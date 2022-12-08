ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murphysboro, IL

southernillinoisnow.com

Marion County Coroner investigating bathtub drowning death

The Marion County Coroner’s office is investigating the Sunday morning drowning death of a 19-year-old Centralia woman in a bathtub at her grandmother’s home. Samatha Jo Letke was pronounced dead at the scene. She was face down in the bathtub when found. Coroner Troy Cannon says an autopsy...
MARION COUNTY, IL
x95radio.com

Handgun stolen in Centralia found during Mt. Vernon arrest

MOUNT VERNON — An 18-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Monday by Mt. Vernon police on multiple firearms charges. According to Jefferson County State’s Attorney Sean Featherstun, a Mt. Vernon police officer stopped Codie Jenkins was formally charged in court Tuesday with Class X felony armed violence and Class 3 felony possession of a firearm by a person ineligible for a FOID.
MOUNT VERNON, IL
KFVS12

Former handler reunited with Scott County K-9 Officer

Ag headlines & takeaways from the Missouri Farm Bureau meeting | By The Bushel 12/13. Barry Bean shares information about the MOFB meeting and more about events to come in the months ahead as the University of Missouri hosts crop conferences. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Mercy Health Groundbreaking ceremony...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Arson arrest made in connection with Carbondale house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A Jackson County man faces an arson charge, after police say he tried to burn down a house over the weekend. According to court records, 39-year-old Willie Nesby is charged with residential arson. Jackson County State’s Attorney Joe Cervantez said crews responded just after 5 p.m....
CARBONDALE, IL
wjpf.com

One arrested after Jackson County house fire

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WJPF) – A person has been arrested on arson charges after a house fire in Jackson County. At about 5:00 p.m. Saturday, multiple fire departments responded to the fire near the corner of Reed Station Road and Dillinger Road. Firefighters stayed on the scene for over 6 hours and came back the next morning to put our any remaining hotspots.
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Massac deputy, Illinois transportation worker honored for heroism

A Massac County Sheriff's deputy and an Illinois Department of Transportation worker were honored by the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their heroic actions last May. IDOT employee Steve Miller had located a man along I-24 with a medical issue. Deputy Summer Dixon responded to the call for assistance. As the two spoke with the man, the man suddenly threw himself over the railing of the bridge.
MASSAC COUNTY, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

30-year-old Ashley man dies in Friday car-motorcycle crash

A 30-year-old Ashley man has died as the result of a car-motorcycle accident in Ashley late Friday afternoon. Washington County Coroner Mark Styninger pronounced Michael Pinkston dead at the scene at 4:03 Friday afternoon. The coroner reports Pinkston was traveling west on Main Street at a reportedly high rate of...
ASHLEY, IL
wish989.com

Early Sunday Incident in Carbondale Leads to Two Arrests

CARBONDALE – Two people were arrested following an early Sunday morning incident in Carbondale. According to Carbondale Police, around 2:20 a.m., officers were in the 200 block of West Main Street monitoring a large crowd at bar closing when they saw a fight break out. As officers moved through...
CARBONDALE, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

A 20-year-old Centralia man has been charged with two counts of burglary and vehicle theft conspiracy following his arrest on Monday. Nyree Dugans of Cormick Street is expected to make his first appearance in court Tuesday afternoon. No other details are yet available. 32-year-old Sierra Stokes of South Mine in...
CENTRALIA, IL
KFVS12

Man found guilty of first-degree murder in Jackson Co., Ill.

A Lyon County, Ky. teen is accused of arson and trying to get people to shoot two of his relatives. Work began Monday on an intersection in Sikeston, Mo. Jackson organization delivers dozens of trucks for Toys For Tots. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. A Jackson organization is doing their...
JACKSON COUNTY, IL
westkentuckystar.com

Salem man charged with attempted murders of police in southern Illinois

A Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of two police officers after leading deputies on a high speed chase through two southern Illinois counties. According to Hardin County deputies, they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Jerrad Wilson of Salem, Kentucky, but he fled at speeds of 105 mph in a 25 mph zone.
SALEM, KY
KFVS12

Jackson County man facing arson charges

Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau. Sikeston is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special Christmas style village. Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. How to dispose of a real Christmas tree. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. How to dispose of a real Christmas...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
kbsi23.com

Traffic stop leads to arrest of Paducah man for meth, cocaine

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KBSI) – A Paducah man faces drug charges after a traffic stop in McCracken County on December 12. A McCracken County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop around 9:30 p.m. on Old Mayfield Road near Clarkline Road. The vehicle was a 2004 Ford pick-up truck...
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY
wpsdlocal6.com

Car chase ends up in attempted murder charges

HARDIN COUNTY, IL — After fleeing a traffic stop and leading deputies on a car chase, a Livingston County man faces charges of attempted murder of a peace officer and aggregated fleeing. Hardin County sheriff's deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle for a moving violation...
HARDIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

11 year old girl facing charges in connection with Paducah school threat

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - An 11-year-old girl was charged in connection with an ongoing investigation into a threat made against a western Kentucky school. According to Paducah police, they received information from the Ballard County Sheriff’s Department of a possible threat related to St. Mary Schools. Detectives notified St....
PADUCAH, KY
KFVS12

Recovering from Christmas tree shortage

Mers Goodwill bringing "Excel Center" to Cape Girardeau. Sikeston is getting into the Christmas spirit with a special Christmas style village. Expect changes coming to a busy intersection in Sikeston. How to dispose of a real Christmas tree. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. How to dispose of a real Christmas...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Meeting to discuss future of K-9 Rex to be held Tuesday

BENTON, Mo. (KFVS) - The fate of a retiring police K-9 in Scott County could be decided on Tuesday, December 13. Scott County Commissioners are scheduled to meet at 9:30 a.m., when they will discuss the future of K-9 Rex. Rex belongs to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, but his...
SCOTT COUNTY, MO
kbsi23.com

3 accused of burglary in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – Three men face charges after the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary in progress at a home in rural Franklin County on Saturday. The sheriff’s office received the report around 3 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10. Deputies responded...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL

