christmas...
kbsi23.com
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man for meth, cocaine
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County on December 12. A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. on Old Mayfield Road near Clarkline Road. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford pick-up truck...
wpsdlocal6.com
Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges
HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
KFVS12
11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
KFVS12
Scott County commissioners, sheriff differ over fate of K-9 officer Rex
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - Will Scott County Sheriff’s Office K-9 officer Rex be retired and placed in the care of his former handler or will he remain on active service?. These were the questions and more discussed during the Scott County Commissioners meeting on Tuesday morning, December 13. Dozens...
KFVS12
Recovering from Christmas tree shortage
Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau. Sikeston is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special Christmas style village. Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. How to dispose of a real Christmas tree. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. How to dispose of a real Christmas...
KFVS12
Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday
BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
kbsi23.com
3 accused of burglary in Franklin County
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
Comments / 0