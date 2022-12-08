Read full article on original website
BBC
Harry and Meghan reveal Archie's favourite song in Netflix documentary
Archie Mountbatten-Windsor may be only three, but he has already decided upon a favourite song, his doting parents have revealed in their new Netflix documentary. Luckily for Harry and Meghan, the song happens to be one by their close friend Elton John, Bennie And The Jets. The little boy, sixth...
All of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s fresh attacks on the royal family in $100M Netflix series
Exactly three months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unleashed a new tirade of accusations against the royal family in their hotly anticipated, $100 million Netflix documentary series. The couple, who left the royal “firm” in 2020 and now reside in Montecito, Calif., start the series with a solemn statement claiming the royal family “declined to comment” on the contents of the series. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace were quick to fire back, saying they had not been contacted through official channels by the couple’s Archewell production company or Netflix, which produced the show. As Harry,...
Princess Diana’s Former Butler Says He ‘Can’t Bear’ Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix Documentary
Princess Diana's former butler has spoken out about what he thinks of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's upcoming docuseries and says he's "can't bear it."
Palace Claims ‘Harry & Meghan’ Show Includes a Direct Lie
A senior official source at Buckingham Palace has directly refuted a statement made at the outset of the new Netflix show Harry & Meghan suggesting that the royal family was invited to comment on the show. Given that Harry and Meghan’s company Archewell is a co-producer of the show, with a prominent credit at the end, this will be perceived as a direct attack on the couple’s credibility. In the opening credits of the first episode of Harry & Meghan, which dropped Thursday, a statement appeared on screen saying: “Members of the Royal Family declined to comment on the content within this series.” However, a senior source at the palace said that neither Buckingham Palace, nor Kensington Palace nor any members of the royal family were “approached for comment on the content of the series.” Asked to clarify that the statement published by Netflix at the outset of the show was misleading, the source said that was “correct,” reiterating that the palace was “not aware” of any request for comment.
netflixjunkie.com
No Tit-for-tat Battle But Meghan and Harry Lose a Critical Royal Viewer for Their Netflix Documentary
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle dropped their bombshell docu-series on Netflix, there has been a rift between their supporters and haters. Some have showered their unconditional love and support on the Sussexes pair. On the other hand, people have created a wave of harassment online targeted at the couple. Amidst the entire fiasco comes a devastating shock for Harry and Meghan. An eminent figure seems to have pulled out of the chaos completely.
Meghan says ‘they are destroying us’ as Sussexes’ Netflix show finally airs
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s controversial documentary has aired as the royal family braces itself for the revelations.Harry & Meghan – a six-part docuseries – dropped on the streaming giant at 8am on Thursday in the UK, with the Windsors steeling themselves for bombshells in the first three episodes.In the opening scenes, Harry is shown at Heathrow airport in footage he filmed himself in March 2020 at the culmination of the Megxit crisis and as he prepared to leave the UK for the last time as a senior royal.Who was late for their first date? Harry & Meghan. Volume...
All The Family Photos Harry And Meghan Shared In Their Netflix Documentary Trailer
The images show pictures from their wedding reception, silly selfies, and vacation snaps.
Biggest Bombshells From The First Volume Of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Netflix Docuseries
After months of anticipation, the first half of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries finally debuted on Thursday, December 8.Prior to the big premiere, the parents-of-two mostly kept their lips zipped about filming, though the former actress hinted she wasn't completely satisfied with the final result."It’s nice to be able to trust someone with our story — a seasoned director [Liz Garbus] whose work I’ve long admired — even if it means it may not be the way we would have told it. But that’s not why we’re telling it," she shared in her recent Variety interview. "We’re trusting...
buzzfeednews.com
Meghan Markle Is Shown Crying In The Trailer For Netflix’s New “Harry & Meghan” Series
Netflix released a preview of the upcoming Prince Harry and Meghan Markle docuseries on Thursday, showing never-before-seen footage of the couple since their decision to quit as senior working royals and speak openly about the difficulty of life in the royal family. Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, appears to be wiping...
epicstream.com
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Dubbed Shameless Following the Release of Their Docuseries Trailer? Sussexes Reportedly Accused of Destroying Their Respective Families
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share intimate details of their life in the United States in their upcoming docuseries for Netflix. Fittingly titled Harry & Meghan, the docuseries is slated for release very soon. And the streaming giant already released a first-look teaser from the couple’s upcoming project.
‘I was terrified’: Prince Harry calls out ‘feeding frenzy’ over Meghan Markle relationship in full Netflix trailer
The full trailer for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Netflix documentary series has been released. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will share the story of their lives together in a forthcoming six-part series on the streaming platform, simply titled Harry and Meghan.After the project was announced last week, there has been considerable speculation about what the couple will reveal. In a new clip teasing the series, Prince Harry is heard suggesting that there were stories “planted” against Meghan during their time as senior members of the royal institution.“There’s a hierarchy of the family,” he says in the trailer,...
Harry and Meghan - live: Conflicting reports if ‘royal family was asked to comment’ for Netflix documentary
Neither Palace officials nor members of the royal family were approached for comment over the content of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s new Netflix docuseries, it has been alleged.It was suggested that representatives for Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace, as well as the royals themselves, were not offered the opportunity to reply to the accusations lodged by the couple during the first three episodes of their highly anticipated series. This accusation is now being challenged by reports that both palaces were contacted, but only via email from an unknown organisation claiming to be a third-party production company. The Duke...
'The Hypocrisy Is Astounding': Prince Harry Nazi Photos Resurface As Bombshell Netflix Documentary Rocks Palace
On Thursday, December 8, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle released their new Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan — and people are not happy. The royal couple attempt to tell their side of the story by claiming victimization due to racism, all while Harry himself has taken part in horrendously tone deaf anti-semitic actions in the past."If you are going to on television to complain you have been the victim of racism, you would want to make sure your past is squeaky clean," said Dylan Howard, the author of Royals at War: The Untold Story of Harry and Meghan's Shocking Split...
Jack Sweeney, the man behind the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk’s private jet, says the account has been “shadowbanned” following the Tesla CEO’s platform takeover. Mr Sweeney, a programmer who set up the account @ElonJet, said in a Twitter thread on Sunday that the platform had taken action against the automated account. He also said that an anonymous Twitter staffer told him that the plane-tracking account was “visibility limited/restricted to a severe degree internally” on 2 December. As of 12 December, the account has more than 517,000 followers. Mr Sweeney shared what seemed to be a message sent internally...
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Netflix Series Now Has A Release Date
The Duke of Sussex talks about planted stories and knowing "the full truth" in an explosive new trailer.
UK media returns fire at 'Harry the Nasty' over Netflix doc
Britain's media, the main focus of criticism so far in Netflix docuseries "Harry and Meghan", on Friday hit back at the estranged prince and his wife, accusing them of lying and insulting Queen Elizabeth II. The royal family was largely spared during the first three episodes of the show, which aired on Thursday, with the focus more on Harry's early life and his resentment towards the media, which he blames of the death of his mother Diana. The left-wing Guardian newspaper was more supportive of the couple, and focused on Prince Harry's criticism that the royal family did not protect Meghan against racially charged reporting.
Royals Won't Comment On Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Docuseries, Predicts Monarchy Insider: 'It's Business As Usual'
Unbothered! Despite the Thursday, December 8, premiere of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix docuseries quickly approaching, a royal confidante insisted members of the monarchy are taking a "business as usual approach" in the coming days."We are not going to be blown off course by squalls from across the Atlantic," stated the insider, knocking down claims that the royals were in the midst of "crisis talks" over the situation.The source acknowledged King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camilla, 75, are "wearied" by the Sussexes' Hollywood ventures, but as a second insider noted, "It's likely to be a difficult few weeks...
‘The full truth’: First three episodes of Harry and Meghan released on Netflix
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s documentary series has landed on Netflix, with the first three episodes now available to view.The series, titled Harry & Meghan, is expected to rock the royal family, with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle vowing to tell “the whole truth” about the “other side” of their story.The couple, who stepped down as senior royals in 2020, give intimate interviews in the series alongside “family and friends who’ve never spoken publicly about the couple’s relationship before”.Viewers are able to watch the first volume, which was released at 8am GMT on Thursday (8 December). The...
Harry and Meghan: Director of Netflix series hopes viewers are ‘open’ to couple’s story
The director of Netflix’s new Harry and Meghan docuseries hopes viewers will be “open” to the couple’s story no matter their prior preconceptions. Liz Garbus, who is known for her critically acclaimed exposes and documenting the stories of “survivors”, described it as a “privilege” to work with the couple who she feels “bravely allowed themselves to be vulnerable”.In volume one of the six-part series – released on Thursday (8 December) – the Duke and Duchess of Sussex share a firsthand, intimate look at their high-profile relationship and the current controversial state of the British Commonwealth that led to them stepping down...
