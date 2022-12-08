Read full article on original website
NBC San Diego
Shootout Victors Argentina, Croatia to Battle in World Cup Semifinals
The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing a conclusion. But there’s still plenty to be decided with four games to play – two semifinals, a third-place game and the final. First up in the semifinals is a star-studded matchup between Argentina and Croatia, two squads that advanced out of the quarterfinals after penalty shootouts.
Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia
The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show. Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout. Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from...
Morocco World Cup wins stir mixed feelings in Western Sahara
The Moroccan soccer team's history-making successes at the World Cup are stirring mixed emotions in the disputed territory of Western Sahara
China Deals Hammer Blow to Russia's War Effort
The Chinese government has reportedly blocked the sale of Loongson processors to Russia.
Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?
The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America in the summer of 2026. Where will the games be played in 2026? And which cities will play host to the...
Telecoms bosses see need for consolidation in Italy mobile sector
ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) Pietro Labriola, who leads Italy's biggest telecoms group, said on Wednesday that the Italian mobile market needed consolidation.
Eastern bloc tourism experiment too successful – archive, 1972
This was the week when thousands of Poles had been hoping to do their Christmas shopping for the first time in the better-stocked shops of East Berlin. But it was not to be. Eleven months after the start of a unique scheme whereby two communist states in eastern Europe – Poland and the German Democratic Republic – dropped their customs barriers for individual tourists, the experiment has been shelved.
Britain's New ‘Winter of Discontent' Deepens as Widespread Strikes Mount Over Festive Period
Workers are striking to demand better pay and conditions, with inflation hitting a 41-year high of 11.1% in October as household energy bills and food prices continue to squeeze incomes. In recent weeks, upcoming strike actions have been announced by nurses, rail workers, postal workers, ambulance workers, airport staff, Border...
Inflation, uncertainty fuel new gold rush at ancient Austrian Mint
VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Austrian Mint, one of the world's oldest and biggest producers of gold bullion coins, is unable to keep up with demand as people rush to find a safe haven for their money amid surging inflation and economic fears caused by war in Ukraine.
