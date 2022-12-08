ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC San Diego

Shootout Victors Argentina, Croatia to Battle in World Cup Semifinals

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is nearing a conclusion. But there’s still plenty to be decided with four games to play – two semifinals, a third-place game and the final. First up in the semifinals is a star-studded matchup between Argentina and Croatia, two squads that advanced out of the quarterfinals after penalty shootouts.
NBC San Diego

Twitter Applauds Lionel Messi After Argentina's Semifinal Win Over Croatia

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has become the Lionel Messi show. Argentina cruised to a 3-0 semifinal win over Croatia at Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday, and the country’s best player shined throughout. Playing in his final World Cup, Messi continued to add to the scoresheet. He scored from...
NBC San Diego

Where Is the Next FIFA World Cup?

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is wrapping up, which means it’s time to look ahead. After a 32-year hiatus, the prestigious tournament will return to North America in the summer of 2026. Where will the games be played in 2026? And which cities will play host to the...
The Guardian

Eastern bloc tourism experiment too successful – archive, 1972

This was the week when thousands of Poles had been hoping to do their Christmas shopping for the first time in the better-stocked shops of East Berlin. But it was not to be. Eleven months after the start of a unique scheme whereby two communist states in eastern Europe – Poland and the German Democratic Republic – dropped their customs barriers for individual tourists, the experiment has been shelved.
Reuters

Inflation, uncertainty fuel new gold rush at ancient Austrian Mint

VIENNA, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The Austrian Mint, one of the world's oldest and biggest producers of gold bullion coins, is unable to keep up with demand as people rush to find a safe haven for their money amid surging inflation and economic fears caused by war in Ukraine.

