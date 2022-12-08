A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.

